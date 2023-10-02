Best Christmas gift ideas for kids: the non-parent's guide

Whether you're an uncle, aunt or looking to get something for a friend's little one, we've put together the definitive list of Christmas present ideas for children, which will be updated monthly.

From Barbies and Paw Patrol characters through to games for the whole family, our list has got something for a range of budgets, ages and interests.

Best Christmas gifts for kids aged 2 to 3 years old

Gifts under £30

Janod Magnetic Wooden Rocket (typical price: £22)

16cm tall

Made with beech and cherry wood

Five stacking magnetic pieces

We like: Nice-looking design, five pieces to keep track of

Watch out for: Some customer reviews state that it can be hard to keep the rocket together while it's 'flying'

French company Janod has been making wooden children's toys since 1970. With Janod's prices going as high as £185, this little rocket is currently reduced on Amazon and sits at the cheaper end of the scale at £16.

This rocket comes with five pieces which can be stacked and held in place by magnets. There is a silver version available too, plus a larger 24cm tall model.

You can buy it direct from Janod , or compare prices below:

Fisher-Price Soothe 'n Snuggle Otter plushie (typical price: £25)

11 sensory functions

25cm tall

We like: Machine washable (with electronics removed)

Watch out for: Needs four AA batteries

This otter cuddly toy features electronic functions such as light-up stomach, breathing noises and music. Manufacturer Fisher-Price claims that this can help soothe babies.

It 'breathes' using a motor that raises its belly, and you can choose between sounds like white noise, 'womb', snoring, or heartbeats.

It's not one we've tested but you might one to consider it as it's one of the most saved plush toys on Amazon's wish lists and baby registries.

Compare prices below:

Best Christmas gifts for kids aged 4 to 5 years old

Gifts under £30

Play-Doh rainbow 8-pack (typical price: £5)

Eight different colours

Non-toxic

Contains wheat

We like: An affordable option for younger children

Watch out for: Can be messy and difficult to clean, dries up easily

Another classic kid's toy, Play-Doh is a great gift idea for young kids and has been a popular choice for decades.

While not Which?-tested, it continues to be a popular choice, with this affordable Christmas present idea being the fourth most bought arts-and-crafts toy on Amazon according to data in September.

This eight-pack comes with red, orange, yellow, green, pink, blue, purple, and white Play-Dohs.

While you're not supposed to eat it, there is wheat in Play-Doh, which may not be suitable for kids who have gluten intolerances or Coeliac disease.

You can compare prices below:

Paw Patrol Everest's Snow Plough vehicle and figure (typical price: £12)

Vehicle and animal figure

Moving parts on each vehicle

Recommended for ages 3 and up

We like: No batteries required, lots of variety

Watch out for: Not as feature-packed as similar toys

While 'snow plough' isn't how we'd describe it, this wintery clawed vehicle sits near the top of Amazon's most wished-for list and was one of the most popular toys on the site in September 2023.

If the young kid you're getting gifts for loves watching these furry first responders, they'll be chuffed with this, or the plethora of other vehicles available for most characters from the show.

You can check prices below:

Bluey 'Bingo' extra large plush (typical price: £19)

18-inch plush toy

From the hit Bluey TV show

We like: Large cuddly toy that won't get lost easily

Watch out for: Some kids might be sensitive to polyester

One of the most wished-for on Amazon's soft toys list, this cuddly toy of Bingo from the hit cartoon Bluey is a great gift if the child you're buying for is a fan of the show.

If you're buying for two kids, you can also pick up a bundle of Bluey and Bingo and save a bit of money.

You can compare prices below:

Gifts over £30

Science Mad 50mm Kids Telescope (typical price: £35)

50mm lens

Tripod and mount included

18x and 90x magnification

We like: Affordable

Watch out for: Most likely not the best telescope

Ethan, aged 4, said he wanted a telescope for Christmas "so we can find all the stars".

We chose this telescope for its affordability and being a best seller on Amazon. You probably won't get the best view out of it, but for a beginner this is a good gift idea if the little one in question loves all things space.

We don't test telescopes, however, you can read our binoculars review, or compare prices on the Science Mad kids telescope below:

Best Christmas gifts for kids aged 6 to 7 years old

Gifts under £50

Toy Story Buzz Lightyear (typical price: £35)

Speaks lines from the Disney films

Movie-accurate recreation of the toy

11-inches tall

We like: Has all of the features that made Woody jealous in the first film

Watch out for: Expensive for an action figure

This film-faithful recreation of the iconic Pixar character is a fantastic gift for kids who love the Toy Story movies. It has pop-out and light-up wings, a laser, and jetpack, plus it can 'speak' with other Toy Story action figures when it detects them nearby.

