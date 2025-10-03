Currys Black Friday sale 2025: what to expect

Every year, our dedicated team of product experts pick out the best Black Friday deals in the Currys sale - and this year will be no different.

Last year, a Currys press release promised shoppers lower prices on more than 3,000 products for Black Friday, saying that 'not one of them will have been cheaper in the last six months'.

We did spot some great deals - and hopefully we'll find the same this year. So if you've been checking out a Currys gadget or home appliance, be sure to keep an eye on Which? during the Black Friday period, too.

When is Black Friday 2025? Find out when the biggest sales event falls this year.

Why should I shop the Black Friday sales with Which? In previous years, we've seen discounted products that score poorly or are even Which? Don't Buys: simply not worth your money. Our Currys Black Friday sale round-up will only include products that performed well in our test lab and are offered at a genuinely good discount. But you’ll need to read our reviews for the full picture. Not yet a member? Sign up to Which? to get ahead with your Black Friday shopping prep.

What will be on offer in the Currys Black Friday sale?

Currys usually offers discounts across pretty much all of its departments, including:

Last year, the retailer listed the price of each product before it went on sale along with the dates it was at its previous price, both in-store and online.

All products came with the 'Currys Price Promise', which offered a price match against any other UK retailer, online or in store. If you saw the same item cheaper elsewhere, Currys said it would refund you the difference.

Last year, our experts found some decent deals on TVs, laptops, washing machines and vacuum cleaners, including the following:

The Philips 3000 Series NA352/00 dual air fryer was a great deal at just £100.

was a great deal at just £100. The large-scale LG Gram 17Z90S laptop was a decent deal at £999 and you could also get the 2TB model for £1,199.

was a decent deal at £999 and you could also get the 2TB model for £1,199. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ went down to £154 at Currys – one of the best prices we'd seen on this tablet at the time.

went down to £154 at Currys – one of the best prices we'd seen on this tablet at the time. A Theragun Mini massage gun reached its lowest ever price of £125 at Currys and a few other retailers.

We'll update this page daily throughout the Black Friday sale period.

When will the Currys Black Friday sale start?

Last year, Currys started its Black Friday sale on Friday 1 November, four weeks before Black Friday.

This year, we expect Currys to kick off its sale from 31 October. Like last year, Black Friday falls quite late in November 2025 (Black Friday is on 28 November, and Cyber Monday on 1 December). So if our prediction is right, the Currys sale will last a whole month.

That means there is plenty of time to shop, so there's no need to panic buy this year (or any year).

Want to know when we expect other big retailers to start their sales? Find out more about the John Lewis Black Friday sale.

Get ready for Black Friday deals free newsletter Sign up for our Deals newsletter and get expert tips to help you grab genuine bargains on great products. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

Does Currys offer any guarantees?

You can get some lengthy product guarantees at Currys, but not always. Take TVs and washing machines, where high-end models get five-year guarantees, while more basic ones won't have any additional guarantee beyond the manufacturer's.

If a guarantee is available, it's usually shown as a bullet point when you're browsing through lists of products, or in the specifications section once you've clicked on a product.

More generally, all products bought at Currys come with a standard 12-month manufacturer's warranty from the date the item was purchased, but some manufacturers offer longer.

For a fee, Currys also provides a Care & Repair service, which offers breakdown support if needed. If the product is found to be irreparable, Currys will provide vouchers so you can get a replacement.

Go to Currys help and support for more information and tech advice.

How much is delivery from Currys?

Currys offers several delivery and collection options, so you can choose the most convenient for you.

Small items, standard delivery – this is free for orders over £40 or £3.99 for orders under £40 on all-day delivery. You can reserve a weekday time slot for £9.99 .

– this is for orders over £40 or for orders under £40 on all-day delivery. You can reserve a weekday time slot for . Small items, next-day delivery – you'll pay £9.99 for a weekday slot, £6.99 for a weekend all-day slot or £10.99 for a weekend timed slot.

– you'll pay for a weekday slot, for a weekend all-day slot or for a weekend timed slot. Large items, standard delivery – prices for all-day delivery start from £20 , or you can choose a timed slot from £35 .

– prices for all-day delivery start , or you can choose a timed slot . Large items, next-day delivery – prices start from £30, or you can choose a timed slot from £45.

For more details, check the delivery and collection page on the Currys website.

Returning sales purchases to Currys

If you purchased your item from Currys online, you can return it within 14 days even if you've opened it - although it must be returned as new and in its original packaging. Under the Consumer Contracts Regulations, you have 14 days from delivery to notify Currys you'd like to make a return and a further 14 days to send the items back.

Customers who bought a Black Friday product in-store can return the item within 21 days in its unopened and sealed packaging, along with proof of purchase (this excludes connected mobile phones).

If you visit the Currys returns, refunds and exchanges page , there's a tool to help establish your particular issue and how it can be resolved. You can also use Currys webchat to speak directly with a representative.

Find out more about Currys' returns policy