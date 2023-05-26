Are you carrying your baby's car seat wrong?

Like most of us, you're probably looping an arm through the handle of your car seat and lugging it along one side of your body, right? You might even be using the popular method doing the rounds on social media; threading your arm through the handle to grasp the base.
However, experts say you could be putting yourself at risk of injury by carrying your child's car seat like this. But is there really a safe - and easy - way to do it?
We've teamed up with Sam Bhide, advanced practice physiotherapist and spokesperson for The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, to give a step-by-step guide on the best way to carry a car seat so you can protect your back while getting your baby safely into the car.
Watch our video above or follow our step-by-step instructions instead.
Whether you're carrying it like a shopping bag, a basket or threading your arm through the handle to grasp the base, most of us carry a baby car seat to the side.
You can use these methods but ideally only for short distances - up to a maximum of three car length's away - because they put too much strain on one side of your body and you're also likely to be carrying your baby unevenly as the car seat tilts.
If you can't use one of the two methods recommended in our video, put the carrier in a travel system chassis or get someone else to carry it for you.
NHS guidelines say once you've left hospital and are at home after your c-section, you should be able to hold and carry your baby
You shouldn't lift anything heavier than your baby until you are six weeks post-caesarean (that doesn't include your baby when they're in a car seat!) although speak to your surgeon if you need more guidance on your individual situation.
When you do start lifting things again, Sam recommends gradual progressive lifting from this point rather than all or nothing; 'lift something and see how much you can carry and for how long, then plan and progress as you improve.'
Before you lift anything, assess whether you think it's going to be within the limitations of your pain and strength, and if you start lifting and it's too much, put the object down for your own safety as soon as you're able to.
While your wound is still healing, use squatting positions and lunges when lifting so that you're utilising your leg muscles and your core muscles.
