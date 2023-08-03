Base rate rises to 5.25% – how will your mortgage and savings be impacted?

The Bank of England has today (Thursday 3 August) increased the base rate for the 14th consecutive time as it continues its efforts to lower inflation.

The base rate, which has an impact on the interest charged on mortgages and paid on savings, has gone from 5% to 5.25% and is now at its highest level since March 2008.

Here, Which? explains what yet another rise to the base rate means for your personal finances.

August's base rate decision

The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has voted by a majority of 6-3 to increase the base rate by 0.25 percentage points.

In doing so, the Bank says it appreciates that higher interest rates are 'not easy' at a time when many are financially stretched.

Today's rise is a smaller increase than the half-point rise pushed through at the last committee meeting in June, fuelling hopes we may be nearing the end of frequent base rate increases.

The current figure is a far cry from the historic lows of December 2021, when it stood at just 0.1%. Since then, it's been increased 14 consecutive times.

Why has the base rate increased again?

By hiking the base rate, the Bank hopes inflation will continue to ease and start edging towards the target of 2%.

The idea is that higher interest rates mean less money is being spent by the population – resulting in overall spending in the economy falling and price rises slowing.

UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation was 7.9% in June, down from 8.7% in May and the lowest rate since March 2022.

These are promising signs for the Bank, as it suggests soaring inflation is beginning to be reined in, however, the MPC has still decided to increase the base rate.

Some critics are not convinced that continual interest rate hikes are the right strategy, but the Bank stresses it is the correct thing to do.

In a report, it said: 'The best way we can make sure inflation comes down and stays down is to raise interest rates. So that’s what we’re doing.'

How does the base rate impact my mortgage?

Depending on what type of mortgage you have, the interest rate changes can make a difference to your monthly bill.

Fixed-term

The majority of homeowners have a fixed-rate mortgage, which means they are shielded from changes to the base rate.

When you come to remortgage, however, you'll find that deals have become a lot more expensive. The average two-year fix is now above 6.85%, and the average five-year fix is 6.36%.

About 2.4 million households will see their current deals expire before the end of next year.

The graph shows the relationship between base rate changes and mortgage rates for two- and five-year fixes, using data from Moneyfacts.

Tracker

Trackers follow the base rate plus a set margin – for example, the base rate plus 1%.

If you're on this type of deal, your rate will go up by 0.25 of a percentage point straight away, so borrowers will face immediate increases in their bills.

Standard-variable rate

Repayments on standard-variable rate (SVR) and discount mortgages won't go up automatically due to the base rate rise.

But it's likely your lender will increase its rate by some, or all, of the rise in the coming days or weeks. This will push up your monthly bill.

What if I can't afford my mortgage?

Due to the current rates, Lloyds Banking Group says its customers fixing over the rest of the year could face an average £360 increase in their monthly repayments, equating to £4,320 extra annually.

By entering your details into our mortgage repayment calculator, you'll be able to see how your current payments could change if you had to pay a higher rate.

Our guide on what to do if you can't pay your mortgage outlines what support might be available if you're struggling to meet your monthly bill.

Six weeks ago, the majority of mortgage lenders signed a new mortgage charter confirming support options for those unable to keep up with their payments.

What does the base rate rise mean for savings?

In theory, the base rate rise should lead to better interest rates on savings accounts. However, there's no guarantee your provider will pass on the latest increase.

Earlier this week, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) revealed that nine of the biggest savings providers, on average, only passed on 28% of the base rate rise to their easy-access deposits between January 2022 and May 2023. It's also been noted that smaller firms have typically offered higher rates on average than larger rivals.

This shows that, while banks are quick to pass on rate rises with mortgages, they tend to be much slower increasing interest rates on savings accounts. It's therefore highly unlikely we'll see rates shoot up overnight by 0.25% or anything approaching that level. The top instant-access savings rate is currently 4.52%, but a third of instant-access accounts are earning 1% AER or less.

However, the FCA has ordered firms to offer fairer treatment to savers and has set out a 14-point plan to improve outcomes for those with cash in easy-access accounts. Firms offering the lowest savings rates will need to justify how the rates offer 'fair value' as defined by the Consumer Duty by the end of the month, and if they can't the FCA will take 'robust action'.

Jenny Ross, editor of Which? Money, said: 'The regulator must continue to hold banks' feet to the fire – with tough action for those that continue to fall short.'

If you're thinking of switching to get a better rate, now is a good time to shop around to see what deals are available and whether you can take advantage of increased competition in the market.

When will the base rate fall?

For the first time in months, economists were unsure as to what action the MPC was going to take with its latest decision.

Previously, hefty base rate hikes were almost a guarantee. However, with inflation showing signs of cooling, there is hope the base rate can soon flatline and eventually be lowered.

Opinion on when this will happen is split, with some forecasting a comedown this autumn, and others expecting a peak next summer.

The Bank expects inflation to fall to around 5% this year but not meet the target of 2% until early 2025.

The base rate will next be reviewed on Thursday 21 September.