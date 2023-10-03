Is it your birthday? Celebrate with 36 freebies and discounts

If you've celebrated a birthday recently or looking forward to one in the next week, you're not alone. Analysis of 20 years' worth of birth records by the Office of National Statistics has shown a dramatic spike in the number of children born in late September and early October in England and Wales.

Whether your birthday falls today or another time of year, here's a round-up of 36 birthday freebies and discounts you can use to help celebrate and make a saving too.

Free birthday sweet treats

These free treats are a great way of satisfying your sweet tooth and making a saving on your birthday.

Get free Krispy Kreme doughnuts

Members of the Krispy Kreme Rewards Club can get a free doughnut on their birthday.

You'll also get a free doughnut for signing up for the scheme and can claim a free glazed doughnut on the birthday of your significant other or child.

Get a free cookie at Millie's Cookie

Signing up for the Millie's Cookies Cookie Club newsletter will entitle you to a free cookie, usually worth 99p, on your birthday.

You'll get a voucher emailed to you, for your birthday, when you register.

Get a free Greggs sweet treat

Downloading the Greggs rewards app will get you a free sweet treat to help you celebrate your big day.

You'll get a voucher on the app which must be shown in-store to claim a free cupcake, cream cake, or doughnut. And just for downloading the app you can get a free pizza slice and a hot drink.

Get a free slice of cake at Costa

Download the Costa Coffee app or sign into your Costa Club account and you'll get a free slice of cake on your birthday (subject to availability).

The voucher will be emailed to you, and you'll have seven days from your birthday to claim your cake.

Another benefit of the loyalty scheme is you earn beans on your coffees - after you've purchased 10 drinks you get one free.

Get a free croissant at Gail's Bakery

Sign up for the Gail's reward app and receive a voucher for a sweet treat of your choice from the 'Morning Goods' range. Choose from croissants, cinnamon buns and pain aux raisins.

You can also use the app to collect stamps on your spending, with a free hot drink or a loaf of bread with each full stamp card.

Get a free Lidl doughnut

Sign up for a Lidl Plus account for free and get a free doughnut on your birthday from the in-store bakery.

The voucher will be valid for seven days from your listed birthday.

Get £5 voucher at Hotel Chocolat

Sign up for Hotel Choclat's loyalty scheme VIP.ME and get a 'surprise gift' on your birthday - usually £5 off a £5+ spend.

The scheme also gets you 20% off drinks and ice lollies or ice creams in-store and 15% off as a welcome gift.

Free birthday meals

Heading to one of these restaurants could help you celebrate your birthday for less.

Get a free burrito at Tortilla

Join the Tortilla Club loyalty app and get a free burrito on your birthday. Just make sure you opt into marketing emails to get your voucher.

You need to sign up at least 24 hours prior to your birth date to register in its system.

Get a free Burger King Whopper

Download the Burger King app and register for the Your Burger King loyalty scheme to get a free Whopper or plant-based Whopper burger on your birthday.

You'll need to add your date of birth into the app at least seven days before your birthday and you'll have to opt in for email or push notifications to receive the voucher, which will be valid for 14 days.

You can't use the voucher at Burger King restaurants at motorway service locations, airports, train stations and holiday parks.

Get a free main meal at Beefeater

Registering for the Beefeater Reward Club will get you one free meal on your birthday, normally £9 - £21, when at least one other main meal is purchased from the menu.

Beefeater will email you a voucher which must be shown in the restaurant, either printed or on your phone.

Your voucher will be valid at all participating restaurants but can't be used with any other offers or discounts.

Get a free birthday meal at Las Iguanas

Signing up for the Las Iguanas newsletter will get you a free meal - usually priced £9-£18 - when you buy at least one other main meal.

Your voucher will be emailed to you to show in the restaurant.

This offer excludes ribeye on the bone and you won't be able to use it with any other discount, for delivery purchases or on Valentine's Day.

Get a free birthday meal at Brewers Fayre

Joining the Brewers Fayre Bonus Club loyalty card scheme will get you one free meal, normally around £7-£12, on your birthday when at least one other main meal is purchased.

You'll get an email with your voucher to show in the pub which can't be used with any other offer or discount.

Get a free birthday main meal at Frankie & Benny's

You can get one free meal, priced around £9-£15, for your birthday when at least one other main meal is purchased if you register for the Frankie & Benny's reward scheme.

A voucher will be sent to you via email a month before your big day, which needs to be shown in the restaurant.

Like with the other promotions, this deal cannot be used with any other offer or discount. It also excludes Frankie & Benny's or Little Frankie's restaurants at airports.

Get a free dessert or pizza at Pizza Express

Sign up for the Pizza Express Club and you’ll qualify for a birthday freebie.

Bronze members can get a free dessert, silver members get a free pizza and gold members can choose between a bottle of Prosecco, wine, or a classic or Romana pizza.

Free birthday drinks

From super juices to a bottle of fizz, these offers can help you save on birthday drinks.

Free hot drink at Starbucks

Download the Starbucks Rewards app to earn stars on your spending. Once you earn 450 stars you'll be considered a Gold member, and get a free drink on your birthday, as well as other benefits such as extra shots of espresso, syrups and free whipped cream.

Free juice or smoothie at Boost

If you register for the Boost Vibe loyalty card you'll get one free drink, usually around £3-£5, for your birthday.

