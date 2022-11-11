Why you really don't need to pay more than this for a baking tray

When you click on a retailer link, we may earn affiliate commission, which helps fund our not-for-profit mission. This tracks your activity using third party cookies. By clicking a link you are consenting to this.
We put non-stick baking trays from Argos, Dunelm, John Lewis and more, which cost less than £10, to the test as we wanted to find out whether a cheap baking tray would do a decent job.
What we discovered is, yes, it does. None of the baking trays we tested had any issues with their non-stick coating and none of them warped when we cranked the oven temperature right up.
Choose our Editor's Choice baking tray and you'll get one that's more resistant to damage from scratching than the others we tested. However, if you're careful with your cookware, the cheapest baking tray we tested (just £1) will give you a perfectly acceptable non-stick.
Here's how we ranked the baking trays we tested:
Cheapest price: £9.50 available at Asda, also available at Dunelm, Scoville.
Size: 31 x 21cm
Weight: 532g
Oven safe: Up to 260°C
Pros: This Neverstick baking tray from Scoville lives up to its name. Nothing stuck to it during our tests, but to be fair, nothing stuck to any of the baking trays we tested.
Where it impressed us over other baking trays, though, was with the toughness of its non-stick coating. It was the only baking tray not to suffer any scratches when we gave it a going over with a metal spatula. Though, we'd still recommend you don't use metal utensils on this (or any of your non-stick cookware come to that) to ensure the coating isn't damaged over time.
Cons: If we were being nitpicky, dedicated handles (such as the ones on the Lakeland Individual Baking Tray we tested) would make it easier to handle when hot.
Only available at Asda: £1.
Size: 32 x 23cm
Weight: 215g
Oven safe: Up to 230°C
Pros: It's just £1 and like all the trays we tested, this Asda's George Home range baking tray revealed no issues with its non-stick during our testing. None of the cookies we baked on the tray got stuck.
Cons: Unfortunately, we did find metal utensils, in this case a spatula, scratched the non-stick surface. However, this was the same for all but our Editor's Choice. Stick to silicone utensils, treat it with care and you should be fine.
You'll get decent non-stick cooking out of all these baking trays we tested, which is why we've listed them in price order. We reckon you'll be perfectly satisfied with the cheapest one you can get your hands on.
Just be careful to follow our care tips below to stop them from getting warped or scratched over time.
We bought 10 of the cheapest, non-stick baking trays from leading UK retailers and put them through the following non-stick and durability tests: