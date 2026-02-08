9 tips to save money this Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is a chance to celebrate love in all its forms, whether with a partner, friends, or family.

But celebrating doesn’t have to mean splurging on lavish gifts or overpriced chocolates, particularly when budgets are tight.

If you want to mark the occasion without the high price tag, there are plenty of low-cost – and even free – ways to show you care. Here, Which? rounds up 9 ways to make the day special without breaking your wallet's heart.

1. Supermarket dine-in deals

A delicious home-cooked meal is one of the simplest ways to show your love for Valentine’s Day. The good news? You and your partner don’t actually have to cook from scratch, because there are plenty of great supermarket Valentine's Day meal deals to choose from.

These deals tend to feature restaurant-inspired options, such as seafood starters, steaks with heart-shaped butter, and desserts like chocolate pudding and panna cotta, and raspberry cheesecake.

Supermarket Cost What's included Available from Aldi Items priced individually

From: £5.97(without wine)

From: £10.66 (with wine) Choice of 9 starters, 9 sides, 17 mains, and 7 desserts From February 10 Asda £12 Starter, main, 2 sides, and dessert from the Bistro by Asda range. Choice of alcoholic and soft drinks. From 5 – 15 February Co-op £10 (members)

£12 (non-members)



Main, 2 sides, and Prosecco or soft drink From 4 – 17 February Lidl Items priced individually

From: 8.26 (without wine)

From £12.95 (with wine)



Choice of 6 starters, 5 mains, 6 sides, 7 desserts and 3 bottles of Prosecco From 9 – 14 February M&S £25 Starter, main, side, dessert, drink From 11 – 14 February Morrisons £15 Starter, main, side, dessert from The Best range. Choice of alcoholic and soft drinks. Online: 21 January – 14 February

In-store: 4 – 14 February Sainsbury's £18 (Nectar price) Starter, main, side, dessert from its Taste the Difference range and Prosecco

From 9 – 14 February Tesco

£20 (with Clubcard)

£15 (Simple Dine In option)

Items priced individually (without Clubcard) Starter, main, 2 sides, and dessert from the Tesco's Finest range. Choice of soft drinks, cocktails, beers, and wine.

Simpler option includes: 1 main, side, dessert, and drink. From 9 February Waitrose £25 Starter, main, side, dessert, and wine or a ready-to-pour cocktail From 10 – 15 February Show all rows

Correct as of 3 February 2026. Ordered alphabetically.

Find out more: cheapest supermarkets 2026

2. Restaurant and pub Valentine's food offers

Many major chains offer dedicated Valentine’s Day menus, typically providing a multi-course set menu – often including a drink – for a fixed price. These deals are a great way to enjoy indulgent dishes, which are usually much more expensive when ordered individually from the à la carte menu:

All Bar One From Thursday 12 until Sunday 15 February, you can order four small plates from All Bar One’s Main menu, plus two Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut Champagne for £45. You can upgrade to a full bottle for an extra £34.

From Thursday 12 until Sunday 15 February, you can order four small plates from All Bar One’s Main menu, plus two Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut Champagne for £45. You can upgrade to a full bottle for an extra £34. ASK Italian From 11 to 15 February, you can get a set menu with two courses for £24.95 or three courses from £29.95. Valentine’s Day specials include Antipasti Feaster and the ‘Nduja Pollo Piccante Pizza.

From 11 to 15 February, you can get a set menu with two courses for £24.95 or three courses from £29.95. Valentine’s Day specials include Antipasti Feaster and the ‘Nduja Pollo Piccante Pizza. Bar and Block The Valentine’s Day set menu includes two courses for £30, with the option of adding a third course for an extra £5. You can also opt for the set menu of small plates, available as three for £17 or four for £22. Available from 12 to 14 February.

The Valentine’s Day set menu includes two courses for £30, with the option of adding a third course for an extra £5. You can also opt for the set menu of small plates, available as three for £17 or four for £22. Available from 12 to 14 February. Beefeater From 12 until the 14th February, you can get the Valentine’s Set menu for £20.99 which includes two courses, or a third for an extra £3. Dishes include the Smothered Chargrilled Chicken Melt, the Loved By You '74 Baconeater Burger and the Italian Lemon & Raspberry Semifreddo.

From 12 until the 14th February, you can get the Valentine’s Set menu for £20.99 which includes two courses, or a third for an extra £3. Dishes include the Smothered Chargrilled Chicken Melt, the Loved By You '74 Baconeater Burger and the Italian Lemon & Raspberry Semifreddo. Brown Brasserie and Bar On 13 and 14 February, you can get a set menu for £50 which includes a starter, a main and dessert and a cocktail. You may need to put down a deposit for your reservation.

On 13 and 14 February, you can get a set menu for £50 which includes a starter, a main and dessert and a cocktail. You may need to put down a deposit for your reservation. Cote From 9 until the 15 February you can choose from a range of Valentine’s Day specials and can get a set menu on the day itself from 5pm. The set menu consists of two courses for £32.50 and three courses £37.50.

From 9 until the 15 February you can choose from a range of Valentine’s Day specials and can get a set menu on the day itself from 5pm. The set menu consists of two courses for £32.50 and three courses £37.50. Harvester You can get a three-course Valentine’s Day set menu from 13 until the 15 February for £25.99 each. You can also include two 125ml glasses of Prosecco for £7.95.

You can get a three-course Valentine’s Day set menu from 13 until the 15 February for £25.99 each. You can also include two 125ml glasses of Prosecco for £7.95. JD Wetherspoons You can get a main – either pizza or pasta – and a dessert plus drinks for £25, if you fancy a bottle of Prosecco, you can get one for an extra £5.

You can get a main – either pizza or pasta – and a dessert plus drinks for £25, if you fancy a bottle of Prosecco, you can get one for an extra £5. Miller and Carter From Saturday 7 until Sunday 15th February you can get the Valentine’s Set menu from £41.50 per person with the option to add a glass of Champagne for £10. Dishes include Fillet 8oz or Wagyu Sirloin 10oz and Millionaire’s Chocolate Fondant, crafted to impress.

From Saturday 7 until Sunday 15th February you can get the Valentine’s Set menu from £41.50 per person with the option to add a glass of Champagne for £10. Dishes include Fillet 8oz or Wagyu Sirloin 10oz and Millionaire’s Chocolate Fondant, crafted to impress. Pizza Express From 3 February until 2 March you can get two starters, two mains and a bottle of wine for £50. at Pizza Express. This offer is available to those who dine out at a restaurant, order for collection, or have delivery via PizzaExpress Delivers.

From 3 February until 2 March you can get two starters, two mains and a bottle of wine for £50. at Pizza Express. This offer is available to those who dine out at a restaurant, order for collection, or have delivery via PizzaExpress Delivers. Table Table From 12 February until the 14, you can get the Valentine's set menu of three courses for £20.99 each. Drinks are not included, although they do have a two for £12 offer on cocktails.

From 12 February until the 14, you can get the Valentine's set menu of three courses for £20.99 each. Drinks are not included, although they do have a two for £12 offer on cocktails. Wildwood Available on February 14 and 15, you can get three courses for £29.95. You can also get the limited edition Kiss Me Martini cocktail – although this is extra.

Available on February 14 and 15, you can get three courses for £29.95. You can also get the limited edition Kiss Me Martini cocktail – although this is extra. Zizzi From Thursday 12 until Sunday 15 February, Zizzi is offering a three-course set menu for £29.95 per person. You can add a bottle of Prosecco for £25.

You can also try to take advantage of smart dining platforms like First Table and The Fork. These let you dine at certain restaurants for less. With First Table, you’ll need to reserve the first or last sitting of the day – but in return you’ll get 50% off food for everyone at the table (drinks are full price). The Fork offers early-bird and off-peak discounts at participating restaurants.

However, restaurants have full control over the days and times they offer, so availability for Valentine's Day may be a tad limited.

3. Create your own cards and gifts

Forget the overpriced shop-bought cards and gifts this year and opt for a made-with-love homemade one instead. Whether you want to sketch a hand-drawn masterpiece or try your hand at a simple pop-up design, Pinterest is packed with step-by-step inspiration to get you started.

If you’re feeling creative, here are some other DIY ideas to make your Valentine’s Day feel extra personal and special:

DIY coupon book: Offer vouchers for back massages, home-cooked meals or cleaning the car – see where your imagination can take you.

Offer vouchers for back massages, home-cooked meals or cleaning the car – see where your imagination can take you. A jar of love notes: Fill it with reasons you love them, sweet memories, or inside jokes.

