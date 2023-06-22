Amazon Prime Day 2023: confirmed date and how to find the best deals

As part of its annual Prime Day sale, Amazon will be discounting thousands of products. Our team of experts will help you shop savvy at a time when saving money is particularly important.



During the event, Amazon Prime members will have exclusive access to discounts across the retailer's website. This year, the two-day event will run in July.

But not every deal is worth the money: previously, we've seen discounted products that are Which? Don't Buys. By consulting our expert reviews, you can be sure you're buying a high-scoring product on Prime Day.

We'll be regularly updating this page with the best deals throughout Amazon Prime Day, so keep checking back.

When is Prime Day 2023?

Discounts are already scattered across Amazon's Prime Day homepage , but the event hasn't officially started yet – the retailer is probably saving better deals for July.

Amazon has now confirmed that Prime Day is scheduled for 11-12 July 2023. New deals will be dropping regularly throughout the 48-hour sale.

What will be on sale this Prime Day?

Based on what we saw at the most recent Amazon Prime Day event, we expect the retailer to offer discounts across most of its departments. That includes electronics , kitchen appliances , home & garden , baby products and health & personal care .

Amazon has also confirmed that products from Samsung, Shark, Oral-B and Tefal will be discounted.

Back in October's Prime Day, our experts picked out deals on home products and electronics, including the following:

A pair of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones for 51% off, or £170.05 (down from £349.95). They support voice commands for hands-free control and block out distracting sounds around you so you can focus on your music.

for 51% off, or £170.05 (down from £349.95). They support voice commands for hands-free control and block out distracting sounds around you so you can focus on your music. Amazon's Kindle Oasis for 22% off, or £179.99 (down from £229.99). It has a 7-inch e-ink display with an LED frontlight for easy reading at night

for 22% off, or £179.99 (down from £229.99). It has a 7-inch e-ink display with an LED frontlight for easy reading at night The OnePlus Nord 2 5G for 25% off, or £349 (down from £462.50). This Android-powered mobile offers a whopping 12GB of Ram, which should be more than enough if you want to run multiple apps at once.

for 25% off, or £349 (down from £462.50). This Android-powered mobile offers a whopping 12GB of Ram, which should be more than enough if you want to run multiple apps at once. Shark's Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner (WV200UK) for 38% off, or £79.99 (down from £129.99). It’s simple but sleek and is intended for small jobs such as vacuuming up crumbs in the kitchen or cleaning upholstery.

for 38% off, or £79.99 (down from £129.99). It’s simple but sleek and is intended for small jobs such as vacuuming up crumbs in the kitchen or cleaning upholstery. The Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 for 31% off, or £336.99 (down from £489). It's an all-terrain buggy with a chunky set of solid tyres.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

Amazon Prime membership is charged at £8.99 per month, or £95 per year. With a subscription, you get access to Prime Video, plus unlimited premium delivery.

If you time it well, you can sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial once the Prime Day sales begin, and then cancel for free before you get charged.

To cancel your membership before the trial expires, you'll need to visit the Amazon Prime membership page, choose Manage membership and select End membership.

For more advice on managing memberships, see 11 tips to save on the cost of your subscriptions.

How to shop on Prime Day 2023: five top tips

1. Use the Amazon mobile app

Amazon's mobile app is free and worth a look if you want to sift through Prime Day deals while you're on the move. Updating your notification settings means you'll receive alerts as soon as certain deals go live.

To set it up on your phone or tablet, just follow these steps:

Open the Amazon app Tap the Settings icon (three horizontal lines) in the bottom-right corner Select Your Stuff, then Your Account Scroll down to Message centre and select Deal alerts.

You'll now be looking at your deals dashboard. From here, you can subscribe to suggested deal alerts and manage your existing alerts.

4. Check if you're buying directly from the manufacturer

Once you've spotted a Prime Day deal, check whether you're buying the product directly from Amazon or through a third-party seller – this will potentially affect your rights if there's a problem.

In the example below, we're looking at the Amazon product page for a OnePlus smartphone. Although the phone is made by OnePlus, this specific item is sold and dispatched by a third-party seller (circled in red).

5. Be wary of fake reviews

Tread carefully if you're reading Amazon user reviews when deciding whether to make a purchase – our research has found that online customer reviews can't always be trusted.

Many dishonest reviewers (often working in partnership with the third-party seller) will use five-star reviews to boost the overall score of the product. Try checking four-star reviews and below for a more honest assessment of the product.

Keep an eye out for five-star reviews that contain lots of images. Our research has found fake review groups that encourage members to post pictures or videos alongside a positive review to get a refund for their purchase.

How to return Amazon items

If you buy a product on Amazon Prime Day and it arrives on your doorstep damaged, the retailer is fully responsible.

Under the Consumer Rights Acts, your purchase needs to be of satisfactory quality (not faulty or damaged), fit for purpose and as described. If your Prime Day product doesn't meet one of these requirements, the retailer (not the manufacturer) is in breach of the Consumer Rights Act.

Amazon will refund the cost of sending an item back if it was sold or dispatched by Amazon. If the item you purchased isn't eligible for a free return, and you’re using a pre-paid return label, Amazon will deduct the cost of the return from your refund.

For expert advice on returning goods you've bought online, see our in-depth guide to returns and refunds.

How to recycle your old tech

If you're looking to replace some ageing technology by shopping the Prime Day sales, make sure you dispose of your old items in a responsible way.

You have a few options if you want to offload your unwanted electronics. Kerbside collection is suitable for small electrical items – in many cases, your local council will collect smaller items such as toasters and kettles. Alternatively, you can drop items at a local recycling centre.

For more details on how to get rid of your unused gadgets, check our advice on how to recycle electrical items.