You'll need to bring your loyalty card and some ID to claim your freebie.

The loyalty scheme allows you to collect one point for every drink you buy - once you collect nine points you can claim a free drink.

Free birthday cocktails at TGI Fridays

Join the TGI Stripes rewards app and you'll receive two birthday treats each year - including one for your half birthday.

You can get up to six free cocktails or mocktails with each main course you buy, for up to six people including yourself for your birthday. It doesn't include ultimate cocktails.

You can also get a free dessert for signing up to the rewards app.

Free milkshake at Kaspa's Desserts

Bring photo ID on your birthday to any branch of Kaspa's Desserts and claim a free medium-sized milkshake or piece of cake when you spend at least £6.95.

Free glass of wine at Miller and Carter

Sign up for the Miller and Carter newsletter at least two weeks before your birthday and receive a free glass of wine for you and up to five guests.

Free bottle of Prosecco from Bills

Sign up for the Bills newsletter at least four weeks before your birthday to receive a free bottle of Prosecco or an alcohol-free Cherry Blossom Spritz. Guests must order a main meal to get the freebie.

Birthday freebies and discounts on fashion

If getting older has made you rethink your style, these offers can help you save money on refreshing your wardrobe.

Get 25% off at H&M

If you sign up to be an H&M member, you get 25% off one-item for your birthday. The discount is valid for two weeks from the date of your birthday.

The membership club is free to join and also lets you earn points on your spending, which can be exchanged for money-off vouchers.

Get 25% off at the Nike store

Signing up for the Nike Store newsletter will get you a 25% discount for your birthday using a unique code sent by email.

There's no minimum spend and your discount will be valid for the entire month of your birthday.

Your total purchase must be under £450 and the offer isn't valid with other offers, sale items, Apple products, NikeLab or on gift cards.

Get 15% off at New Look

Registering for the newsletters for New Look will get you a 15% discount on purchases on your birthday.

Your New Look voucher will only be valid for two weeks after your big day.

Get 10% off at Asos

Signing up for the Asos newsletter can get 10% off on their birthday.

Asos will email you the code but you'll only have just over two weeks to use it once sent. The offer is only valid on full-priced items up to £500.

Birthday freebies on beauty

It's not just food and drink that your birthday can help you make savings on. Check out these beauty and pampering birthday offers.

Free £5 spend at The Body Shop

Signing up for The Body Shop Love Your Body loyalty card will get you £5 to spend in-store or online with no minimum spend.

Your £5 discount will be valid for up to one month after your actual birthday.

Triple points with Superdrug loyalty card

You can earn triple points at Superdrug on your birthday if you sign up for the Health & Beauty loyalty card.

There's no minimum spend and the offer is valid for 14 days after your birthday.

Double points with Boots Advantage Card

Sign up for the Boots Advantage Card scheme, and earn double points for your birthday month.

You'll need to add the promotion manually to your Advantage Card via the app before swiping in-store.

Free £5 spend at Space NK

If you sign up for the Space NK Ndulge loyalty card, you'll get £5 to spend online or in-store for your birthday as well as a free gift which you can pick up in-store.

To get this offer you'll need to register for the loyalty card at least six weeks before your birthday.

The Ndulge loyalty card allows you to collect one point per £1 spent, when you reach 100 points, you'll get a £5 discount automatically loaded onto your card.

Free Rituals shower oil

Get a free shower oil when you sign up for the My Rituals members club. It's free to join and you'll be given a promotional code you can use at the checkout for a free shower oil when you purchase another product.

You must be subscribed to the newsletter and add your date of birth when you sign up.

Birthday freebies and discounts for kids

There are plenty of savings on fun and treats for your child's birthday too.

Build a Bear - pay your age

Sign up for the Build-A-Bear Workshop loyalty scheme and on your child's birthday they can make a bear in store and pay their age in pounds.

The birthday bears are usually £14 so for example, a four-year-old would pay £4.

Get £5 off at Smiggle

Sign up to Smiggle's VIP club and get a free £5 voucher to spend on your child's birthday, just make sure you sign up a month in advance.

You'll also get 20% off just for signing up.

20% off The Entertainer

Join Jack's Birthday Club to receive a 20% discount on your birthday. You'll have to create an account with TheToyShop.com and then visit Jacks Birthday Club.

You'll need to put your child's birthday at least three weeks before their birthday. The code is valid on orders up to £200.

15% off at Disney

Disney fans who register for the Shop Disney newsletter can get a code for 15% off for the month of their birthday.

You have to be 18 or over to sign up but could buy something to keep for your child's birthday too.

The discount excludes delivery charges, limited editions, media, electronics and theme park tickets.

Free £5 spend at Hobbycraft

Members of the Hobbycraft loyalty card scheme will get a £5 voucher to spend online or in-store.

This offer will be valid for up to 14 days after your birthday and there is no minimum spend.

Free Peppa Pig birthday pack

If you sign up for the Peppa Pig Muddy Puddles Club you'll get a birthday pack with cut-out hats, party games, a cake recipe, and other colour-in decorations that can be printed at home.

Birthday treats for pets

There is even a freebie for your pet's birthday.

Free treat at Pets at Home

Registering to be a member of the Pets at Home VIP club loyalty card will get your pet a free treat on their birthday.

All you'll have to do is bring your card and show a copy of your email with the barcode in-store to collect your pet's treat.