Can Tefal vacuum cleaners rival Dyson?

The Tefal Air Force Extreme TY8865HO is the most powerful of the new vacuum cleaner range

Tefal is taking on the vacuum cleaner market. It has launched three cordless vacuums and one model that can steam clean and vacuum at the same time. But how will Tefal stand up to big players in the market such as king of the cyclones, Dyson?

Tefal says that cyclonic technology is across its whole range and its powerful suction captures 99.98% of dust particles. The three cordless models differ in their run time and the capacity of their dust containers.

Tefal has also launched the Clean & Steam 2-in-1 which can steam or vacuum or do both simultaneously. The brand says this will give a ‘perfect, hygienic clean in half the time’. It has three steam settings and Tefal claims you can use it to kill up to 99% of germs and bacteria without chemicals.

Tefal vs other cordless vacuums

We’ve seen several new manufactures enter the vacuum cleaner market in recent years, including Philips and Hotpoint most recently. So we’re interested to see how Tefal, a brand best known in the UK for its smaller appliances such as the Actifry and Easy Soup soup maker, will fare.

Tefal’s top-of-the-range vacuum, the TY8865HO, has an unusual delta-shaped head, complete with headlights, and says its powerful brushes spin at up to 6200rpm. It promises a lot so we were keen to get it into our labs. But did it impress in our tests?

Read the review of the Tefal Air Force Extreme TY8865HO to find out how it fared against vacuums from Dyson in our dust, noise, battery and ease of use tests.

Tefal cordless vacuum cleaner range Model Voltage Advertised run time Canister capacity Price Tefal Air Force Extreme TY8463HH 12V 25 mins 0.4L £230 Tefal Air Force Extreme TY8841HH 18V 45 mins 0.5L £250 Tefal Air Force Extreme TY8865HO 25V 55 mins 0.5L £270

Is a cordless vacuum cleaner worth it?

Cordless vacuum cleaners have increased in popularity for a reason; cord-free, lightweight cleaning can be very convenient. But bear in mind that there are disadvantages too – the dust canister is often fairly small so will need emptying more frequently than a standard model, and the battery may not last the time you need to clean everything in one go.

Also manufacturers’ claimed run time will usually be based on using the vacuum cleaner on its standard setting, and not its most powerful one, which in practice you may find you use regularly.

The best cordless vacs won’t start to lose suction as their battery life decreases, will pick up hair and pet fur from carpets with ease, will feel comfortable to hold and easy to manoeuvre, and won’t deafen you in the process.

In our latest tests we found models that scored very poorly – one was even named a Don’t Buy – but other models have impressed and are able to compete with some top-of-the-range standard vacuums. We’ve found Best Buys for under £200. Head to our cordless vacuum cleaner reviews to find them.

