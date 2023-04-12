What help is there if you’re struggling financially with your baby?

More than half of all British parents with young children are struggling when it comes to their finances, according to research by Unicef.

From rising fuel bills to higher prices for staple products such as formula milk, household outgoings are increasing across the board.

If you're worrying about how to pay for food, energy or even nappies, there is help available. Keep scrolling for advice on how and where to access support.

‘I can’t pay my fuel bills’

If you're struggling with gas and electricity bills, you're not alone. Our Which? consumer insight tracker from September 2022* found that almost six in 10 people (58%) have reduced their usage of lights and appliances around the home as a result of energy costs rising, while 12% said they'd spent more time out of their home to reduce their energy usage.

If you have children, this may compound your worry if you think the house isn't warm enough for them, or you're worrying about how much cooking a meal is going to cost you.

What you can do

Contact your energy supplier right away Many energy companies are signatories to the energy UK vulnerability commitment , which means they won't disconnect a domestic household with children under the age of six at any time of the year. Plus, you may be eligible for the Priority Services Register , which makes sure vulnerable people get extra support.

Many energy companies are signatories to the , which means they won't disconnect a domestic household with children under the age of six at any time of the year. Plus, you may be eligible for the , which makes sure vulnerable people get extra support. Don't do anything unsafe to keep your baby warm Some cost-effective solutions are downright hazardous and should be avoided, no matter what. For example, don't give a baby under 12 months a hot-water bottle – and never use an electric blanket. We've looked at the 7 things you should never do to keep your baby warm and what you can do instead.

Some cost-effective solutions are downright hazardous and should be avoided, no matter what. For example, don't give a baby under 12 months a hot-water bottle – and never use an electric blanket. We've looked at the and what you can do instead. Check your entitlement for energy-efficiency grants or extra benefits There are several grants to help you pay your energy bills, including the Warm Home Discount and Winter Fuel Payment. You may also be able to get support with the costs of renewable heating, such as with the Boiler Upgrade scheme and the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme.

‘I can't afford to buy formula milk’

The price of formula milk has gone up by an average of 12% since February 2022, putting some parents in a desperate situation.

By law you won't find deals and discounts on these items – strict guidelines forbid retailers from offering promotions such as 'reduced to clear' on formula, feeding bottles and teats.

Nor are parents allowed to use Boots Advantage Card points, Sainsbury's Nectar Points or Tesco Clubcard points to bring prices down.

What you can do

Know where to go for the cheapest formula. While you won't find deals like three-for-two, you can shop around for the lowest prices. Find out more in our in-depth look at formula milk, including the cheapest place to buy formula , whether you're after branded or own-brand.

While you won't find deals like three-for-two, you can shop around for the lowest prices. Find out more in our in-depth look at formula milk, including the , whether you're after branded or own-brand. Access the Healthy Start Scheme. This programme helps pregnant women and new mothers on a low income to buy fruit and vegetables, vitamins and milk. It's available from when you are 10 weeks pregnant or you have a child under four, if your family's monthly take-home pay is £408 or less and you're on Universal Credit or certain other benefits. However, we found that over 200,000 families are missing out on these vouchers - are you eligible for the Healthy Start scheme?

This programme helps pregnant women and new mothers on a low income to buy fruit and vegetables, vitamins and milk. It's available from when you are 10 weeks pregnant or you have a child under four, if your family's monthly take-home pay is £408 or less and you're on Universal Credit or certain other benefits. However, we found that over 200,000 families are missing out on these vouchers - Find out if your child is eligible for formula on prescription. If your baby is diagnosed as having a cow's milk allergy, your GP can prescribe an appropriate hypoallergenic infant formula.

If your baby is diagnosed as having a cow's milk allergy, your GP can prescribe an appropriate hypoallergenic infant formula. Don't be tempted to cut corners. This includes keeping unused bottle feeds for too long (more than two hours at room temperature, or more than 24 hours in the fridge), watering down feeds or skipping them altogether. Don't do it, even if you're desperate.

