Best blenders and juicers for 2018 revealed

2018 has just begun, and we now have the test results for a range of new juicers and blenders. Get our verdict on the best options if you’re keen to get juicing or blending in 2018.

We’ve put 10 blenders and six juicers through our tough tests – from cheap compact blenders that rival popular brand Nutribullet, all the way up to a new crop of premium ‘super blenders’ from Sage, Philips and Tefal that look to take on blending heavyweights such as Vitamix and Blendtec.

We’ve uncovered a new top-scoring blender that achieved an impressive 90% overall, plus a brilliant budget model that will whip up super smoothies with minimum fuss.

If juicing is your bag, we’ve put both slow (masticating) and centrifugal juicers from Sage, Philips, Smeg and more through our juicing tests to help you find the best options.

Not sure what you need? See our guide to juicers vs blenders.

Cheap Best Buy blender uncovered – and a new top-scorer

Our newest cheap Best Buy blender is both quick and quiet – a rare combination. It handles tough ingredients, such as nuts, greens and frozen fruit, well, producing lovely smooth blends. It’s easy to clean up, too.

If you’re keen to get blending, but don’t want to splash out on pricier options like the Nutribullet, it’s a great choice. It comes from a less-established blender brand, so its high score might surprise you. Head to our blender reviews to find out the model to snap up.

Latest cheap blender reviews

Best Buy blenders – see the full list of models we recommend.

One blender really shone in our tests, scoring a superb 90%, which makes it the joint-highest-scoring blender currently available. It sits alongside another top-scoring model from the same brand.

What does that 90% mean in real terms? These blenders will blitz ingredients, whether for basic smoothies, icy blends, soup or tricky mixes like pesto, into smooth perfection. Plus, they’ll be easy to use and clean, quick to blend, and not too noisy.

You can find out more about our tough blending tests in our blender testing guide.

Our verdict on pricey ‘super blenders’

We’ve also tested a number of so-called ‘super blenders’. These high-powered models are a nod to the kind of commercial blenders you see in popular coffee chains or juice bars, initially made popular by brands such as Vitamix and Blendtec. Costing anything from £100 to more than £600, they are a significant investment, but are they worth it?

You’ll usually get extras such as the ability to mill flour and grains, make hot soup from scratch in less than 10 minutes (using friction from the blades to heat it), and enough motor power to blitz larger quantities of ice and make demanding mixes such as instant ice cream (using ice, fruit and dairy products).

Not sure what you need? Try our blender buying guide.

While some cheaper models can only be used for very short bursts of time, super blenders can usually run for longer periods in one go, and tend to come with a longer warranty.

However, while some impressed in our tests, others fell short, and were beaten by blenders costing a fraction of the price. If you’re in the market for a super blender, check our reviews first to make sure you are getting your money’s worth.

Latest premium blender reviews

Smeg, Philips or Sage – which juicer brand triumphed?

Juicing can also be a convenient way of squeezing more fruit and vegetables into your diet. You’ll get a thinner, less fibrous drink than with a smoothie, but it can be easier to sneak in hard veg such as carrots and beetroot.

We’ve tested six new juicers, including pricey slow juicers from Philips and Smeg, and more wallet-friendly centrifugal juicers starting from £50.

Slow juicers tend to be more expensive than centrifugal models, and it’s often claimed that they extract more – and better quality – juice from fruit and veg. We’ve not always found that to be the case in our tests, though. Only one juicer made it into our coveted Best Buy ranks out of the six recently tested models. See our guide to slow vs fast juicers for advice on the pros and cons of each type, or head to our juicer reviews to compare scores and find the best juicer for you.

Tightening the purse strings post-Christmas? Our Best Buy juicers start from just £40.

Latest juicer reviews

*All prices correct as of 13 December 2017.