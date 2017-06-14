Which? Best Buy cars

To help you find your perfect car, every model we review is subjected to extensive tests in our lab, on real roads as well as a test track - in fact, we clock up more than 900 miles in each car.

We take into account everything from driver comfort and interior space to exhaust emissions and realistic fuel economy to build up the most detailed, relevant view of a car's performance. Then, we combine our test data with the feedback from almost 60,000 UK car owners, gathered in the country's largest car survey, to give a detailed view of long-term reliability.

Which? car reviews are your best guide to choosing a new or used car because:

Our tests are uniquely stringent and scientific - no one test cars in as much detail as we do.

Every test is directly comparable to another, to eliminate bias and ensure we report the facts not personal opinion.

Unlike other publishers, we don't take advertising, meaning we're fully independent and impartial.

We test more than 100 of the most popular mainstream cars every year, from brands such as Audi, BMW, Ford, Honda, Lexus, Toyota, Volvo and VW, as well as lesser known ones such as Ssangyong, Dacia and Suzuki - so you're bound to find a car to fit your needs.

Only Which? car reviews include uniquely accurate and robust reliability information gathered from UK car owners.

Find your Best Buy car

What makes a Best Buy car

Our combination of tightly controlled lab- and road-tests and extensive owner feedback mean when a car is named a Best Buy you can be sure it's worth buying. Every Best Buy car will:

Be great to drive: we test every car on an assortment of roads, including urban streets and motorways, to reflect how you drive and establish how well it accelerates, brakes and handles everyday conditions.

