Disposable barbecue beach ban explained: what’s the alternative?

A ban on disposable barbecues across some beaches in the UK came into force on 1 April 2023. But that doesn't mean you can't fire up the grill at the seaside this bank holiday weekend.

Reusable barbecues are still allowed to be used in certain areas at certain times, and Which? has tested a number of portable barbecues that are light and easy to travel with.

Keep scrolling for the most popular portable barbecues we've tested at Which?, and to find out more about the ban.

See our round-up of the best barbecues for our top recommendations and expert buying advice.

Why are disposable barbecues being banned on beaches?

The ban on disposable barbecues at beaches is there to protect wildlife and the environment, as well as keeping people safe from injury. This is mostly down to reports of beach goers not disposing of them properly after they've been used.

Police officers or the council's enforcement officers will be able to issue £100 fines to those who refuse to follow the rules. They could also face prosecution and a fine for up to £1,000 for more serious breaches.

Before heading to the beach with your barbecue, check the rules for the area you're heading to so you don't get caught out. You should be able to find these on the local council's website.

Make sure you keep your barbecue clean and free from rust by following our guide on how to clean your barbecue.

Why doesn’t Which? test disposable barbecues?

We don't test disposable barbecues as they are potential fire hazards and cannot be reused, meaning they are not an environmentally friendly option. Instead we test portable barbecues, which are a far more sustainable choice and are still easy to carry around. If you find yourself barbecuing a lot, you may also find yourself saving money in the long run by investing in a reusable model.

See all our barbecue reviews for the best gas and charcoal portable models.

3 of the most popular portable barbecues we’ve tested

Based on the number of visits to our barbecue reviews over the past three months, we've put together a list of the most popular models among Which? users.

1. Cadac Safari Chef 2

Fuel: Gas

Gas Weight: 3kg

3kg Dimensions (H x W X D): 34 x 35 x 36cm

We liked: Very light

We didn’t like: Doesn't have the biggest cooking area

The Cadac Safari Chef 2 offers a lot of cooking options in a small package. As well as barbecuing, you can use the flat pan for frying, the pot as a saucepan or you can turn it over so it acts as a lid for oven-style cooking. It has a simple design with foldable legs and a fat-drip tray to collect any drippings.

Buy it now using the links below or find out how it performed across our tests in our Cadac Safari Chef 2 review.

2. Heston Blumenthal Everdure Cube HBCUBESGB

Fuel: Charcoal

Charcoal Weight: 5kg

5kg Dimensions (H x W x D): 18 x 69 x 36cm

We liked: Simple to clean

We didn’t like: Takes a little while to heat up

The stylish Everdure from Heston Bluementhal is made from solid, high-end materials but it's still light enough for a trip to the coast. It's compact and stable and has a grill area around the same size as an A3 piece of paper. You'll need to use it on a flameproof surface, but it has small legs and a heat shield underneath to help.

See current prices at retailers below, or find out how well it cooks your barbecue favourites in our Heston Blumenthal Everdure Cube HBCUBESGB review.

3. Weber Pulse 1000

Fuel: Electric

Electric Weight: 12.8kg

12.8kg Dimensions (H x W x D): 68 x 61 x 66cm

We liked: Stable build

We didn’t like: Food can lack smokiness

The Weber Pulse 1000 looks reminiscent of a George Foreman grill with removable components and a grease-management system. It has a single burner but it's big enough to cook around six burgers at once. The handy temperature gauge and LED screen helps to control the cooking too.

It's available to buy on the links below, or find out how it fared in our tests by reading the full Weber Pulse 1000 review.