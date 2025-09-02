Amazon Prime Day 2025: what to expect

Hot on the heels of the four-day Amazon Prime sale in July, the retailer is likely to confirm another sale in October 2025.

The popular sale gives Amazon Prime members exclusive access to offers across the retailer's website on everything from Electronics , Kitchen appliances , Home & garden , Baby products , and Health & personal care .

These are our predictions for this year’s event.

What is the Amazon Prime Day sale?

Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive sale that's only open to Amazon Prime members. The sale takes place several times a year.

When will the October Amazon sale launch?

Amazon has yet to confirm the exact dates of the Prime sale event, but we're expecting an announcement soon.

When it first launched, the Prime Day sale happened just once a year, but since 2022, there are now two sale drops: one in July and another in October.

Here's a look at when Amazon launched its previous Prime Day sales:

2025: 11-14 July

11-14 July 2024: 16-17 July, 8-9 October

16-17 July, 8-9 October 2023: 11-12 July, 10-11 October

11-12 July, 10-11 October 2022: 12-13 July, 11-12 October

In July this year, Amazon extended the sale from two days to four days and we’re expecting it to do the same for the 2025 October sale.

The sales usually start from midnight on the first day, and new deals drop regularly throughout.

Amazon Prime Day early access deals

Although Amazon usually saves the majority of the deals for Prime Day itself, we expect to see early deals appear on the website and mobile app a couple of days before the true sale kicks off.

Last year, the retailer's 'early deals' covered a selection of own-brand products including Echo Dot speakers, Ring video doorbells and Kindle ebook readers.

Is Prime Day only for Amazon Prime members?

Yes, only Amazon Prime members get access to the Amazon Prime Day discounts. This includes Amazon Prime monthly and annual members, free trial members, and Amazon Student and Amazon Household members.

How much is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 per month, or £95 per year. If you pay annually, you save just over £12 per year.

Students can get an Amazon Prime membership for 50% less – paying £4.49 per month. If students pay annually, it costs £47.49 per year, saving just over £6.With a subscription, you get access to Prime Video, plus unlimited premium delivery, among other things.

Get a free trial for Amazon Prime day

If you time it well, you can sign up for 30 days of Amazon Prime for free once the Prime Day sales begin, and then cancel for free before you get charged. If you don't cancel within the 30 days, you'll automatically be switched onto a regular Amazon Prime membership and charged £8.99 a month. The trial gets you access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, Amazon Photos and more.

To cancel your membership before the trial expires, you'll need to visit the Amazon Prime membership page, choose Manage membership and select End membership.

What will go on sale this Prime Day?

Based on what we see every event, we expect the retailer to offer discounts across most of its departments. That includes Electronics , Kitchen appliances , Home & garden , Baby products and Health & personal care .

Back in October 2024, our experts spotted tempting discounts on home products and electronics, including:

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones - over-ear wireless headphones with loads of adjustable features and settings. A great choice for travellers and commuters.

- over-ear wireless headphones with loads of adjustable features and settings. A great choice for travellers and commuters. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - A foldable phone that’s large enough to feel like a miniature tablet when open. We like the super fast charging.

- A foldable phone that’s large enough to feel like a miniature tablet when open. We like the super fast charging. Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle KT201UK - With six preset temperatures, this kettle is great for tea fans. It’s speedy and there’s a matching toaster available, too.

- With six preset temperatures, this kettle is great for tea fans. It’s speedy and there’s a matching toaster available, too. Oral B iO Series 9 - This smartphone-compatible toothbrush has a pressure sensor and various smart features to help you improve your brushing technique.

How to return Amazon purchases

If you buy a product on Amazon Prime Day and it arrives on your doorstep damaged, the retailer is fully responsible.

Under the Consumer Rights Acts, your purchase needs to be of satisfactory quality (not faulty or damaged), fit for purpose and as described. If your Prime Day product doesn't meet one of these requirements, the retailer (not the manufacturer) is in breach of the Consumer Rights Act.

Amazon will refund the cost of sending an item back if it was sold or dispatched by Amazon. If the item you purchased isn't eligible for a free return, and you’re using a pre-paid return label, Amazon will deduct the cost of the return from your refund.

How to recycle your old tech

If you're looking to replace some older technology by shopping the Prime Day sale, make sure you dispose of your old items in a responsible way.

You have a few options if you want to offload your unwanted electronics. Kerbside collection is suitable for small electrical items – in many cases, your local council will collect smaller items such as toasters and kettles. Alternatively, you can drop items at a local recycling centre.

