Barbie Dreamhouse falls to cheapest-ever price on Amazon this Prime Day

Has a little one in your life got a Barbie Dreamhouse on their Christmas list? Now might be a good time to buy - we've spotted the Dream Villa Pool Party Dollhouse at an all-time-low price on Amazon this Prime Day.

The bright pink, three-storey mega-mansion toy is currently £129.99 for Prime members, a saving of 52% compared to the average price of £271.26 for this product.

Today, Amazon's October Prime Day event is in full swing, with savings on everything from health and beauty products to tech and kitchen gadgets. The event ends at 11.59pm on Wednesday 8 October.

You will need to be a Prime member to make the most of these bargains, but you can try out the service for free for the first 30 days.

Barbie Dream Villa Pool Party Dollhouse

Cheapest ever price on Amazon? Yes

Average price in the past six months: £271.26 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £129.99

Multi-storey dollhouse

Suitable for 3+ years old

75 accessories included

We like: Multiple areas including a pool, kitchen, bedroom and more

Watch out for: Dolls not included

For Barbie fans, there's a lot to love about the Dream Villa Pool Party Dollhouse. It's an enormous play set fit with multiple rooms, a slide, swing, lift, car and more.

While no Barbie dolls are included, you will get a puppy pal figurine and an array of furniture, from sofas to dining sets, and even a pool.

It's currently the cheapest we've ever seen it on Amazon at just under £130.