Fill it with reasons you love them, sweet memories, or inside jokes. Handmade treats: Bake their favourite cake or chocolate-dipped strawberries.

Bake their favourite cake or chocolate-dipped strawberries. Personalised bookmarks: Perfect if your partner loves reading – decorate one with quotes or images they’d love.

Perfect if your partner loves reading – decorate one with quotes or images they’d love. Knitted or sewn gifts: If you enjoy knitting or sewing, small items like a scarf or a custom cushion can make for cosy, heartfelt presents.

If you enjoy knitting or sewing, small items like a scarf or a custom cushion can make for cosy, heartfelt presents. DIY ‘open when’ letters: Write a series of letters for specific moments, like ‘Open when you need cheering up’ or ‘Open when you want to laugh’.

Write a series of letters for specific moments, like ‘Open when you need cheering up’ or ‘Open when you want to laugh’. Customised playlists: Create a playlist of songs that are meaningful to your relationship or represent special memories together.

Find out more: best Valentine's day gifts 2026: picks your better half will love

4. The 'freebie' day challenge

Why not set yourself a couple's challenge and see how many freebies you can bag in a day? There are a plethora of loyalty schemes out there which offer rewards and freebies to members – a lot of which can come when you first sign up! Start with a free coffee from the Greggs app for signing up or a Waitrose coffee using a reusable cup.

Grab five free veggie spring rolls at Chopstix by downloading their app and signing up for an account, or get a free taco for signing up to the Taco Bell app.

Find out more: is it your birthday? Celebrate with 41 freebies and discounts

5. A picnic for two

Granted, the British winter isn’t always picnic-friendly, but you can always create a cosy indoor picnic that feels just as special. Lay out a blanket on the living room floor, light some candles, and pack a basket with your partner’s favourite snacks like sandwiches, fruit, and chocolate-covered strawberries.

You can get a bottle of Prosecco for under £10 if you want to add bubbles, it doesn’t need to be the finest champagne! If you're feeling brave enough to tackle the weather, pop your food in leak-proof containers and head to a nearby park – just wrap up warm, bring a flask of hot chocolate, and pack an umbrella big enough for both of you.

And hey, if the walk is too far or too wet, you can always set up your back garden or balcony for the occasion.

6. Have a movie night

While going to the cinema is a fun and traditional way of celebrating Valentine’s Day, a night at the movies is expensive when you add up the cost of the tickets, snacks, drinks and parking. What’s great is that you can create an incredible cinema experience at home for you and your partner this Valentine’s Day.

Rent a film you’ve never seen online or stream one from a service you already use, like Netflix or Disney+. Pair it with homemade snacks, microwave popcorn, and plenty of blankets and cushions for the ultimate comfy night in. Thoughtful, simple, and just as special.

7. Go on a hike

If you don’t want to stay at home on Valentine’s Day, you can plan a nice, long romantic walk. Go online to find public footpaths in your area and map out a route for you and your partner, and spend the day chatting while enjoying the scenery around you.

Make sure to wrap up warm with a waterproof, bring along a packed lunch, and if you are mooching into the countryside, you may want to plan a route that passes one or two pubs so you can stop for a refreshing drink.

Find out more: the best UK walks for 2026

8. Be a tourist in your own town

Yes you could jet off to Paris for the weekend, but that's going to come at a fair cost – particularly over Valentine's Day weekend. Instead why not play the tourist at home? or in the town along?

There is so much locally that you may not seen before or perhaps take for granted. Playing tourist allows you to see your surroundings with new eyes, looking up and discovering hidden gems.

It is simple to do, just grab your other half and head out to explore routes you have never walked, visiting points of interest and reading the historical plaques on the walls.

Wandering your local area wrapped up warm and holding hands is an exciting way to spend the day, allowing you to learn about your home just as you would if you were visiting a new place on holiday.

9. Take advantage of experience vouchers

If you do want to spend and treat your loved one to a memorable experience this year, you can secure big savings by utilising vouchers.

Sites like Red Letter Days and Buyagift offer up to 50% off romantic outings. For example, you can book a six-course gourmet meal at Marco Pierre White’s London Steakhouse Co. for £65 (originally over £170), find spa days starting from £49, or enjoy afternoon tea for two from around £40.

Just be aware that experience vouchers often come with restrictions, including expiry dates and limited availability, and some people find popular slots are fully booked long before the voucher runs out.