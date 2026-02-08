9 tips to save money this Valentine's Day

Make money make sense
Valentine’s Day is a chance to celebrate love in all its forms, whether with a partner, friends, or family.
But celebrating doesn’t have to mean splurging on lavish gifts or overpriced chocolates, particularly when budgets are tight.
If you want to mark the occasion without the high price tag, there are plenty of low-cost – and even free – ways to show you care. Here, Which? rounds up 9 ways to make the day special without breaking your wallet's heart.
A delicious home-cooked meal is one of the simplest ways to show your love for Valentine’s Day. The good news? You and your partner don’t actually have to cook from scratch, because there are plenty of great supermarket Valentine's Day meal deals to choose from.
These deals tend to feature restaurant-inspired options, such as seafood starters, steaks with heart-shaped butter, and desserts like chocolate pudding and panna cotta, and raspberry cheesecake.
|Supermarket
|Cost
|What's included
|Available from
|Aldi
|Items priced individually
From: £5.97(without wine)
From: £10.66 (with wine)
|Choice of 9 starters, 9 sides, 17 mains, and 7 desserts
|From February 10
|Asda
|£12
|Starter, main, 2 sides, and dessert from the Bistro by Asda range. Choice of alcoholic and soft drinks.
|From 5 – 15 February
|Co-op
|£10 (members)
£12 (non-members)
|Main, 2 sides, and Prosecco or soft drink
|From 4 – 17 February
|Lidl
|Items priced individually
From: 8.26 (without wine)
From £12.95 (with wine)
|Choice of 6 starters, 5 mains, 6 sides, 7 desserts and 3 bottles of Prosecco
|From 9 – 14 February
|M&S
|£25
|Starter, main, side, dessert, drink
|From 11 – 14 February
|Morrisons
|£15
|Starter, main, side, dessert from The Best range. Choice of alcoholic and soft drinks.
|Online: 21 January – 14 February
In-store: 4 – 14 February
|Sainsbury's
|£18 (Nectar price)
|Starter, main, side, dessert from its Taste the Difference range and Prosecco
From 9 – 14 February
|Tesco
£20 (with Clubcard)
£15 (Simple Dine In option)
Items priced individually (without Clubcard)
|Starter, main, 2 sides, and dessert from the Tesco's Finest range. Choice of soft drinks, cocktails, beers, and wine.
Simpler option includes: 1 main, side, dessert, and drink.
|From 9 February
|Waitrose
|£25
|Starter, main, side, dessert, and wine or a ready-to-pour cocktail
|From 10 – 15 February
Correct as of 3 February 2026. Ordered alphabetically.
Many major chains offer dedicated Valentine’s Day menus, typically providing a multi-course set menu – often including a drink – for a fixed price. These deals are a great way to enjoy indulgent dishes, which are usually much more expensive when ordered individually from the à la carte menu:
You can also try to take advantage of smart dining platforms like First Table and The Fork. These let you dine at certain restaurants for less. With First Table, you’ll need to reserve the first or last sitting of the day – but in return you’ll get 50% off food for everyone at the table (drinks are full price). The Fork offers early-bird and off-peak discounts at participating restaurants.
However, restaurants have full control over the days and times they offer, so availability for Valentine's Day may be a tad limited.
Forget the overpriced shop-bought cards and gifts this year and opt for a made-with-love homemade one instead. Whether you want to sketch a hand-drawn masterpiece or try your hand at a simple pop-up design, Pinterest is packed with step-by-step inspiration to get you started.
If you’re feeling creative, here are some other DIY ideas to make your Valentine’s Day feel extra personal and special:
Find out more: best Valentine's day gifts 2026: picks your better half will love
Why not set yourself a couple's challenge and see how many freebies you can bag in a day? There are a plethora of loyalty schemes out there which offer rewards and freebies to members – a lot of which can come when you first sign up! Start with a free coffee from the Greggs app for signing up or a Waitrose coffee using a reusable cup.
Grab five free veggie spring rolls at Chopstix by downloading their app and signing up for an account, or get a free taco for signing up to the Taco Bell app.
Granted, the British winter isn’t always picnic-friendly, but you can always create a cosy indoor picnic that feels just as special. Lay out a blanket on the living room floor, light some candles, and pack a basket with your partner’s favourite snacks like sandwiches, fruit, and chocolate-covered strawberries.
You can get a bottle of Prosecco for under £10 if you want to add bubbles, it doesn’t need to be the finest champagne! If you're feeling brave enough to tackle the weather, pop your food in leak-proof containers and head to a nearby park – just wrap up warm, bring a flask of hot chocolate, and pack an umbrella big enough for both of you.
And hey, if the walk is too far or too wet, you can always set up your back garden or balcony for the occasion.
While going to the cinema is a fun and traditional way of celebrating Valentine’s Day, a night at the movies is expensive when you add up the cost of the tickets, snacks, drinks and parking. What’s great is that you can create an incredible cinema experience at home for you and your partner this Valentine’s Day.
Rent a film you’ve never seen online or stream one from a service you already use, like Netflix or Disney+. Pair it with homemade snacks, microwave popcorn, and plenty of blankets and cushions for the ultimate comfy night in. Thoughtful, simple, and just as special.
If you don’t want to stay at home on Valentine’s Day, you can plan a nice, long romantic walk. Go online to find public footpaths in your area and map out a route for you and your partner, and spend the day chatting while enjoying the scenery around you.
Make sure to wrap up warm with a waterproof, bring along a packed lunch, and if you are mooching into the countryside, you may want to plan a route that passes one or two pubs so you can stop for a refreshing drink.
Yes you could jet off to Paris for the weekend, but that's going to come at a fair cost – particularly over Valentine's Day weekend. Instead why not play the tourist at home? or in the town along?
There is so much locally that you may not seen before or perhaps take for granted. Playing tourist allows you to see your surroundings with new eyes, looking up and discovering hidden gems.
It is simple to do, just grab your other half and head out to explore routes you have never walked, visiting points of interest and reading the historical plaques on the walls.
Wandering your local area wrapped up warm and holding hands is an exciting way to spend the day, allowing you to learn about your home just as you would if you were visiting a new place on holiday.
If you do want to spend and treat your loved one to a memorable experience this year, you can secure big savings by utilising vouchers.
Sites like Red Letter Days and Buyagift offer up to 50% off romantic outings. For example, you can book a six-course gourmet meal at Marco Pierre White’s London Steakhouse Co. for £65 (originally over £170), find spa days starting from £49, or enjoy afternoon tea for two from around £40.
Just be aware that experience vouchers often come with restrictions, including expiry dates and limited availability, and some people find popular slots are fully booked long before the voucher runs out.