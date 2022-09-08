5 highlights from Apple's Far Out event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra and more

Apple's latest product event was packed with announcements, welcoming a new generation of iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods Pro.

If you're shopping for a new smartphone, Apple will be hoping that the iPhone 14 family has what you're looking for. Starting at £849, the refreshed range is running iOS 16, which brings new features including an updated lock screen, weather-themed wallpapers and the ability to edit or recall recently sent text messages.

Below, we run through the 5 key announcements from Apple's 'Far Out' event yesterday. Plus, we've got links through to our expert reviews on other Apple products you might be considering.

Apple's new arrivals: at a glance

Four new iPhone models: iPhone 14 ( £849 ), iPhone 14 Plus ( £949 ), iPhone 14 Pro ( £1,099 ) and iPhone 14 Pro Max ( £1,199 )

), iPhone 14 Plus ( ), iPhone 14 Pro ( ) and iPhone 14 Pro Max ( ) Apple Watch Ultra ( £849) touted as a durable, feature-packed watch designed for outdoor exploration

touted as a durable, feature-packed watch designed for outdoor exploration Next-generation of AirPods Pro ( £249 ) improve noise cancelling performance and last 'up to 30 hours'

) improve noise cancelling performance and last 'up to 30 hours' Apple says its latest entry-level smartwatch, the £259 Apple Watch SE, is 20% faster than the previous generation

Apple Watch SE, is 20% faster than the previous generation Apple Watch Series 8 ( £419 ) promises up to 36 hours in Low Power Mode

) promises up to 36 hours in Low Power Mode Apple Fitness+ (£9.99 per month or £79.99 per year) is now available to iPhone users without an Apple Watch

The 5 Apple announcements that caught our eye

1. New iPhone models make their debut

Four new iPhone models were on show at yesterday's Apple event: iPhone 14 (£849), iPhone 14 Plus (£949), iPhone 14 Pro (£1,099) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (£1,199).

For now, we'll focus our attention on the cheapest of the bunch. The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display (running at 2,532 x 1,170 pixels) and is available with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. It's IP68-rated, so should survive a dip in water at a maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes.

Apple's iPhone 14 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU. Apple says this will guarantee 'incredible performance', but we'll see if those claims ring true when we put it through our rigorous lab tests.

On the back of the iPhone 14, you'll spot two cameras – a 12MP main snapper and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, you get another 12MP camera. A new Action mode is designed to help you take smooth-looking video that adjusts automatically to vibrations.

The entire iPhone 14 range introduces a Crash Detection feature that'll contact emergency services if the built-in accelerometer detects high G-force. You can also use Emergency SOS via satellite to contact emergency services outside of cellular or wi-fi coverage.

The iPhone, iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max are available from 16 September (pre-order from 9 September), with the iPhone 14 available from October 7 (pre-order from 9 September).

For more on Apple's new range of iPhones, see our separate news story on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

2. Apple Watch Ultra is a pricy wearable for adventurers

Yesterday's event also offered us a closer look at the new Apple Watch Ultra, a durable smartwatch rocking a new design and various features aimed at folk that enjoy endurance sports and exploration.

This model features the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet (2x brighter than any before it), plus Apple was keen to show off the battery life – the tech giant claims you'll get up to 36 hours during normal use, or up to a whopping 60 hours if you're using the low-power setting.

On the side of the Apple Watch Ultra, you'll notice the new, customisable Action Button. You can configure this button to give you instant access to your most-used app, control a workout or mark a compass waypoint. Holding the Action Button down activates an 86-decibel siren, which will undoubtedly come in handy if you need to attract attention - Apple says people will hear that siren from up to 180 meters away.

There are three microphones built into the Watch Ultra and they're supported by Apple's wind noise-reduction technology, so you should experience clear audio while you're out and about. We'll see for ourselves when we send the Apple Watch Ultra off to the Which? test lab.

The list of metrics that this Apple Watch can track is vast. Apple says Watch Ultra provides the most accurate GPS of any Apple Watch yet, and thanks to watchOS 9 it can measure running performance, heart rate, blood oxygen levels and even track scuba dives. The Depth app will show you time spent underwater, current depth, water temperature and max depth reached.

