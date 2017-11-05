Find the cheapest way to watch TV and films you love with Which? Film Finder

There’s never been more choice when it comes to enjoying the latest TV shows and films. But deciding where to watch, and how to find the best deal, is far from straightforward.

We’ve teamed up with FindAnyFilm.com to create a new tool that makes it easier to find what you want to watch, at the best possible price. All providers are 100% legal, including Amazon, Sky and Rakuten TV.

Whether it’s subscription streaming, an online download or a DVD to keep, you choose the price you want to pay. And, as you can see, you could save up to 60% in the process.

Head over to the Which? Film Finder to try it out.

Search, compare, watch

From the latest box-set drama to a film fresh from the cinema, the Which? Film Finder takes the stress out of movie night.

You simply search for films and TV shows you want to watch, and then find legal places to buy them on disc and/or download to keep, or rent online at an affordable price. If you have a subscription streaming service and are logged in, the content could even be free as part of your deal.

The tool presents a wide range of options. Simply pick the format you want and the price you like, and then click straight through to buy.

Save money with the Which? Film Finder

We’ve taken the Official Charts Company Top 5 DVD chart (correct on 24 October, 2017) and compared prices using the tool.

As you can see below, you can find some films at up to 60% cheaper if you shop around – welcome news with the Christmas gifting season upon us.

Fast and Furious 8

DVD: £9.99 – £15.49

Online rental: £3.45 – £5.49

Cheapest place to watch online: £3.45 rental from Rakuten TV

Wonder Woman

DVD: £10 – £17.99

Online rental: £3.45 – £5.49

Cheapest place to watch online: £3.45 rental from Rakuten TV

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge

DVD: £9.99 – £15.99

Online rental: £3.45 – £5.49

Cheapest place to watch online: £3.45 rental from Rakuten TV

Beauty and the Beast

DVD: £6.99 – £16.99

Online rental: £9.99

Cheapest place to watch online: £9.99 rental from Rakuten TV

Moana

DVD: £6.99 – £7.99

Online rental: £3.45 – £5.49

Cheapest place to watch online: £3.45 rental from Rakuten TV

Want the very best tech for streaming films and TV shows online? Check out our Best Buy internet TV boxes.