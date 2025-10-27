Virtual reality has exploded in recent years, with headsets such as the Meta Quest 3, PlayStation VR2 and Apple Vision Pro offering more immersive experiences than ever before.

Whether you want to play games, explore virtual worlds or try out mixed-reality workspaces, there’s now a headset for almost every budget.

Prices start at around £250, while high-end options can exceed £3,000. With so many models on the market, Black Friday 2025 is a good opportunity to compare offers and see if one of these devices has dropped to its lowest price yet.

Keep an eye on the latest offers below as we update prices - and visit our Black Friday 2025 shopping guide for more tech deals and money-saving tips.

Best Black Friday VR headset deals

*References to ‘Average price' and 'Cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Average price is checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Meta Quest 3

*Average price in the past six months: £476. Cheapest price in the past six months: £399

Buy directly from Meta , or you can check prices on the 512GB headset below:

128 or 512GB storage

214 x 232 x 121mm (H x W x D)

515g

We like: It includes Meta Quest Touch Plus controllers

Watch out for: It may feel front-heavy during long sessions

The Meta Quest 3 is a standalone mixed-reality headset that lets you play and explore in both virtual and augmented worlds, without needing a PC.

It has sharp 4K visuals, built-in hand tracking, and new Touch Plus controllers for more natural movement. You can also connect it to a computer if you want to play extra VR games.

Meta Quest 3s

*Average price in the past six months: £279.34. Cheapest price in the past six months: £237.99

Buy directly from Meta , or compare prices on the 128GB model below:

128 or 256GB storage

214 x 232 x 121mm (H x W x D)

515g

We like: More affordable for an all-in-one headset

Watch out for: Lower resolution than Meta Quest 3

The Meta Quest 3S is a mixed-reality headset that runs on the same processor as the Quest 3 but with a lower-resolution display, so visuals aren’t quite as sharp.

It supports hand tracking but is mainly designed to be used with its Touch Plus controllers. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, it offers similar performance to the Quest 3 at a lower price, making it one of the more affordable ways to try virtual reality.

PlayStation VR2

*Average price in the past six months: £412.05. Cheapest price in the past six months: £329.00

Buy from PlayStation , or compare prices below:

Storage depends on PlayStation 5

190 x 428 x 2534mm (H x W x D)

560g

We like: Comes with pair of earpieces

Watch out for: It works only with a PlayStation 5 console

The PlayStation VR2 is Sony’s virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 5. It connects with a single USB-C cable and has an OLED display with 4K resolution for detailed visuals.

Built-in cameras track movement and eye position, while the Sense controllers include vibration feedback. The headset doesn’t have its own storage, as games and data run directly from the PS5.

Apple Vision Pro

*Average price in the past six months: £3,199. Cheapest price in the past six months: £3,199

Buy directly from Apple .

256GB, 512GB or 1TB storage

89 × 59 × 248mm (H x W x D)

600g

We like: Hands-free control

Watch out for: Very expensive compared to other options

The Apple Vision Pro is a mixed-reality headset built around what Apple calls spatial computing, designed more for work and media than gaming.

It runs on Apple’s M2 and R1 chips and comes with 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage. The headset tracks your eyes and hands, so you control it by looking, tapping or gesturing rather than using controllers. It works on its own but can connect wirelessly to a Mac for extra functionality.

Pico 4 Ultra

*Average price in the past six months: £529. Cheapest price in the past six months: £529

256GB storage

256 × 191 × 105mm (H x W x D)

580g

We like: Doesn’t need extra cables or a PC to work

Watch out for: Smaller app library and less support than bigger VR brands

The Pico 4 Ultra is a standalone VR headset that runs without a PC or console.

It offers clear visuals and built-in cameras so you can move between virtual and mixed-reality experiences. Powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip, it is designed for everyday VR use.

However, Pico isn’t as well-known as Meta or Sony, and its app store is smaller, so you’ll find fewer games and updates.

VR accessory deals

Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers

Buy it directly from Meta .

Tracks movement directly using built-in cameras

Comes with a charging dock

Works with Meta Quest 2, 3 and Pro headsets

We like: Rechargeable batteries

Watch out for: High price and limited benefit for casual users

The Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers use built-in cameras to track movement directly, offering more precise control and smoother tracking than the standard Touch Plus controllers.

They include improved haptics, rechargeable batteries and a compact charging dock. Compatible with the Quest 2, Quest 3 and Quest Pro, they’re mainly aimed at frequent VR users who want a more responsive experience.

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller Charging Station

*Average price in the past six months: £42. Cheapest price in the past six months: £34.99

Charges two controllers simultaneously

Click-in design for easy docking

Powered by AC adapter, no PS5 connection needed

We like: Simple to use and keeps controllers charged and organised

Watch out for: Only works with PSVR2 controllers, not other PlayStation accessories

The PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller Charging Station lets you charge both PSVR2 controllers at once without connecting them to your PS5.

It uses click-in connectors, so you can dock the controllers quickly between sessions and keep your setup tidy.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday 2025 falls on Friday 28 November.

It’s when many UK retailers launch some of their biggest discounts of the year, with sales often starting early and continuing through the weekend to Cyber Monday on 1 December.

If you’re planning to buy a VR headset, start tracking prices in early November so you’ll know when a deal is genuine. For more shopping advice and the latest offers, visit our Black Friday deals hub.

How do I find the best VR deal this Black Friday?

Finding a genuine VR headset deal can take a bit of research, but a few quick checks can help you avoid overpaying or ending up with old stock.