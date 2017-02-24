Can Hotpoint’s new cordless vacuum cleaner outdo Dyson?

Hotpoint has launched its first ever cordless vacuum cleaner with competition-busting claims that it can last a full hour following a two-hour charge.

Hotpoint’s new Ultimate Collection cordless upright and compact cylinder vacuums boast antibacterial coatings and UV technology in the bin compartment, which it says will reduce bacteria.

Hotpoint says its multi-cyclonic technology, coupled with a powerful motorised brush, will remove dust and dirt from every floor type.

These vacuums also have a quadruple A energy rating, making them some of the most efficient models on the market if they can live up to those claims. But it remains to be seen whether they’ll actually keep your home dust-free.

If you’re looking for a cordless vacuum that our tests have shown will keep your carpets and floorboards pristine, check out our Best Buy cordless vacuum cleaners.

Hotpoint vs Dyson cordless

With a retail price of £230, the Hotpoint Ultimate Collection HS MR 2A ZUB cordless upright vacuum cleaner is less than half the price of the top-shelf Dyson V8 Absolute (£499), but can it compete in terms of performance?

Dyson’s cordless V8 models claim to have enough power for you to vacuum for 40 mins, but our rigorous lab tests show they often don’t last this long.

If the Hotpoint cordless lives up to its 60 minute battery life claim, it’ll be one of the longest-lasting cordless vacuums we’ve tried, and a two-hour charge time will be a huge improvement on the 3-4 hour ones we’ve seen so far.

But Hotpoint says its HS MR 2A ZUB model will weigh around 4.7kg – this is almost twice the weight of a Dyson V8 Absolute at 2.6kg.

Hotpoint says its cordless vac will have a bin capacity of 0.9L – much larger than the Dyson V8 Absolute’s 0.54L – although our testing often finds that the dust bin is typically a lot smaller than claimed.

And while Hotpoint says its new cordless and cylinder models will be great for allergy sufferers as they retain 99.99% of the dust they capture, Dyson says its filters capture allergens to expel air that’s ‘cleaner than the air you breathe’.

Keep an eye out for our first look review of the Hotpoint HS MR 2A ZUB to see how it stacks up against Dyson.

Should I buy a Hotpoint product?

At Which? we’re committed to giving you all the information you need to make an informed choice about the products you buy and this includes telling you about how companies handle safety issues with their products.

We have identified that this product comes from a group of companies that we believe has previously handled a product safety issue poorly (though the issue affected tumble dryers only). Find out our stance on product safety alerts and recalls.