With so many fancy features packed inside, you won't be shocked to hear that the Apple Watch Ultra is a hefty investment. This smartwatch costs £849 and is available with a range of different straps to suit your style.

If you're not big into your outdoor sports, the cheaper Apple Watch SE (£259) or Apple Watch Series 8 (£419) are worth a look – we've got more details on those further down this page.

The Apple Watch Ultra will be available from 23 September, but you can pre-order it today.

3. The next generation of AirPods Pro

Audiophiles will have their head turned by the second generation of AirPods Pro (an update to the original from 2019), which are powered by the brand's new H2 chip. Apple says the AirPods Pro features 'major upgrades' to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, the latter helps you stay aware of what's going on around you while you're enjoying your tunes.

As with previous models, the AirPods Pro feature touch controls on the stem, so you can skip a track or turn up the volume without having to reach for your smartphone. You can also answer phone calls or bark orders at Siri.

This latest AirPods Pro also comes with a newly-designed charging case that is both sweat and water resistant. The case also has a built-in speaker, allowing you to track it down by triggering audio alerts via an iPhone.

Apple says the new AirPods Pro provide up to six hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled. You can get a hefty four additional charges from the case, taking you up to a total of 30 hours of listening time – Apple says that's six hours more than the previous generation. As always, we'll put these claims to the test once we get the AirPods Pro into our labs.

The new AirPods Pro is priced at £249. You can pre-order today, with availability from 23 September.

4. Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE

The £849 Apple Watch Ultra mentioned earlier will be too expensive for many, which is where the newly-announced Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE come in. Both are powered by the same watchOS 9 as the Watch Ultra.

Let's start with the cheaper of the two – the £259 Apple Watch SE. It's aimed directly at buyers on a budget that like the idea of tracking fitness performance on the move and is powered by the S8 SiP advanced dual-core processor. That same processor is found in the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, which Apple says will make this SE version 20% faster than the previous generation.

Apple Watch SE is available in 40mm and 44mm aluminium cases.

Then there's the Apple Watch Series 8, which has an always-on Retina display and a 'crack-resistant' front. It has a claimed battery life of 18 hours, but enabling Low Power Mode (which limits sensors and features) can extend that up to 36 hours.

As you might expect, this Apple Watch uses lots of different sensors to provide a clear picture of your health. For starters, it tracks wrist temperature overnight to see how exercise affects your quality of sleep. It can also generate ovulation estimates and heart-health notifications.

The Medications app on Apple Watch Series 8 will let you manage and track your medication and supplements. Sensors in the wearable can also detect a car crash and dial emergency services if the user is unresponsive after a 10-second countdown.

Apple Watch Series 8 comes in aluminium and stainless steel cases at 41mm or 45mm. Prices start at £419 and you can pre-order today (availability from 16 September).

5. Apple's Fitness+ service now available for all iPhone users

Product announcements aside, Apple has also confirmed that its Fitness+ service is now available to all iPhone users. Even if you don't own an Apple Watch, you'll now be able to sign up.

On iPhone, fitness fanatics will have access to over 3,000 studio-style workouts, along with a selection of meditation classes. Plus, on 12 September, Apple is adding a series of Pilates workouts.

The service will be fully integrated with Apple's upcoming iOS 16 update. After signing up, you can use it on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. With iOS 16, Fitness+ users will also earn dedicated awards for personal records and streaks.

If you're tempted by Fitness+, be aware that it carries a subscription of £9.99 per month (£79.99 per year if paid annually). You can share a subscription with up to five other family members.

What was missing at Apple's event?

As always, there were plenty of rumours flying around during the build-up to Apple's latest product event. Although some of those came true (it was obvious Apple had some new iPhone models ready to go), other products were notable by their absence.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was the lack of any new iPads. A full redesign to the range is expected in 2023 (which would likely spell the end for the Home button), but we did think Apple would have a couple of new models to showcase before then.

