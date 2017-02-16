UK’s best supermarket revealed

Waitrose has been rated the best supermarket in the UK according to its customers, who told us they loved its superb food and easy-to-navigate stores. Iceland was rated the best online supermarket.

We asked 7,004 people to rate the nine most popular grocery stores in the UK, and the seven biggest online grocers. This enables us to put together the definitive ranking of the UK’s best and worst supermarkets.

In our bricks-and-mortar supermarkets poll, M&S was a very close second to Waitrose. Shoppers said they loved the quality of its own-label and fresh food.

For online, Ocado took second place with its stellar driver service and excellent food quality.

To see our full results and to discover what food and drinks are so highly rated that they’ve become a Best Buy, go to the best and worst supermarkets.

Best instore supermarket

Aldi and Lidl shared third place and were the only two supermarkets in the survey to be awarded top marks for value for money. Shoppers also liked the quality of Aldi and Lidl’s own-label products.

Our analysis has found that customers really value a bricks-and-mortar store’s appearance and the ability to find products easily. This explains why Waitrose still manages to come top, despite not impressing with its value for money.

The table below shows how customers rated the UK’s biggest supermarkets.

Shop Customer score 1 Waitrose (727) 74% 2 Marks & Spencer (728) 73% 3 Aldi (728) 72% = Lidl (729) 72% 5 Morrisons (727) 70% 6 Iceland (726) 69% 7 Sainsbury’s (728) 67% 8 Tesco (730) 66% 9 Asda (729) 62%

Table notes: Sample size in brackets. Customer score is based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely people are to recommend the online supermarket to a friend.

Best online supermarket

The best online supermarket is Iceland.co.uk. Iceland’s customers told us it offers great value for money and convenient delivery slots.

Our survey found that it’s the substitution rating and value for money that really make an online grocer stand out – customers want great deals and to receive exactly what they ordered.

The table below shows how the online grocers fared in our survey.

Rank Shop Customer score 1 Iceland (342) 77% 2 Ocado (248) 76% 3 Morrisons (276) 74% = Tesco (1,010) 74% 5 Asda (624) 71% = Sainsbury’s (629) 71% = Waitrose (189) 71%

Table notes: Sample size in brackets. Customer score is based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely people are to recommend the online supermarket to a friend.

Best convenience store

For the first time, we asked customers to rate convenience shops, and M&S Simply Food has topped the table by quite a margin.

We asked nearly 4,800 members of the public to tell us how satisfied they were with the stores where they pick up groceries between big weekly shops, and whether they’d recommend them to a friend.

M&S Simply Food and Little Waitrose shops most impressed people popping to a convenience store – see the table below for a full rundown of the results.

Rank Shop Customer score 1 M&S Simply Food (594) 75% 2 Little Waitrose (150) 66% 3 Best-One (60) 64% 4 Sainsbury’s Local (598) 60% = Premier (137) 60% 6 Londis (118) 59% = Tesco Express (800) 59% 8 Costcutter (168) 55% = The Co-operative Food (1013) 55% 10 Budgens (115) 54% 11 Nisa (192) 54% 12 Spar (372) 51%

Table notes: Sample size in brackets. Customer score is based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely people are to recommend the online supermarket to a friend.

Richard Headland, Which? magazine editor, said: ‘With concerns over rising prices the competition among supermarkets is fiercer than ever.

‘While value for money remains a top priority, in-store appearance and the availability of quality and fresh products can also go a long way to satisfying shoppers’ needs.’