Home insurance companies

Marks & Spencer Bank home insurance review

Find out how M&S Bank is rated for customer service, and how its home insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.

 

M-SRecommended provider

M&S Bank home insurance policy

Need to know:

  • Single-item limit of £10,000 for valuables
  • Garden contents cover limit of £100,000
  • Optional home emergency cover with limit of £1,000

M&S Bank home insurance policy scores

We analyse and rate the 58 most important elements of standard home insurance policies to come up with the overall policy score. We assess how important each individual element is when choosing and using a home insurance policy, and weight it accordingly when calculating our total policy score. Initially, we score all the product elements out of five, reflecting how competitive each provider is in this area compared with other insurers. We then apply weightings to the higher and lower element scores to enhance/reduce their impact on the overall product score.

Most important policy elements
Policy element Details Rating Area covered
Interest charged on payment by instalments (APR) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings and Contents
Renewal fee (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings and Contents
Home Emergency cover - standard, optional, not covered? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings and Contents
Home Emergency cover (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings and Contents
Owner's/Occupier's liability (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings and Contents
Accidental damage cover - standard, optional, not covered? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings and Contents
Subsidence - standard, optional, not covered? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings only
Alternative accommodation (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings only
Burst pipes - standard, optional, not covered? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings only
Blockage of sewer pipe - standard, optional, not covered? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings only
Single item limit for valuables (max limit) (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
Contents in the open (within home boundary i.e. garden) (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
Contents in outbuildings including garages (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
Theft from outbuildings (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
Personal Possessions - standard, optional, not covered? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
Personal Possessions limit within a car (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
Pedal cycles - standard, optional, not covered? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
Mobile phones - standard, optional, not covered? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
Does cover for phone include calls? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
Secondary policy elements
Policy element Details Rating Area covered
Insurer pay switching fees? (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings and Contents
Adjustment fee (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings and Contents
Cancellation fee (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings and Contents
Duplicate document fee (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings and Contents
Standard level of excess (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings and Contents
Subsidence excess (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings only
24 hour (emergency) helpline - standard, optional, not covered? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings and Contents
Are repairs guaranteed? (Home Emergency cover) (Yes/No) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings and Contents
Gradual build up of ground water covered? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings and Contents
Garden Cover - standard, optional, not covered? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
Storm damage to fences? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buldings only
Trace and Access limit (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buldings only
Pedal cycle away from home (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
TV or video accidental damage covered as standard? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
Is money covered - standard, optional, not covered? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
Money in the home (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
Money away from home (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
Digital information in the home (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
Students contents in digs covered - standard, optional, not covered? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
Home removal insurance - standard, optional not covered? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
Cover level for loss of keys (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buldings only
Cover for theft of keys (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
Cover level for loss of keys (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buldings only
Cover for theft of keys (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
Other policy elements
Policy element Details Rating Area covered
Payment default (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings and Contents
Unoccupancy period (days) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings and Contents
Legal expenses - standard, optional, not covered? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings and Contents
Legal expenses cover (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings and Contents
Credit card payment charge? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings and Contents
Garden contents cover? (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
No claims discount (NCD) protection? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings and Contents
Students cover limit? (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
Minimum level of excess (£) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings and Contents
Discount for buying buildings and contents insurance? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings and Contents
Business/office equipment covered - standard, optional, not covered? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
Loss of keys - standard, optional, not covered? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings only
Loss of keys - standard, optional, not covered? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
Theft of keys - standard, optional, not covered? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Buildings only
Theft of keys - standard, optional, not covered? Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Contents only
 