If Buzz isn't your recipient's favourite, there's also Woody, Rex, Jessie, and more from the same line of toys.

Buy it direct from Disney , or compare prices below:

Barbie Nursery playset and Travel Doll bundle (typical price: £50)

Two dolls varying in height

Crib playset and accessories

We like: Multiple dolls with lots of accessories

Watch out for: The bundle doesn't actually save you money

Another toy that's most wished-for on Amazon, this bundle comes with two different Barbie dolls, two wee baby Barbies, a small dog, and loads of accessories for play. It's a great gift idea for kids who loved the Barbie Movie.

You can also buy each doll separately: the nursery playset is £29.99, and the travel Barbie is £19.99 from Amazon.

You can compare prices on this un-Which?-tested bundle below:

Best Christmas gifts for kids aged 8 to 12 years old

Gifts under £30

Lego Star Wars Snowtrooper Battle Pack (typical price: £18)

105 pieces

4 mini figures

We like: Comes with vehicle and terrain, can be used to flesh out Lego armies

Watch out for: Not the best value in terms of pieces

Which? doesn't test Lego, however, according to Google data, 'Star Wars Lego' was the most searched for term around Lego over the past 12 months.

If the kid you're buying gifts for loves Lego and is on a Star Wars kick, this present means they can have some extra baddies their Lego Jedi can fight.

It's a small set, but with prices going as high as £200 for Star Wars Lego, it's at the more affordable end. You can also get different varieties including Ashoka's Clone troopers and 501st Clone troopers .

Pick it up from Lego's online store , or compare prices below:

Bop-it! Electronic game (typical price: £18)

Recommended for ages eight and up

Two game modes

Bop it, twist it, pull it

We like: Pass-it mode enables group games

Watch out for: Not as many features as the 'extreme' version

This classic toy from the mid-90s has gone through a few iterations and has a sleeker finish these days but it's still one of Amazon's most sold toys.

It's a great gift idea for kids over eight, who like a bit of competition. The non-Which?-tested toy has fast-paced commands and multiple game modes so kids can play alone, or with parents, siblings, and friends.

If you're thinking it has fewer modes than the one you played with, that's because this isn't the 'extreme' version, which has more commands and functions – but also costs nearly three times as much.

Compare prices below:

Nerf Ultra one Motorised Blaster (typical price: £30)

Capacity: 27 darts

Recommended for ages eight and up

Weight: 490 grams

We like: Fully automatic, high capacity, best range in our testing

Watch out for: Requires four C-sized batteries (not included), jams when firing single shots

When we reviewed Nerf Guns and X-Shot Blasters, kids loved the rapid fire and excellent range of this Nerf Ultra one Motorised Blaster. Our young testers were able to rain down darts on their foes with ease.

If you're buying for more than one child, check out what we loved about some of the cheaper options we also tested in our round up of the best Nerf and X-Shot blasters.

To keep everyone safe from stray darts on Christmas Day you might also want to invest in a pair of Nerf Safety Goggles, £7.99.

Read our test results on which dart blasters did better: Nerf vs. X-Shot. Or compare prices on the Ultra One below:

Gifts under £50

Lego Up House (typical price: £50 - now £37.50)

598 pieces

3 mini figures

We like: Colourful, includes one-of-a-kind Doug mini figure

Watch out for: Not many Lego balloons

This Pixar-themed Lego set allows builders to recreate the colourful house from Up, or use the multicoloured bricks to build something else entirely.

Most Lego sets are good gifts, appearing as top sellers in the toy category for major retailers including Amazon and John Lewis. Sets last a long time and allow the builder (at several ages) to be creative, or practice mindfulness by building a structure slowly and deliberately.

You can buy it from Lego's online store , or compare prices from other retailers below:

Pokémon Cards: Scarlet & Violet 151 booster bundle (typical price: £25)

Six booster packs and box to hold cards

Each pack comes with 10 cards

Only first-generation Pokémon available

We like: Cheaper than buying six booster packs separately (typically £4.95 ea.)

Watch out for: Chance to get good cards or Pokémon you want

'I like Pokémon cards because they're fun and collectable. They're also tradeable so I can swap them with my friends."

