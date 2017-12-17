Just in time for any last-minute Christmas buying panic you may be having, Lidl has launched two new kitchen appliance offers – the Cook ‘n’ Mix Electric Soup Maker and the Lidl Silvercrest Hot Air Fryer.

At £40 and £60 respectively, these kitchen gadgets have arrived just at the right time, offering warming winter food to help fight off the freezing temperatures, as well as two attractively priced options for last-minute Christmas shoppers with foodie friends or loved ones to buy for.

With some branded versions of these products costing well over £100, these Lidl gadgets look like pretty good value, but are they actually worth snapping up? Read on for our expert analysis.

Lidl soup maker – is it a good deal?

Like all soup makers, the Cook ‘n’ Mix allows you to make your own hot soups and blend cold smoothies, too. At £40 it is one of the cheapest soup makers you can buy. It has four automatic programs – for smooth soups, chunky soups, compotes and smoothies – and comes with a small cookbook with recipes for each.

You can make a minimum of 1.3 litres and a maximum of 1.6 litres in one go. This is quite a small range to choose from, and means that you’ll always have to make a minimum of around four portions. However, this is quite common with this type of soup maker.

Overall, its specification is pretty similar to entry-level models from big soup maker brands such as Morphy Richards, although you won’t find extras such as a sauté function, which some more expensive models have. This browns ingredients before cooking and can help to add flavour.

It’s a good price, but if you shop around you can find some of our Best Buy soup makers for only around £5 more. Check our list of Best Buy soup makers to see the tried-and-tested models that make the cut.

Lidl Hot Air Fryer – is it worth buying?

The Lidl Hot Air Fryer uses rapid hot air circulation and a heating element to ‘fry’ food. It’s the cheap Lidl version of popular air fryers from brands such as Philips Air Fryer and Tefal Actifry.

The Silvercrest Hot Air Fryer has an adjustable temperature from 60°C to 200°C, a 60-minute countdown timer and automatic shut-off for peace of mind. The frying basket and pan are both non-stick and dishwasher-safe, so it should be easy to clean. However, as with most air fryers of this type, there’s no paddle to stir the ingredients as they cook, which we’ve found can help to get more even results.

Most air fryers use a small amount of oil to coat food as it cooks, but this Lidl fryer uses none at all. That’s good news for your waistline, but does it give tasty results? No-oil options aren’t that common, but we’ve tested one in 2017. Read the full Russell Hobbs Purifry review to see how it fared in our tough tests.

With festive feasts on the agenda, and the prospect of a chilly winter ahead, a small kitchen gadget such as an air fryer or soup maker could make a great gift for the culinary enthusiast in your life, or for those who need a little encouragement to get cooking.

Other good kitchen gifting options include:

Coffee machines – make a warming espresso or cappuccino at home. We’ve found Best Buys for less than £100.

make a warming espresso or cappuccino at home. We’ve found Best Buys for less than £100. Blenders – for a fruit-laden start to the New Year. Use our reviews to see how the popular Nutribullet measures up, plus the cheaper options worth considering.

for a fruit-laden start to the New Year. Use our reviews to see how the popular Nutribullet measures up, plus the cheaper options worth considering. Slow cookers – tasty, slow-cooked casseroles to warm the cockles. Get the lowdown on brilliant budget buys in our reviews.

