Ask an expert: ‘I have a 0% interest credit card – why am I being charged interest?’

Q. I opened a Sainsbury’s credit card account to take advantage of its 0% interest deal on balance transfers. Each month, I make sure I pay enough to cover any purchases I’ve made and a little bit extra to pay off some of the balance I transferred.

However, each month I was paying 0.048% interest per day. I was told because I still have a balance, I was being charged for any purchases I made. Is this right?

Alan Aziz, Tyne and Wear

A. Yes. Normally, if you spend on your credit card and pay off the balance in full every month, you’ll receive up to 56 days interest-free on new purchases.

But if you’ve just transferred a balance, it’s highly unlikely that you will have cleared the previous month’s bill in full. This means you’ll always be charged interest on purchases straight away, even if you pay them off when your bill arrives.

How credit card interest works

Many credit cards will charge different levels of interest on debt, depending on the transaction you. Even if you’re in the middle of a 0% balance-transfer deal, you could still be charged varying levels of interest on other transactions, such as purchases or cash withdrawals.

Credit card companies must use repayments to pay off the most expensive debt first. But it’s common that you’ll be charged interest from the day of the transaction if you have any form of debt remaining on the card. That’s why you’ve been charged despite covering all your purchases each month.

To avoid paying interest on purchases while paying off a balance transfer, consider using two separate cards – one that offers 0%-on-purchases and one with 0% on balance transfers.

Alternatively, look for a card that offers the same 0% period on both purchases and balance transfers, but bear in mind that this is likely to be shorter than separate deals.

