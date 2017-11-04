Latest LG fridge freezer: game-changer or gimmick?

Fancy a fridge freezer that lets you peek inside without opening the door? Even if the answer is a resounding no, you might be swayed by the potential savings on your energy bills.

We’ve just splashed out on testing the LG GSX961NSAZ Instaview American fridge freezer for a definitive verdict on whether it’s worth its hefty price tag. How could we not? It has a feature we’ve never seen before – which is saying something when we review hundreds of fridge freezers every year.

Read on to find out what makes it so unusual.

LG GSX961NSAZ InstaView – £1,600



The top-right door of this sizeable stainless-steel fridge freezer contains a large rectangle of seemingly opaque black glass. But when you knock on it twice, the fridge light comes on, making the glass crystal clear and letting you see inside.

That may sound like a gimmick, but if it means that you don’t need to open the fridge door to write your shopping list, it should help to cut down on energy costs. Warm air floods into your fridge or freezer every time you open the door, forcing it to work harder to cool back down.

And when you only need to open the fridge to get a drink, the LG’s mini door-within-a-door provides quick and easy access to the door racks, again potentially helping to reduce the amount of warm air getting inside.

But a fridge freezer is only worth buying if it can help keep your food fresher for longer. Read our LG GSX961NSAZ InstaView fridge freezer review.

Siemens KA90IVI20G fridge freezer – £1,499 Is £1,800 too steep, but you still fancy an American fridge freezer? We’ve recently tested and reviewed 12 of the latest models, including eight Best Buys (six of which are also energy savers). But one of those we’ve just reviewed was so bad we named it a Don’t Buy. How did this Siemens fridge freezer fare? It certainly looks the part, with a stainless-steel finish and a water and ice dispenser that you refill yourself and so doesn’t need plumbing in. And it impressed in our energy use tests, so it could be in line for our Energy Saver award – provided it can chill and freeze quickly to help keep heat-loving bacteria away from your food. Read our full Siemens KA90IVI20G review for our verdict. Beko GN1416221ZX fridge freezer – £1,034

The LG we’ve mentioned above isn’t the only American fridge freezer to offer an innovative feature. This four-door Beko fridge freezer lets you convert one of the two freezer compartments into a fridge when needed. You could use it for extra fridge space in the run-up to Christmas and then use it as a freezer afterwards to preserve any leftovers. But this is only worth having if the fridge freezer itself can keep energy costs down while sticking to a safe and steady temperature – even when the temperature in your kitchen drops on a cold winter’s night. Read our full Beko GN1416221ZX review to see if one of the most expensive Beko fridge freezers we’ve tested is also one of the best. Which? fridge freezer reviews Our latest reviews also include cheap American fridge freezers from Hisense and Kenwood, with the latter costing just £460. Follow the links below for our verdict on the latest American fridge freezers, or take a look at our fridge freezer reviews for a list of the freestanding and integrated models we’ve reviewed. American fridge freezers