– Freddy, aged 12

The latest Pokémon card series revisits the original 151 Pokémon from 1996 and gives many of the cards a makeover with updated artwork, including the (very low) chance of getting cards with full artwork on them.

There are also other series of cards too, like 'Paldea Evolved' which have Pokémon from newer generations in them. You can find the latest card series at most major toys retailers.

Compare prices below:

Best Christmas gifts for teens aged 13 and up

Gifts under £50

JBL Go 3 Bluetooth speaker (typical price: £35)

7.8 x 12.4 x 4.1cm (H x W x D)

USB-C charging

Five hours of claimed play time

We like: Small, fully dust and waterproof

Watch out for: JBL claim that the speakers only have a mediocre five hours of battery life

This tiny speaker is a great gift idea for teens, and is a good option as a first speaker. It can connect to Bluetooth devices and is small enough to fit easily into a cross-body bag or attached to a backpack using the built-in lanyard loop.

Its small size also means it won't get so loud that the recipient's parents will need to ask them to turn their music down.

Since its IP67 waterproofed, they can bring it with them to the beach or to a pool and not have to worry about it getting damaged if it falls into the water.

Does such a small speaker even sound good? Read our JBL Go 3 review to find out, or compare prices below:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (typical price: £50)

Rated Pegi 12 and up

Action role-playing game for Nintendo Switch only

Can come physically or digitally

We like: Which? experts took days off to play it

Watch out for: Unlikely to get a massive discount

The newest instalment of the Zelda franchise, Tears of the Kingdom takes the Breath of the Wild formula to new levels. If you're buying a gift for someone with a Nintendo Switch, this is a great addition to their games library.

We don't review games, but there were a few Which? experts that took days off to play the game when it launched back in May.

If you're trying to save some money, you can take a look at our breakdown of the cheapest places to buy Tears of the Kingdom – or you can compare prices below:

A PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch controller (typical price: £55 to £70)

Available for major consoles

1st-party controllers are usually wireless

Come in several colours or can be personalised (at a higher expense)

We like: Extra controllers mean more people can play on the same device

Watch out for: Official controllers can be really expensive

If the kid you're shopping for is a gamer, an extra controller can be a really thoughtful gift, plus it means their siblings or friends can play alongside them in co-op games.

Even if they play games on a PC or laptop, Xbox and PlayStation controllers are compatible with several games.

You can buy current generation controllers direct from Xbox , Switch , and PlayStation

Best family Christmas gifts

A great way to get the whole family involved is with a group gift, which should hopefully lead to bonding and fun (rather than arguments over which rules may or may not have been broken).

Gifts under £30

Dobble Card Game (typical price: £14)

Recommended for ages six and up

Players: two to eight

Game time: approximately 15 minutes

We like: Fast-paced, five different game modes

Watch out for: Cards could be bigger and easier to see

It's a fairly simple game: players match symbols between two cards and yell it out. It relies on quick visual observations instead of knowledge or strategy, so it's a good gift for families that have both younger and older kids.

Plus, since it's a deck of cards, it's easy to take on holidays or camping trips.

The default Dobble theme is fun and colourful, but there are other themes available, too, like Disney, Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Marvel.

You can compare prices below:

Pop Up Pirate (typical price: £16)

Recommended for ages four and up

Players: two to four

Game time: 15 minutes

We like: Different game each time

Watch out for: Some reviews say that the swords can be tricky to handle

Another classic kid's game, Pop Up Pirate is a great gift for families with younger kids and was one of the most bought family games on Amazon. It's a simple game: push Pirate Pete down into the barrel, insert the plastic swords, and remove them until Pete pops out. Last surviving player wins.

There are also themed versions like E.T., Super Mario, and Jurassic Park – though those are a bit more expensive.

You can compare prices on the classic version below:

Settlers of Catan Family Edition board game (typical price: £25)

Recommended for ages 10 and up

Players: three to four

Game time: approximately an hour

We like: Loads of different game outcomes

Watch out for: Not great for younger kids

It's an extremely popular game and for good reason - many of the experts at Which? love this game, and we think it's a great Christmas gift idea for families with older kids.

This game has you building cities and roads, trading with other players, and winning by becoming the master of the island.

Unless you buy the expansion, it's limited to four players though, so if you're buying for a big family, it might be worthwhile looking for something else.

You can compare prices below:

