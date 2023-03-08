Amazon Prime scam: beware of unsolicited calls about your subscription

If you receive a phone call purporting to be from Amazon, be on your guard. We’ve received reports that fraudsters are impersonating the retailer to gain access to victims’ devices and steal personal information.

Which? has previously reported on remote access scams, where people are contacted out of the blue and tricked into downloading software that grants fraudsters access to their computers. In the worst instances, victims have seen their bank accounts emptied by scammers.

Remote access scams can start with unsolicited calls, texts or browser pop-ups. Read on to learn about how this scam works.

Outsmart the scammers – our free scam alert service can help you spot and avoid the latest scams

Amazon Prime scam calls

This scam call will come from an unrecognised number. When you answer, the fraudster will tell you that your Amazon Prime subscription is increasing in price or is about to expire.

If you say that you want to cancel your subscription, you’ll be put through to another fraudster. They will tell you that you need to download remote access software (typically the app ‘AnyDesk’). This is a genuine program that fraudsters sometimes look to exploit as a vehicle for their scams.

Once you’ve downloaded the program, you’ll grant the scammer access to your device - allowing them to steal your personal information or install malware.

Amazon confirmed to Which? that it will never ask customers to provide remote access to their devices or make any payments outside of its website.

How to report scam calls

You can report scam calls received on your mobile phone. If you have an iPhone, text the word ‘call’ followed by the dubious phone number to 7726. If you have an Android, text the word ‘call’ to 7726. You’ll then receive a message asking you for the scam number.

You can also report the scam to Action Fraud online or by calling 0300 123 2040 in England, Wales or Northern Ireland. In Scotland, you can report the scam to the police on 101.

Protecting yourself from remote access scams

If a fraudster has gained access to your device, you should be able to end the remote session by pressing a button that states ‘disconnect session’, or similar. Another option is to turn off your device and wi-fi to stop the fraudster in their tracks.

When you turn the device back on, you can remove the software - look in your recent downloads folder to locate it. You should also contact your bank immediately as your account may have been accessed by the scammer.