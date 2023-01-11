This fake Geek Squad email tricks you into calling a fraudster

Geek Squad, an American company that provides technical support for electronic devices, is again being impersonated by email scammers.

The latest email is designed to provoke fear by telling you that you’ve signed up to an expensive subscription. The tactics used are similar to the dodgy PayPal emails sent by fraudsters to trick people into calling fake customer service numbers.

Recipients have reported calling the phone number included in the email and being connected to a fake customer service agent who claims their account has been compromised, and that they must allow them to access their computer to resolve the issue.

This is how remote access scams take place, enabling fraudsters to control your devices and steal your personal details or money.

Sign up for free Which? scam alert emails to find out about the latest scams news and advice.

Geek Squad scam email

The latest 'Geek Squad' scam email reads:

‘Greetings, Congratulations your 399.99 USD payment for renewal of Geek Squad internet security was successfully done from your credit card. Your bank statement will reflect a debited for this amount within 24 to 48 hours.’

It then lists the product as ‘Geek Squad Protection 2023 Antivirus Internet Security Software VPN, Password Manager, Dark Web Monitoring’.

The email continues: ‘As you have been authorised us to charge every year $399.99 as per the agreement of this membership. Before the item is dispatch, if you have any questions, this this payment may not have been made by you, or notice anything off about it.’

After frightening you into thinking you might have signed up for an annual subscription, the email includes a prominent US-based phone number that you can call 'if assistance is required'.

There several giveaways that this email is fake. The first is the bad grammar used throughout the message. The fact the sender doesn't use your name in the email and also claims you've signed up to a suspiciously expensive subscription ($400 a year for tech support) should also set alarm bells ringing.

Reporting scam emails

If you receive a scam email, you should send it to report@phishing.gov.uk and delete it. If you do grant someone access to your device, turn it off immediately and disconnect from your wi-fi. When you switch the device back on, remove any newly downloaded software by searching through your recent downloads.

If you’ve lost any money or if scammers have gained access to your bank details, contact your bank straight away and report the scam to Action Fraud .