Bake Off 2022: which appliances are in the tent and are there cheaper versions?

The Great British Bake Off is back with a fresh batch of aspiring bakers, but which gadgets are gracing the tent this year and are they the best a budding star baker can get?

This year's set looks pretty similar to 2021's, with a retro theme and a whimsical colour scheme of pastel blues, greens and purples.

The matching kitchen appliances certainly look good on screen, but, if they're to earn a place in your kitchen, they need to work well too.

Read on to discover which kitchen gadgets are in the tent this year, plus some cheaper alternatives to consider.

KitchenAid stand mixer

One of the most familiar sights in the Bake Off tent is the pretty pastel selection of KitchenAid Artisan stand mixers, so it's no surprise that they're back for 2022.

If pastel colours aren't your style, you can also find KitchenAid models in a striking red, purple and even on-trend shimmering copper. They don't come cheap, though, setting you back upwards of £500 when they're not on offer.

They certainly add a touch of baking kudos to your kitchen worktops, but how well do KitchenAid stand mixers really whisk, whip and knead - and are they worth spending that much cash on?

Cheaper alternative: Kenwood kMix

The Kenwood kMix is a popular alternative and has even featured in previous seasons of The Great British Bake Off.

You can find it in a range of stylish colours, including black, chrome and rose gold, although there isn't quite as much choice as the KitchenAid range. You can sometimes pick one up for less than £250 when on offer though, making it a more affordable option.

Alternatively, you could opt for Aldi's new Ambiano classic stand mixer in green for just £50, but note that we haven't tested this model.

Retro fridge-freezer

The Bake Off set wouldn't be complete without a retro-style fridge-freezer. This year's choice is a 1950s vintage-style model in pastel blue: the Zanussi ZTAE31EM1.

It has a small freezer at the top and shiny silver handles - a design that's pretty common among modern retro models. This means the freezer is at eye level rather than lower down, so there's no need for the bakers to scramble around on their hands and knees to load and unload their precious cakes.

In previous seasons, the tent has featured retro models from Smeg and Servis but due to issues faced in the past , we think the production team has obscured the branding.

Cheaper alternative: Hisense RB390N4RYDUK

We've tested plenty of Smeg retro fridge freezers, but with the cheapest we've tested priced at £1,650 they're certainly not an affordable option.

You can get a similar retro look with the new Hisense RB390N4RYDUK retro fridge freezer for around £800. We've just sent this Hisense to our test lab, so soon we'll be able to tell you how they compare on performance, too.

Swan Nordic microwave

A microwave might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of baking essentials, but they're handy for jobs such as softening butter when you're against the clock.

We saw these blue 'Nordic style' Swan microwaves on Bake Off last year, but is it the best microwave for the job - or just the one that looks good in the tent?

Cheaper alternative: Russell Hobbs RHMM713G

At around £100, the Swan Nordic microwave isn't overly expensive, but if you're after a slightly cheaper colourful microwave, try the similar-looking Russell Hobbs RHMM713G, available in white, grey, green, blue and black.

If your budget doesn't stretch that far, we have tested some cheap microwaves from Currys and Argos that cost around £65. They tend to be quite small and have limited settings, plus they don't look as stylish, but they're fine for simple heating and defrosting jobs.

We've also discovered some big-brand Best Buy solo microwaves starting from just £45.

Dualit hand mixer

Eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed Dualit hand mixers dotted around this year's tent.

At around £70, they are pricey because their bodies are made of sturdy metal rather than cheaper plastic. Although we've not tested them, we know that this makes them heavier than cheaper mixers, which could make for tired arms if you're tackling a big bowl of batter. On the plus side, they tend to come with useful extra accessories such as balloon whisks.

Cheaper alternative: Haden hand mixer

You can pick up a similar-looking Haden retro hand mixer (also not tested by Which?) for around £25, but they come with fewer accessories than Dualit's hand mixers.

Alternatively, you could save money and precious countertop space by buying a single device capable of most baking tasks. Food processors tend to be more versatile than stand mixers and hand mixers, although the bowls are often smaller and the mixing can be less thorough.

Magimix food processor

The bakers haven't had to use a food processor so far this series, but Magimix was the brand of choice in previous years. Magimix food processors come with a variety of mixing bowls, which is useful when you're following elaborate recipes with multiple steps.

They also come with a wide range of attachments - for everything from chopping and grating to whisking, mixing and blending.

Their timeless design certainly matches the retro vibe of the tent, but Magimixes come at a premium price, too. Depending on which model you go for, you could be looking at spending anything from just over £200 right up to £400.

Cheaper alternative: KitchenAid Mini Food Processor 5KFC3516BA

You don't need to spend hundreds of pounds on a food processor - we've tested some decent options for around £60-£70, including this one from KitchenAid.

If you only need a food processor for smaller baking jobs, such as grinding nuts for a coffee and walnut cake, it's worth considering a mini food processor. If you want to save even more, go for a mini chopper instead - they can't perform the same range of tasks, but you can pick one up for less than £20.

Neff Slide&Hide oven

Neff ovens are another regular fixture in the Bake Off tent, thanks to their signature 'slide and hide' door, which conveniently slots away so you can get a closer look at the showstopper bakes.

If you opt for a Neff oven, you can expect some high-end features that are sure to impress keen bakers, including steam cooking and pyrolytic self-cleaning. They also have CircoTherm technology, which Neff claims ensures air circulates evenly around the oven, helping you to create multiple masterpieces at the same time.

They don't come cheap, though, so you can expect to spend anywhere from £400 up to a whopping £1,600 for high-end models. Take a look at our Neff oven reviews to see how well they performed in our rigorous tests and whether they're worth splashing out on.

Cheaper alternative: Hisense BI3221ABUK

Unfortunately, you won't find that famous door on any other brand of oven but if you're a baking enthusiast, you'll stand yourself in good stead with an oven that does the basics well - sticking to the temperature you set and spreading heat evenly to help you achieve perfect bakes.

This isn't a given, though, as we've discovered ovens that veer more than 40°C from the temperature you set - a one-way route to blackened biscuits.

However, we've also found decent ovens, such as this Hisense model for around £200.

Choosing the best kitchen gadgets

The gadgets in the Bake Off tent are easy on the eye, but that's not always backed up by best-in-class performance.

Some might be worth splashing the cash on, but there are always cheaper options to consider if you don't have a big budget to play with. Spending more doesn't guarantee a better product, so it's worth checking our reviews before parting with your hard-earned cash.

