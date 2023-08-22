9 Barbie deals for £20 or under

This year's Barbie movie has so far grossed over $1 billion, making it the biggest box office success for a female director (Greta Gerwig). To celebrate this accolade, Barbie retailers across Barbie Land and the 'real world' have started to sell a wide range of dolls.

A stereotypical Barbie from Mattel - the original creators - can range from £27.99 to £209.99, with Barbie The Movie dolls starting at £44.99. This is quite a high price point for a toy that your little one may eventually outgrow.

We've sourced nine Barbie deals for £20 or less, to help those on a budget. All the dolls are of a high quality and there's a good choice available. From doctor to popstar, fashionista to rhythmic gymnast, there is a Barbie for everyone.

Beach Day Barbie - £14.99

This Barbie comes dressed in a pink and white striped swimsuit, similar to the one actress Margot Robbie wears in the film. The doll also has a pink polka dot sarong, a pair of pink sandals and a pink beach hat.

Her accessories include a pink mobile phone, some gold jewellery, blue cat-eyed sunglasses, sun cream and, of course, a minty ice cream - all essential items for a day at the beach.

Usually £16.99, this Barbie is available to buy from Amazon for £15.

Travel Barbie - £16.99

The ultimate travel companion, Travel Barbie comes with more than 10 travel accessories, a sticker play sheet and a puppy. Barbie wears a blue denim dress with a red and white belt, as well as stylish white trainers.

Her accessories include an eye mask, neck pillow, headphones and a backpack for the plane. A toothbrush, water bottle and camera can be packed into her suitcase.

Travel in style and save 73% off its original price with this Barbie from Amazon .

Totally Hair Barbie - £17.99

Totally Hair Barbie rocks her own hairstyle and comes with over 21cm of luscious blonde, pink and blue locks to play with. Her star-studded dress, shoes and earrings also match her colourful hair.

Her accessories include some fashionable sunglasses, a comb, a set of hair ties, two scrunchies and eight colour change clips. These respond to heat and change colour, making the hair possibilities limitless.

Save a hair-raising 44% off its original price with Totally Hair Barbie from Amazon for £17.99.

Bubble Bath Barbie - £20

Relaxation time is taken to a whole new level with a fizzy bubble bath-inspired Barbie. She comes with a bubble bath, pink loofah, towel, bath caddy and some bamboo shelves.

Barbie is dressed in a blue bikini top and polka dot sarong, ready to take a dip in her bubbles - a glittery fizz pack will make the water change colour.

Down from £25, you can now get this Barbie for £20 from The Original Factory Shop .

Mermaid Malibu Barbie - £18.99

Dive deep into the ocean with Mermaid Malibu Barbie which comes with a purple and blue ombre-effect tail, a pink bikini top, a purple sparkly shawl and a pink glittery crown. Her moveable hips allow her to pretend swim and play with all her fishy friends.

She comes with a changeable pink tail, a pink hairbrush and two necklaces. She also has a pet seahorse.

Swim along to to save £9 and enjoy this Barbie for £18.99 from Very.

Doctor Barbie - £19.50

Practise your medical skills and take care of two babies with Doctor Barbie. She comes with turquoise scrubs, white shoes and a pink stethoscope.

Her patients are in a medical cot with small blankets, a mobile and some feeding bottles. Barbie also has a pink clipboard to make sure she has all her medical notes at hand.

Save and get this doll for £19.50 from Smyths Toys , reduced from £21.99.

Fashionista Barbie - £12 each or 2 for £20

It's double the fun with two Fashionista Barbie dolls for £20, and each is wearing fashionable clothing such as a sporty tank dress, floral 70s-inspired trousers or a modern chic midi dress.

There something for everyone as the dolls have a variety of hair styles, skin tones, eye colours and face shapes. And each Barbie comes with one glamorous accessory such as a statement necklace, sunglasses or earrings.

Enjoy two dolls at Argos for just £20.

Popstar Barbie - £11.20

Popstar Barbie is ready for the stage with her sparkly silver crop top, iridescent skater skirt, purple high heels and long pink hair.

She rocks out with a purple translucent microphone stand and glittery silver microphone that can be held in her hand when singing those intense solo songs that capture the crowd's attention.

Bop along with £2.80 off this Barbie from The Toy Shop for £11.20.

Rhythmic Gymnast Barbie - £9.99

Get ready for the Olympics with Rhythmic Gymnast Barbie. She comes dressed in a metallic leotard and her hair in a professional bun up-do.

With her batons and gymnast pink ribbon, there are two models to choose from (Blonde and Brunette), and if you want to spend slightly more there's an option to add kit such as a balance beam, two rings and a trophy with the Barbie Gymnastics Playset from Amazon .

Normally £15.99, grab this acrobatic Barbie for just £9.99 from Amazon .

How do I find the best Barbie deals?

With the popularity of the film this year, Barbie dolls are more in demand than ever, but finding a deal doesn't have to be as painful as Ken attempting to surf. Many retailers have got involved, with shops such as Asda and Tesco offering discounts, as well as the big toy shops like Hamleys and original creators Mattel .

Doing your research online is an easy way to spot the offers with many places putting their Barbie deals at the top of their doll list. Be careful to check if the deal is a good one by taking a look at other retailers' prices for the same doll; Mermaid Barbie is £35.99 at John Lewis , £25.99 at Amazon and £28 from Argos .

Barbie dolls will most likely be reduced for Amazon's October Prime Day, Black Friday and during the Christmas sales, so you could be better off holding out until then to get a better deal.

Second-hand Barbie dolls

There is always the option to buy a Barbie second-hand to save on money and to reduce your plastic consumption. Ebay and Etsy both offer a range of second-hand dolls that come untouched, still in its box or used in a good condition with all the outfits and accessories still intact.

Alternatively, Facebook Marketplace is becoming more popular for consumers to buy and sell their pre-owned items including toys such as Barbie dolls. There are a wide range of Barbie options on sale, including outfits and accessories only, so if your child already has a doll you can buy a host of new costumes for a fraction of the cost of new items.

When buying second-hand it is important to check reviews and seller history as there is a higher chance something could go wrong, such as buying from a dodgy seller or the items not being what they appear online. Check out your rights when buying second-hand goods before making any purchases.

Collectors’ Items

Since Barbie launched in 1959, there have been more than 250 different dolls released and over the years they have become something of a collector's item, similar to some comic books and action figures.

These dolls go for a much higher price point, with the 1958 swimwear Barbie in its original box selling for $650 (£510) on Invaluable. The website has a broad range of vintage Barbie dolls available to buy, including a Queen Elizabeth I Barbie and a Christian Dior-Paris Barbie.

There are also vintage Barbie dolls available a little closer to home, with Etsy, Ebay and Amazon all offering different editions that are easily shipped to the UK. If you do purchase a vintage Barbie that is worth a lot of money, make sure your contents insurance policy is up to date and your doll will be covered if anything were to happen to it.