‘I can’t afford basic baby products’

According to the Child Poverty Action Group , the basic cost of raising a child until the age of 18, excluding rent and childcare, is £71,611 for a couple and £97,862 for a lone-parent family.

However, the cost of living crisis may mean you're struggling to find the cash even for basics such as clothes or shoes to accommodate growth spurts, the changing seasons or other situations where 'going without' isn't an option.

What you can do

Buy or accept second-hand. Many baby products don't need to be bought brand new, especially those that they're going to grow out of quickly, like clothing. Shop at baby group sales and online marketplaces ('bundles' of items are often good value for money) and keep an ear out for family, friends or neighbours passing on 'preloved' goods. However, there are some potentially hazardous second-hand baby items so avoid these.

Many baby products don't need to be bought brand new, especially those that they're going to grow out of quickly, like clothing. Shop at baby group sales and online marketplaces ('bundles' of items are often good value for money) and keep an ear out for family, friends or neighbours passing on 'preloved' goods. However, there are some so avoid these. Look out for promotions and sales. Black Friday, January sales and spring promotions can save you loads on essentials you may have been planning to buy anyway. See if retailers have value or basics ranges that could save you cash on baby and child essentials too.

Black Friday, January sales and spring promotions can save you loads on essentials you may have been planning to buy anyway. See if retailers have value or basics ranges that could save you cash on baby and child essentials too. Don't buy what you don't need. There are definitely baby products and gadgets that are essential or make your life easier, but there are others that aren't worth the outlay. In our latest survey, 1,030 parents rated the best and worst baby products .

‘I can’t afford food’

The cost of basic groceries has more than doubled in the past year, to the extent that one in seven people have skipped meals because of the rising cost of living, according to our latest Which? Consumer Insight Tracker*.

Our tracker also found that 5% of parents in a couple and 8% of single parents report having used a food bank.

What you can do

Shop at the cheapest supermarket. Have you looked at our supermarket price comparison ? We update it monthly so you can keep track of the cheapest place to shop.

Have you looked at our ? We update it monthly so you can keep track of the cheapest place to shop. Get free or cheap meals from supermarkets. Schemes include a free bowl of breakfast cereal for both adults and kids in any of Morrisons ' 397 cafes from April 3-24, in addition to their permanent 'kids eat free' offer for every adult meal over £4.49. A 'kids eat for £1' offer at Asda and an Adult Breakfast Club at Aldi for parents skipping meals to ensure their children can eat are also available. There are plenty of restaurants and pubs doing deals on kids' meals during the Easter break, too.

Schemes include a free bowl of breakfast cereal for both adults and kids in any of ' 397 cafes from April 3-24, in addition to their permanent 'kids eat free' offer for every adult meal over £4.49. A 'kids eat for £1' offer at and an Adult Breakfast Club at for parents skipping meals to ensure their children can eat are also available. There are plenty of restaurants and pubs doing during the Easter break, too. Use a food bank. You can find an independent food bank through the Independent Food Aid Network, whose current membership includes more than 550 food banks, as well as the Trussell Trust . If you're eligible for the Healthy Start Scheme, you can also use this to buy fruit and vegetables.

‘I can’t afford nappies’

The NHS says young babies may need their nappies changed as many as 10-12 times a day, so the cost can really add up. Even older babies will need around 6-8 nappy changes a day.

What you can do

Shop for Which? Best Buy nappies. Expensive doesn't necessarily mean a superior product. In fact, one of the cheapest nappies we've ever tested was deemed a Best Buy and costs less than half the price of the branded Best Buy. See for yourself in our best disposables nappies guide, where we also reveal the best prices for supermarket own-brand nappies.

Expensive doesn't necessarily mean a superior product. In fact, one of the cheapest nappies we've ever tested was deemed a Best Buy and costs less than half the price of the branded Best Buy. See for yourself in our guide, where we also reveal the best prices for supermarket own-brand nappies. Switch to reusable nappies. Reusable nappies have a higher upfront cost than disposable nappies, but they work out cheaper in the long term, particularly if you use them for more than one child. In 2021, the government’s money advice service estimated an overall saving of £1,475 over the first two and half years if you switched to reusable. See our round-up of the best reusable nappy brands .

