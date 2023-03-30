8 things you buy per week that cost more than your home insurance

More than 20% of people aged 18 to 24 say they won't renew their contents insurance - and 11% of 25 to 34-year-olds.

That's according to comparison site GoCompare, which surveyed 2,091 adults in September last year.

Our Which? survey in August asked people what specific insurance products they'd cut back on in the year prior. Four in ten of those who had cut contents insurance gave reducing expenses as their main reason.

Unlike car insurance, home insurance is not a legal requirement, so there's little to stop you cancelling it.

But going without home insurance could prove a (very expensive) false economy.

Here we examine how much home insurance actually costs, what it protects – and what you could cut out instead.

How much does insurance actually cost?

Given that home insurance could pay out thousands – potentially hundreds of thousands – of pounds if your home was damaged or destroyed, its cost is relatively low.

The average paid for home insurance is £300 a year, according to the Association of British Insurers.

But even that figure may be overstating what you'd pay. It's the average for combined contents and buildings cover – but if you're renting, you'll likely only need contents insurance. Flat owners may also have their buildings insurance included within their service charge.

The average price paid for contents insurance was £116. Some renters-only insurance policies (see below) are far cheaper.

How mucn you pay could be higher or lower, depending on where you live, the size of your property and a range of other factors – some of which you can change to save money.

Find out more: How to find cheap home insurance

8 things that cost more than a home insurance premium

Taking the £300 paid for combined buildings and contents insurance, this averages out at £5.75 a week.

Here are eight weekly things that cost you more:

Starbucks Grande Cappuccino and pain au chocolat - £7.10 Pret Chicken Salad Sandwich and Diet Coke - £7.30 175ml glass of Picpoul de Pinet - £6.30 A return TfL journey from Zone 2 to Zone 1 - £6.80 The Iliad by Homer - £7.99 LinkedIn Premium - £7.50 Cinema ticket - £10 Monday, Wednesday and Friday copies of The Daily Telegraph - £9

While it can be hard to part with your cash without the instant gratification of a warm coffee or Oscar-winning film, your home insurance cover will show up at your darkest times and help you in a way that a glass of wine simply can’t.

We're not saying you should cut out all the little luxuries – but it's worth drawing up a household budget before cancelling essential protections.

Insurance for renters

In 2022 the number of private renters in England grew to 4.61 million, up from two million in 2020. With renting becoming the more popular living situation, it is important to understand what type of home insurance is best.

Insurers have clocked the rise in renters, and some now offer contents only or ‘renters’ insurance policies.

Urban Jungle offers a £5-a-month policy that includes tenants liability insurance and up to £50,000 in cover. The company scored 55% in our assessment, which was the highest for contents-only insurance.

Sagic offers a similar policy at £4 a month and is aimed at the six million homes without contents insurance, although it doesn’t offer flood cover to those who live in risky postcodes. And NatWest offers cover for up to £25,000, scoring 50% in our analysis.

To help you find the best home insurance, we've surveyed thousands of customers and analysed 78 policies.

Whether you’re looking for contents or buildings insurance, we can help you search for the right deal. Compare 50+ policies with our partner Confused.com .

