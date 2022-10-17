Autumn Covid wave: how to minimise the risk

Covid cases have risen dramatically in the UK in recent weeks, prompting calls that the autumn wave has arrived.

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) latest data says more than 1.1 million people, or one in 50, had Covid in the week ending 24 September, up from one in 65 a week earlier.

Positive test rates increased in all regions of England, with the North East, South East and South West seeing the highest levels. Northern Ireland and Wales also saw an increase in positive tests, while things were more uncertain in Scotland, according to the ONS.

So what are the rules now if you have Covid, and how can you minimise the risk of catching it? We round up the latest advice, from when to stay home and the cheapest Covid tests to buy, to staying safe in public places and protecting loved ones.

How to minimise the risk of getting Covid

While most Covid rules - such as mask-wearing and free tests - have now been ditched in most places outside of healthcare settings, you can still choose to take some preventative measures, whether for yourself or to minimise the risk to vulnerable loved ones.

Wear a mask

Wearing a face mask in crowded indoor spaces or on public transport is still an effective way to prevent spreading Covid infection. If you’re high risk, a higher spec mask will do more to protect you from catching the virus, too.

It might not make as much difference if other people aren’t wearing masks too, but it’s better than nothing.

See our guides to the best reusable masks and most effective disposable face masks for advice on what to buy.

Keep rooms ventilated

It may be a tougher ask in the colder months and with energy costs as they are, but where possible, look to open windows to ventilate crowded indoor spaces that don't otherwise have effective ventilation.

Don't neglect basic winter hygiene rules

Washing your hands thoroughly and regularly, and covering your mouth and nose when sneezing and coughing, remains a helpful way to reduce the spread of Covid and other illnesses throughout the winter.

Get your vaccines or boosters

If you haven’t yet been vaccinated, it’s not too late to get your first Covid jab on the NHS.

Frontline healthcare staff, people over 50, those living in care homes and those in clinical risk groups can all receive another Covid booster this autumn. Expect an invite to land between September and December if you’re in one of these groups.

It's also worth getting a flu jab, as there are concerns of a bumper flu season this year.

Find out more: Covid and flu vaccines 2022: who's eligible for free ones and cheapest place to get one

What to do if you have Covid and how to tell if you do

The government and NHS advice on what to do if you catch Covid was widely discussed at the peak of the pandemic, but you’re not alone if you’re unfamiliar with current guidelines.

While no rules are being legally enforced at the moment, the NHS does still have advice on what to do if you test positive:

People with Covid are advised to stay at home for five days and avoid meeting high-risk people for 10 days.

Recommended precautions include working from home if you can and asking friends, family or neighbours to shop for essentials.

For full info, see the latest NHS Covid guidance .

If you think you might have Covid, you can buy lateral flow tests at supermarkets and pharmacies. Individual tests usually cost around £2, while multipacks can cost as little as £1.20 per test.

For most people free tests aren't an option any more, but you can still get free Covid tests if you have certain health conditions, are going to hospital or work in the NHS or adult social care.

If neither of the above is an option, it's worth adopting extra caution if you have cold or flu like symptoms and avoiding contact with others where possible.

Find out more: where to get cheap Covid tests

Long Covid and other potential complications: what to know post-Covid

While most people will recover normally with time, there can be longer-term effects, especially if you were very unwell.

One study from the USA found that people who had Covid were at increased risk of heart conditions, sometimes leading to heart attacks and strokes, for up to a year after contracting the virus.

There’s also the risk of long Covid, which can manifest in extreme fatigue, shortness of breath and muscle aches. The NHS says you should see your GP if you’re worried about Covid symptoms more than four weeks after you were infected. Find out more on the NHS long Covid guide .

Long Covid - what is it and what help is available?