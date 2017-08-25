Bake Off 2017: most popular baking appliances on which.co.uk

With the Great British Bake Off soon to appear on Channel 4, we’ve taken a look at the cooking appliances and baking gadgets that piqued your interest on which.co.uk. From ovens to stand mixers, could these be the tools needed to make the next generation of Bake Off champions?

The Neff U14M42N5GB built-in oven was the most-visited kitchen appliance review from the beginning of June to 24 August 2017, beating all other built-in ovens, freestanding cookers, range cookers, food processors, stand mixers and bread makers we looked at on the Which? website.

In second place was the AEG 47102V-MN freestanding cooker, followed by a super-cheap food processor, the Kenwood FPP220 Multipro Compact.

Although these products have won the popularity contest, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re worth buying. We’ve tested each of these top products to give you a verdict on whether or not they are up to scratch.

Neff U14M42N5GB, £650

This built-in oven isn’t cheap, but it does come with catalytic liners, which claim to help keep your oven cleaner. It is also spacious inside, so would be capable of cooking for a crowd, or perhaps a panel of judges.

Read our full review of the Neff U14M42N5GB to find out if it is worth the price, or whether the claims are a lot of hot air.

AEG 47102V-MN, £650

This freestanding cooker has a double electric oven and ceramic hob and includes a few handy features, such as catalytic linings and a fully-programmable timer. Its stainless steel design could also help spruce up your kitchen.

It’s expensive, but is it an effective all-in-one solution for cakes and Sunday roasts? Read our full review of the AEG 47102V-MN to find out.

Kenwood FPP220 Multipro Compact, £50

This compact food processor isn’t particularly stylish, but it is certainly attractively priced. It’s capable of chopping, kneading and blending. But how well does it actually do any of those jobs?

We’ve had mixed results from inexpensive food processors, so read our review of the Kenwood FPP220 Multipro Compact to find out if it’s really is a bargain, or whether you should pay more for a better model.

Rangemaster Professional Plus 90 FSD Dual Fuel Cream, £1400

This dual-fuel range cooker has been around for a while, but it still looks great and has a range of nifty features, including a wok ring, griddle and telescopic runners. But will it help your cakes to rise and cook your meat so that it melts in the mouth?

Find out whether this range cooker can live up to the demands of a modern kitchen in our review of the Rangemaster Professional Plus 90 FSD.

Kenwood KMX51, £200

The retro design of the KMX51 stand mixer from Kenwood’s kMix range isn’t the only thing that harks back to tradition – it was the Great British Bake Off stand mixer of choice in 2015.

But how do its mixing, kneading, whisking and whipping skills compare to newer models? Would it still be worthy of gracing the Great British Bake Off tent? Read our full review of the Kenwood KMX51 to find out.

Panasonic Automatic SD-2511 Breadmaker, £125

You won’t see anyone on the Great British Bake Off anywhere near a breadmaker, but visitors to our website still love them. This breadmaker will do the kneading for you and has special settings for sourdough. It can even be used to make jams and compotes.

Find out whether it really does take the effort out of bread making in our review of the Panasonic Automatic SD-2511.