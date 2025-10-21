Amazon Black Friday sale 2025: what to expect

Amazon's Black Friday sale is nearly here, which means thousands of discounted products are soon to be battling for your attention. Our Amazon sale page will help you find the gems.

Every year, our experts wade through reams of Amazon pages, checking and evaluating the Black Friday Amazon deals against strict criteria including product quality, sale history and of course, price.

If you've got your eye on a new appliance, laptop or gadget, check our deals page before you buy.

Here's what we're expecting from this year's Amazon sale.

When is Black Friday 2025? Find out when the biggest sales event falls this year.

In previous years, we've seen discounted products that score poorly or are even Which? Don't Buys: simply not worth your money. Our Amazon Black Friday sale round-up will only include products that performed well in our test lab and are offered at a genuinely good discount.

What will be on offer in the Amazon Black Friday sale?

Amazon usually offers discounts across pretty much all of its departments, including:

If you're after an Amazon own-brand product in particular, the Amazon Black Friday sale is a great time to shop, as these products are pretty much always discounted.

This year, we're expecting to see decent price-drops on the following products:

We'll update this page daily throughout the Black Friday sale period.

When will the Amazon sale start?

Last year, most of the larger stores such as Currys and John Lewis started their Black Friday sales from Friday 1 November.

Off the back of their October Amazon Prime Day event, Amazon remained quiet on deals for a couple of weeks before launching ‘Black Friday Week’ from Thursday 21 November to Monday 2 December.

This year, we expect Amazon to align with the other stores and start their sales from Friday 31 October. Like last year, Black Friday falls quite late in November 2025 (Black Friday is on 28 November, and Cyber Monday on 1 December). So if our prediction is right, the Amazon sale will last a whole month.

That means there is plenty of time to shop, so there's no need to panic buy this year (or any year).

Want to know when we expect other big retailers to start their sales? Find out more about the John Lewis Black Friday sale and the Currys Black Friday sale.

Does Amazon offer any guarantees?

Depending on how you shop through Amazon during the sales, you'll be covered by one of the retailer's guarantee schemes.

Amazon A-to-Z Guarantee

This offers protection if you purchase an item sold and fulfilled by a third-party seller. It covers the delivery and condition of your items, plus any problems with returns.

Amazon says you're within your rights to request a refund if you haven't received your package and three days have passed since the latest estimated delivery date. You can also claim your money back if the item is damaged, defective, or not as described.

See also: Amazon A-to-Z Guarantee help page

Amazon Renewed Guarantee

If you're purchasing a refurbished, pre-owned or open-box product, you're covered by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee. The retailer says this gives you 'the same standard return policy as on most purchases on Amazon'.

You can claim a replacement or refund if the product is faulty or 'does not work as expected' for a period of one year from delivery.

See also: Amazon Renewed Guarantee help page

How much is delivery from Amazon?

Free shipping comes as standard for Amazon Prime members (excluding the four-hour delivery window option for larger items).

For non-Prime members, Standard delivery in the UK is free on orders of eligible books over £10 or of other eligible items over £25.

For One-Day and Premium delivery, this can vary between £3.95 and £4.99 per delivery, while Priority delivery costs 99p. Same-Day and Overnight Delivery costs £5.99 for all eligible items.

Regardless if you're a Prime member or not, some large items may come with the option for a four-hour delivery window on a nominated day which is a single rate of £10.

You may also be given the option to send your parcel to one of Amazon's Pickup locations .

Note that all the above-mentioned delivery costs are for orders fulfilled by Amazon. Delivery costs charged by third-party sellers on Amazon.co.uk may differ.

See all Amazon delivery options .

Returning sales purchases to Amazon

If you buy a product from Amazon during the sale and it arrives on your doorstep damaged, the retailer is fully responsible.

According to the Consumer Rights Act, your purchase needs to be of satisfactory quality, fit for purpose and as described. If the product doesn't meet one of these requirements, the retailer (not the manufacturer) is at fault.

Even if your purchase isn't damaged or faulty, you can still return it under Amazon's voluntary returns policy. A message on the retailer's website says: 'You can return most products from the Amazon sites to Amazon within 30 days of receipt of the products.'

To do so, you'll need to access Amazon's Online Return Center .

If you're dealing with a faulty product, check in with our expert guide on how to get a refund, repair or replacement.

How to recycle your old tech

Replacing some older tech during the sales? Be sure to dispose of your old items in a responsible way.

You have a couple of options if you want to offload your unwanted electronics. Kerbside collection is suitable for small electrical items – in many cases, your local council will collect smaller items such as toasters and kettles. Otherwise, you can simply drop the items at your local recycling centre.

Find out more about how to recyc le electrical items.