Reusable nappies have a higher upfront cost than disposable nappies, but they work out cheaper in the long term, particularly if you use them for more than one child. In 2021, the government’s money advice service estimated an overall saving of £1,475 over the first two and half years if you switched to reusable. See our round-up of the . Visit a 'baby bank'. Working in a similar way to a food bank, there are 200 of these in the UK supporting families experiencing hardship, providing essential baby items such as nappies for free. There isn't a centralised national network of these in the UK yet, but in the meantime you can find your nearest one by using the interactive baby bank search .

Working in a similar way to a food bank, there are 200 of these in the UK supporting families experiencing hardship, providing essential baby items such as nappies for free. There isn't a centralised national network of these in the UK yet, but in the meantime you can find your nearest one by using the . Look on local online marketplaces. Sometimes people end up with more nappies than they need because their little one has grown out of the size they bought and you may find these unused nappies for sale on local websites or marketplaces at significantly reduced prices compared to in stores.

‘I can’t afford childcare’

Nearly one in five (18%) parents of children under five said that they spend between a third and a half of their salary on childcare, while others pay even more, according to research from the TUC .

The Spring Budget revealed plans to expand childcare provision, including 30 hours' free government-funded childcare a week for working parents of children in England who are aged as young as nine months. However, the rollout won't start until April 2024, so what are cash-strapped parents to do right now?

What you can do

Check your entitlements. This includes eligibility for Universal Credit, and access to free education and approved childcare for two-year-olds and up to 15 hours or more of free childcare for three and four-year-olds. Our guide to tax-free childcare tells you about these entitlements plus others that may help you. You can also use our child benefit calculator to find out how much you'll be paid.

This includes eligibility for Universal Credit, and access to free education and approved childcare for two-year-olds and up to 15 hours or more of free childcare for three and four-year-olds. Our guide to tells you about these entitlements plus others that may help you. You can also use our to find out how much you'll be paid. Search out free or cheap childcare options. They may take some looking for and will probably be more ad hoc than regular, but they do exist. Check out charity playgroups (for example, those run by the YMCA or the NCT) or local authority schemes such as before and after-school care. Our comprehensive guide detailing 12 ways to cut your childcare costs signposts how to access these.

‘I’m OK: how can I help other people?’

If you're in a position to help others during the cost of living crisis, you might be wondering what you can do. Here are some suggestions:

Help us to get supermarkets to do more. Which? is calling on supermarkets to commit to clear pricing, better access to budget ranges that enable healthy choices and more offers for those who need them most. Do you want to see your supermarket take action to support you and others through the cost of living crisis? Sign our Affordable Food for All petition

Which? is calling on supermarkets to commit to clear pricing, better access to budget ranges that enable healthy choices and more offers for those who need them most. Do you want to see your supermarket take action to support you and others through the cost of living crisis? Sign our Donate. Donate food and toiletries at a supermarket collection point, which you'll usually find after the checkout area. If you're having a clearout, charity shops are an obvious choice, and if you have a local baby bank this could be a way of getting goods to people in need, too. They don't accept everything – for example, used mattresses, baby monitors, baby formula and car seats – so check with them first.

Donate food and toiletries at a supermarket collection point, which you'll usually find after the checkout area. If you're having a clearout, charity shops are an obvious choice, and if you have a local baby bank this could be a way of getting goods to people in need, too. They don't accept everything – for example, used mattresses, baby monitors, baby formula and car seats – so check with them first. Give your time. Contact your local authority or Citizens Advice to see if you can volunteer at a baby bank, food bank or other relevant organisations.

*Online poll conducted monthly by Yonder on behalf of Which?. It is weighted to be nationally representative and has approximately 2,000 respondents per wave.