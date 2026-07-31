Best deals in the August sales, revealed by Which?

Are you after a new laptop, TV or fridge freezer? We’ve found some decent discounts on tech, home electricals and kitchen appliances this August.

This deals round-up features only products we've rigorously tested in our labs – we never recommend 'deals' on duds.

Our independent tests are objective and reflect how things are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews – make sure you read them before you buy.

Jump straight to the deals:

Air fryer | Air purifier | Fridge freezer | Laptop | Mattress | Mobile phone | Tablet | TV | Vacuum cleaner | Washing machine

What makes Which? deals different? Retailers sometimes use misleading ‘was’ and ‘before’ prices to claim their deals are good. Media sites and artificial intelligence (AI) promote deals from retailers – but do they always check/verify them first? We don’t just take retailers’ word for it, we track actual market prices over six months. We share cheapest and average calculations and evaluate products against strict performance benchmarks. So you get good quality at honest prices. * References to ‘average price' and 'cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Prices are checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Best tablet deal

11-inch Apple iPad (2025)

Current price at Apple UK : £429 (Note: the launch price of the iPad was £329 - it's now £429 after Apple hiked its prices in June this year.)

Average price in the past six months: £423

Cheapest price after the June price rise: £399*

10.9-inch screen

6GB Ram

128GB of storage

We like: Cheapest iPad since 2022

We didn't like: No Apple Intelligence

The 2025 iPad is sure to tempt Apple fans, launching at almost half the price of an iPad Air and £170 less than the iPad mini. But recent Apple price rises are filtering through to retailers now, and it's hard to find deals as keen as we've seen in the past. But if you want an iPad now, this is the most affordable option.

It has a 10.9-inch screen with 2,360 x 1,640-pixel resolution. It runs on the A16 Bionic chip, which is the same processor found in the iPhone 15.

It has a sleek finish and comes in four colours: blue, pink, silver or yellow. It doesn’t come with Apple Intelligence, though, which is Apple’s latest software suite powered by AI.

Get all the information you need about this iPad with our Apple 11-inch iPad (2025) review.

To browse other offers on tablets, see our best iPad and tablet deals.

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Best TV deal

LG OLED48B56LA

Average price in the past six months: £759

Cheapest price in the past six months: £521*





48-inch 4K TV

OLED display

Supports HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision formats

We like: Good remote

We don't like: Obtuse data collection terms

LG was the first brand to release OLED TVs, and its screens are synonymous with quality. The 48-inch OLED48B56LA is one of the cheapest it produces (costing even less than some 42-inch models), and it’s not exactly light on features or advanced technology.

Every gaming option you could wish for is available here, including FreeSync, G-Sync and variable refresh rates. And you can use it as a PVR.

LG TVs are also some of the simplest to use; the magic remote is clearly labelled, with a well-thought-out layout. Spending less on this B-range model could be a great way to get Best Buy OLED quality for less, but are there compromised features that you'll end up regretting?

Check out the full LG OLED48B56LA review to see how this one scored in our tests.

See more of this month's best TV deals, with discounts on LG, Samsung and more.

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Best vacuum cleaner deal

Bosch Unlimited 7 BCS712GB

Average price in the past six months: £302

Cheapest price in the past six months: £245*

Bagless and cordless stick vacuum cleaner

0.5 litre dust capacity

Weighs 3kg

We like: Easy to use

We don't like: Noisy

The Bosch Unlimited 7 BCS712GB has plenty of features for the price, including two battery packs with a quick charging tool, LED lights to illuminate the dirt ahead, and a handstick ‘flex tube’ that bends so you can more easily reach under low furniture.

It's designed to automatically detect the floor type it’s being used on and adjust the suction accordingly. The container can only hold around 0.5 litres, so it will need to be emptied fairly regularly. The 3kg weight is about average for a cordless vacuum.

Read our full Bosch Unlimited 7 BCS712GB review to find out whether it's the right vac for you.

See more vacuum deals in our round-up of the best vacuum cleaner deals.

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Best washing machine deal

LG F4Y510WBLN1

Average price in the past six months: £477

Cheapest price in the past six months: £369*

Freestanding

10kg cottons capacity

White

We like: Excellent spin

We don't like: Some ease-of-use niggles

The LG F4Y510WBLN1 is a freestanding white washing machine with a larger 10kg capacity and 1,400rpm maximum spin speed.

There are 12 programs to choose from, plus a steam function that can be used to reduce allergens. Additionally, it uses sensors to weigh the load and adjust washing times accordingly, potentially saving water and energy. You can also add items to the wash while the program is running.

You can delay the wash end time for up to 19 hours, and the digital display shows how much wash time is left. You can also lock the control panel to stop your settings from being accidentally changed by knocks or inquisitive little fingers.

Will you have to make compromises with such a good-value machine? Our LG F4Y510WBLN1 review reveals all.

For more offers, see our best washing machine deals.

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Best air fryer deal

Tefal Easy Fry Pizza

Average price in the past six months: £93

Cheapest price in the past six months: £70*

Oven type

One cooking zone

20 x 40 x 35cm (H x W x D)

We like: All removable parts can be put in the dishwasher

We don't like: The instructions lack a troubleshooting guide

As the name suggests, it’s an air fryer specifically designed for cooking pizza, although that isn’t all it does. Tefal claims its Extra-Crisp technology and double heaters ‘ensure crispy results in no time’.

