Amazon credit card closure: when will your card stop working?

If you have an Amazon Classic or Platinum Credit Card you won't be able to use either in the coming months.

New Day, which powers the credit cards announced in March the partnership with Amazon would end in January 2023 - however this date has now been moved forward to October and November for some customers.

Amazon currently offers two credit cards issued by New Day Ltd: the Platinum Mastercard, which is a reward credit card, and the Classic Mastercard, which is a credit-builder card.

Here, Which? takes a closer look at what will happen to your Amazon credit card after the partnership ends and what other cards you might want to switch to.

What do Amazon credit cards offer?

The Amazon Platinum Mastercard allows you to collect 1.5 Amazon Reward Points (or three if you're a Prime member) for every £2 spent at Amazon, and 0.5 Amazon Reward Points for every £2 spent elsewhere.

For every 1,000 points you earn, you'll get a £10 Amazon gift card. The representative APR is 21.9% (variable).

The Amazon Classic Mastercard is designed to help build your credit rating and comes with a representative APR of 29.9% (variable).

If you make at least one transaction a month, make repayments on time and stay within your credit limit for 12 months, you'll be upgraded to the Amazon Platinum Mastercard.

Credit is subject to status and terms apply. Both cards offer 0% interest on the first three months after the date the account is opened and no annual fees.

Find out more: Amazon credit card review





When will my card stop working?

Classic cards will stop working and accounts will close on 14 October 2022.

Premium cards will stop working and accounts will close on 11 November 2022.

Existing cardholders have been written to and given options of what to do next, however what you’re offered depends on your credit needs and spending.

Some existing customers will be asked if they want to opt in to receive a Pulse card. You must contact New Day to confirm if you want this and contact details can be found on the letter provided.

Some existing cardholders will be asked if they want to opt out of receiving a Pulse card. If you do not opt out, you’ll be sent a Pulse card, but if you fail to activate it, your existing card will continue to work until January 2023 but you won’t earn any points beyond 11 November. Once you opt out, your account and card will stop working.

Lastly, some customers have been told their accounts will be closing and cannot apply for a Pulse card. This may be due to several reasons, such as you don’t use your card.

What does New Day's Pulse card offer?

The Pulse card pays 0.25% cashback. The maximum cashback you can earn a year is capped at £150. There is no annual fee.

New Day told us that no changes are expected to your APR or credit limit and there will be no credit checks when you transfer over.

How does it compare?

You may be able to earn more cashback with a different fee-free cashback credit card provider.

We've listed the top deals in the table below by lowest APR to highest.

Credit card Cashback rate Other perks Representative APR Halifax cashback credit card 0.25% on every £1 you spend up to £4,000 and 0.5% for every £1 you spend over £4,000. £20 cashback when you spend £1,000 within the first 90 days of opening the account. 19.9% (variable) Lloyds cashback credit card 0.25% on every £1 you spend up to £4,000 and 0.5% for every £1 you spend over £4,000. £20 cashback when you spend £1,000 within the first 90 days of opening the account. 19.9% (variable) American Express Platinum Everyday credit card 5% cashback for the first three months capped at £100. After that, it's 0.5% cashback on spending up to £10,000, and 1% on spending above £10,000. Must spend a minimum of £3,000 a year to qualify for cashback Early access to purchase event tickets sponsored by Amex. Complimentary supplementary cards for family members. 26% (variable)

The best cashback rate is offered by American Express - however, be aware that you only get the 5% cashback rate for the first three months before the rate reduces. After this point you get 0.5%, increasing to 1% on purchases over £10,000.

The Halifax and Lloyd cashback cards both require you to spend more than £4,000 to get the higher 0.5% rate - but you get £20 cashback if you spend £1,000 within the first 90 days of opening the account.

Should you cancel your Amazon card?

You can close your Platinum or Classic Mastercard sooner by logging into the Amazon Mastercard app, or by logging in online and visiting your account settings.

You can also call the customer service team on 0333 220 2672 for platinum and 0330 838 0160 for classic cards.

If you apply for a new credit card then your new lender will perform a 'hard credit search' to check if you are eligible. This will leave a mark on your credit file, which will be visible to other lenders. Also, your credit score will determine what credit limits and deals you will be eligible for - and you may not be offered the best rates.

If you have debt on your Amazon credit card, and you know you do not want a New Day Pulse card, it might be worth moving the balance across to a 0% balance transfer card.

The article has been updated since it was first published. The latest update was on 16 September 2022 after New Day confirmed the Platinum and Classic card accounts would be closed before January 2023.