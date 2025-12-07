7 costly travel insurance mistakes and how to avoid them

As thousands of travellers prepare for winter holidays and Christmas breaks, a few easy mis-steps could leave you without cover when you need it most.

Travel insurance protects you if something goes wrong, but common oversights can lead to refused claims or an invalid policy.

Here, Which? highlights what to watch out for before you set off and the steps that can help keep you properly protected this winter.

1. Missing cover for activities

It’s easy to get swept up in holiday mode, but your insurer won’t always share your sense of adventure. Around half of UK travellers have taken part in an activity that might not be covered by their policy, according to Defaqto and YouGov data.

Cycling, watersports, horse riding and winter sports are some of the usual culprits. If you’re injured while doing something your policy doesn’t list, your insurer can simply refuse the claim.

It is also a common issue for people who rely on an annual travel insurance policy. You might assume you're covered, only to discover that the activities on your next trip fall outside the terms.

How to avoid it: Check what’s covered before you set off and add activity or sports cover if you’re planning anything beyond sunbathing. It's usually inexpensive and far better value than paying for treatment yourself.

Find out more: Best ski insurance 2025

2. Not declaring medical conditions

Co-op Insurance recently found that nearly a third of adults don’t realise that undiagnosed conditions, including anything you’re currently being tested or referred for, must still be declared.

If you're waiting for tests, referrals or results, most insurers expect you to mention it. If you don't, they can reject a claim even if it's unrelated to the condition.

How to avoid it: Always tell your insurer about ongoing tests or medical investigations. If you struggle to get cover, try a specialist provider.

Find out more: Do you need to declare an undiagnosed condition for travel insurance?

3. Leaving insurance until the last minute

A survey earlier this year by Multitrip.com found that more than half of holidaymakers wait until just before they travel, but doing so can leave you without key protection.

The biggest issue is cancellation cover. This part of your policy only applies from the day you buy insurance, so if you fall ill, a family member is injured or your airline collapses before you get around to buying it, you could lose all your pre-paid costs.

Last-minute policies may also limit cover for pre-existing conditions or offer fewer options overall, especially if you need specialist protection.

How to avoid it: Buy travel insurance as soon as you book your trip, or use an annual policy if you travel frequently. You’ll get immediate cancellation cover and a wider choice of insurers.

4. Overlooking limits on bank account cover

Many packaged bank accounts and credit cards include travel insurance, but the cover is rarely as generous as it looks. These policies often come with strict rules, such as age limits, exclusions for pre-existing medical conditions or short maximum trip lengths.

If you rely on this cover without checking the details, you might end up travelling uninsured. A claim can be refused if you exceed the age limit, don't meet the medical requirements, or take part in activities the policy doesn't include. Winter sports, cruises and gadget cover are often missing too.

How to avoid it: Read the policy documents carefully and compare the cover with what you actually need for your trip. If there are gaps, buy a standalone policy to fill them.

Find out more: Best packaged bank accounts 2025

5. Choosing the cheapest policy

It’s tempting to pick the lowest price on a comparison site, but the cheapest policy may be the most limited.

Budget cover can come with lower medical limits, minimal cancellation protection and big gaps in areas such as baggage, delays or activity cover.

This matters because travel insurance isn't a one-size-fits-all product. A policy that works for a weekend city break might be totally unsuitable for a long trip, a cruise or a holiday with planned activities. And if an insurer is known for poor handling of complaints, a low premium won’t mean much if your claim is refused.

How to avoid it: Our guide to the best travel insurance companies and policies looks at 67 areas of cover and claims data, to help you choose a policy that actually meets your needs, not just your budget. Compare policies on quality as well as price.

Find out more: Will a Best Buy travel insurance policy cost you more in 2025?

6. Assuming your Ghic gives you full protection

A Ghic (or Ehic) can be incredibly useful. It lets you access state healthcare in EU countries on the same terms as local residents, which can reduce the cost of treatment and help with ongoing care for pre-existing conditions while you are away.

However, it isn't a replacement for travel insurance. It won't cover private hospitals, medical repatriation back to the UK, or any non-medical issues such as cancellations, lost baggage or stolen belongings. In some countries, you may even have to pay for treatment upfront and claim it back later.

How to avoid it: Ghic is worth carrying, but you still need a full travel insurance policy to avoid large medical bills and wider financial risks if something goes wrong.

If anything changes after you buy your policy, your insurer needs to know. This includes new medical conditions, changes to medication, amended travel dates, different accommodation or adding extra travellers. I

If your insurer isn't informed, a claim could be rejected even if the issue seems unrelated.

How to avoid it: Update your insurer as soon as anything changes and ask for written confirmation of your cover.