Best deals in the August sales revealed by Which?

Best fridge freezer deal

Our pick: Samsung RB34T602EWW/EU fridge freezer (original price – £649)

Freestanding

Frost-free freezer

White

We like: It's quiet

We don’t like: It could be easier to clean in some places

This fridge freezer from Samsung uses SpaceMax technology, so its walls can be thinner without compromising the effectiveness of the insulation. This should mean there’s more room inside for your food, and we measured almost 250 litres of usable space – that’s around 12 supermarket carrier bags of food.

Read our full Samsung RB34T602EWW/EU review to see if it's right for you.

Best mattress deal

Silentnight Just Bliss

Pocket sprung

Double

We like: 60-night comfort trial, feels cold to lie on

We don't like: Cover isn't removable for washing

If you're after a pocket sprung mattress, this Silentnight Just Bliss mattress features a sprung core topped with memory foam and not only feels cool to lie on, it's easy to turn over on. We've seen it on sale for slightly cheaper than usual at Mattress Online.

Our top tip though? This mattress is also called the Silentnight Studio Gel, and you may find this version at an even cheaper price at Land of Beds .

Check out our Silentnight Just Bliss review for the full test results.

Best washing machine deal

Hotpoint NSWM743UWUKN (original price – £300)

Freestanding

7kg cottons capacity

White

We like: Decent rinse

We don't like: Lengthy programs

This small-to-medium-sized 7kg-capacity washing machine has a fast 1,400rpm spin cycle. There are 16 programs, among them cottons and synthetics, eco 40-60, delicates and faster washes, including a 30-minute wash, and one that takes on a full load in 45 minutes.

There's also a hygiene option, which blasts steam into the drum at the end of the cycle.

Read our full review of the Hotpoint NSWM743UWUKN for the complete picture.

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Shark NZ860UK (typical price – £400)

Bagless upright vacuum cleaner

2.4 litre dust capacity

Weighs 4.1kg

We like: Strong suction as the dust bin fills

We don't like: Messy to empty

This medium-capacity model comes with protection against bad odours – a unique cartridge system inside the vacuum – which could prove useful for pet owners and help reduce odours commonly caused by pet hair and dust in your home.

The floorhead is equipped with Shark's signature Anti Hair Wrap Plus which should help you remove hair from the brush roll as you clean. It has LED headlights to illuminate hidden dust and dirt.

Read our full Shark NZ860UK review to find out how it fared in our lab tests.

Best TV deal

LG 55QNED816QA (typical price – £799)

55-inch, 4K TV

QNED display – Quantum Dot NanoCell Plus LCD

Supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG HDR formats

We like: Great gaming features

We don't like: Ad-riddled smart menus

This mid-range 55-inch 4K TV makes use of LG's QNED technology, which lights an LCD screen with mini LEDs. It's speedy to navigate through menus, although the smart features are weighed down and cluttered by ads.

The remote is intuitive to use, and it has a decent range of gamer-centric features, such as built-in cloud gaming services and support for AMD FreeSync Premium.

This TV released at £1,149, but before these sales you could find it for around £799.

Check out our LG 55QNED816QA review to see if it's the right TV for you.

Best laptop deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022) (typical price – £1,250)

Second-generation Apple M2 processor

8GB Ram

256GB SSD storage

We like: Thin and light

We don’t like: Only two ports

It has a 13.3-inch screen and weighs just under 1.4kg, which makes it the lightest of the MacBook Pros.

There are two USB-C ports that are also compatible with the high-speed Thunderbolt 4 connection standard – one is used to charge the laptop. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack with advanced support for high-impedance headphones (which deliver superior sound). You can buy an adaptor for further connections, such as HDMI.

See our full Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022) review before deciding if you should buy.

Best broadband deal

Now Broadband Super Fibre 63Mbps

£22 a month

£5 upfront cost

We like: Short contract

We don't like: May not be fast enough for very big households or gamers

This is a particularly attractive deal given you're only tied down to a contract for 12 months so will be free to shop around again after a year.

Read our NOW Broadband review to see how it fares in our survey.

Best mobile phone deal

Nothing Phone (1) (original price – £399)

Stylish glyph lighting interface

6.55-inch OLED display

Double rear camera

We like: Impressive screen

We don’t like: Video sound isn't great

The first Nothing Phone (1) brought a new look to smartphones that was bound to get noticed. The Glyph interface lights up when the phone needs your attention. Under the hood it has powerful specs including an OLED screen with high resolution and a large battery. It's seeing a good discount now the second iteration has been released.

Check prices below, or read our Nothing Phone (1) review.

Best tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (typical price – £1,449)

14.6-inch screen

USB-C charging

Runs the Android operating system

We like: Includes an S Pen for drawing and writing

We don't like: Requires a keyboard to make the most out of it

It’s Samsung’s biggest tablet ever – and easily the largest we’ve tested. The 14.6-inch display is almost two inches bigger than the iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface Pro X.

The resolution is 2960 x 1848, so it’s far sharper than HD. It's packed with enough processing power to rival a high-end laptop and has 16GB of Ram – twice what many rival models have.

Find out if it's the right tablet for you – see our expert Samsung Galaxy Tab Ultra S8 review.

Best headphone deal

Sennheiser CX Plus (typical price – £130)

Truly wireless, in-ear headphones

Active noise cancelling

IPX4 rating, which means they're splash resistant

We like: Good battery life

We don't like: Some may find them a bit tight in the ears

These truly wireless in-ear headphones from Sennheiser have built-in active noise-cancelling at a competitive price.

Typically, you'd expect to pay around £130 for these headphones, but they're currently being heavily discounted.

But, crucially, do they sound good? Read our full Sennheiser CX Plus review to find out.

August sale shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as telling you which products are best and which are lacking, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see the retailers that impressed in our latest shopping survey, head over to our extensive guide on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (‘30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check out our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it's always best to check before you buy.

We’ve put together advice in our online returns guide on the additional rights you have when shopping online.

For more help and advice, visit our page on your consumer rights.