There are 10 pre-set programs to choose from: Fries, Nuggets, Chicken drumsticks, Fish, Vegetables, Cookies, Bacon/Beef bacon, Dehydration, Frozen pizza and Fresh pizza. You can also set your own time and temperature if you prefer.

Seeing the name ‘Easy Fry’, you’d hope this Tefal air fryer would be a doddle to use. Our full Tefal Easy Fry Pizza FW4018G0 review reveals whether it is.

Best air purifier deal

Winix Zero-S

Average price in the past six months: £201

Cheapest price in the past six months: £130*

Filters: HEPA and carbon

59.6 x 38.2 x 22.3cm (H x W x D), 7.7kg

Winix claims that this air purifier has a large coverage area of up to 100 square metres, and that it can purify a room a fifth of that size in under five minutes.

With four fan speeds and night and auto modes, as well as HEPA and carbon filters, it could be just what you need to keep your bedroom a low allergen zone, as it's claimed to remove pollen, dust, pet hair, mould spores and volatile organic compounds.

Find out how effectively it works compared to other models in our Winix Zero-S Air Purifier review.

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Best fridge freezer deal

Fridgemaster MC55251DE

Average price in the past six months: £320

Cheapest price in the past six months: £269*

Freestanding

Frost-free freezer

White

We like: It's quiet

We don’t like: It has some ease-of-use niggles

The Fridgemaster MC55251DE is a freestanding fridge freezer with a white finish. The handy cool water dispenser on the front may appeal, plus the doors are reversible, so you can change the direction they open to suit your kitchen.

It’s fairly basic, so there’s no fast-freeze or super-cool modes, plus it lacks the open-door alarms that you might find on rival models.

This is the white version, but there are also stainless steel (MC55251DES) and black (MC55251DEB) models available that are identical in all other respects.

But will it store your food properly and keep your salads crispy? Read our full Fridgemaster MC55251DE review to find out.

For more discounts on fridge freezers – freestanding, integrated and American – see our best fridge freezer deals.

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Best laptop deal

HP OmniBook 5 14" Next Gen AI Laptop

Average price in the past six months: £820

Cheapest price in the past six months: £600*





Snapdragon X-X126100 processor

16GB Ram

512GB SSD storage

We like: Slim and light

We don't like: No HDMI or SD card slot

This Omnibook is one of HP's higher-end laptops. It has a 14-inch 2K OLED display and, at 1.3kg and only 17mm high with the lid closed, is very portable for a model of this size.

It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X AI-compatible processor, 16GB Ram and 512GB solid-state drive (SSD). That’s impressive for a home computer.

It’s worth noting that the Snapdragon CPU is ARM-based, similar to the chips found in phones and Macs. Laptops with ARM processors are gaining popularity due to their impressive performance and power efficiency. But ARM devices can occasionally run into compatibility issues with software and hardware designed for traditional Windows computers.

Read our full HP OmniBook 5 14" Next Gen AI Laptop review to see if it’s the right PC for you.

See the rest of the best laptop deals we've rounded up.

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Best mattress deal

Sleepsoul Comfort 800

Average price in the past six months: £173

Cheapest price in the past six months: £199*

Double

Pocket sprung

We like: A good choice for overheating sleepers

We don't like: It's rather bouncy

The Sleepsoul Comfort 800 is a pocket sprung mattress available online from several retailers, and, like other Sleepsoul mattresses, it's delivered rolled up and vacuum- packed. It combines a 20.5cm pocket-sprung core with two 1cm layers of foam on the side you sleep on.

It comes with a 10-year guarantee, and depending on where you buy it, there may be a sleep trial included. Be sure to check terms and conditions before you buy.

We classify this as a 'very cold' mattress, so it will best suit those who prefer a cool feel when getting into bed at night.

Our Sleepsoul Comfort 800 mattress review reveals whether this mattress provides the sink-in comfort of memory foam.

See our pick of the best mattress deals.

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Best mobile phone deal

Google Pixel 9a

Average price in the past six months: £409

Cheapest price in the past six months: £299*

6.3-inch display with 2,424 x 1,080 resolution

Google Tensor G4 processor with 8GB of Ram

Two rear camera lenses, including a 13Mp ultra-wide camera

We like: Strong rear cameras

We don’t like: Front-camera videos could be better

This mid-range Android phone comes close to the capabilities of the higher-end Pixel 9 series models. It’s even powered by the same Google Tensor G4 processor as the more expensive Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro phones.

It has a pOLED (plastic OLED) display, a very high peak brightness level and a 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, it comes with the promise of seven years of security updates.

The camera system has also been improved with a 48Mp main lens and a 13MP ultrawide lens. On the front, there’s a 13Mp selfie camera. It’s also the first A-series phone to have the macro focus feature – aiming to provide extra detail when shooting a subject up close.

Read our Google Pixel 9a review to see if these features work as well as you hope they will.

For Apple phones, see our best iPhone deals for expert picks and advice on how and when to buy.

For Android offers, see our best mobile phone and Sim-only deals.

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August sale shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as telling you which products are best and which are lacking, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see the retailers that impressed in our latest shopping survey, head to our extensive guides on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (‘30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, starting from the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it's always best to check before you buy.

See our online returns guide for information on the additional rights you have when shopping online.