Best frozen battered fish revealed: and it's a supermarket brand

Looking for the best-value frozen fish to get your Friday night fish and chips fix for less? We've found the best supermarket options.
Our panel of taste testers tried out 10 battered fish fillets from big brands including Birds Eye, Young's and Harry Ramsden, as well as supermarket own-brand options from the likes of Aldi, Tesco and M&S.
M&S impressed tasters the most, with its succulent chunky haddock fillets. But some cheaper supermarket options weren't far behind.
Find out which fillets we recommend, as well as which are the healthiest and how to get the best for less.
M&S won with its tasty and generous fish fillets, but Morrisons and Tesco are cheaper and only a smidge behind.
And while you might think Iceland is a safe bet for frozen fare, its fish fillets actually had the lowest rating of the products we tested.
£7.50 for 600g (£1.25 per 100g)
M&S's own-brand battered haddock wowed our tasters across the board. Some commented on the good amount of fish you get in each portion, and the batter was crispy and flavoursome enough for the majority of the panel too.
It beat all the other brands on appearance, so it could be the one to choose if you want to impress dinner guests. More than 90% of tasters thought the colour of the batter was just right.
Available from M&S (in-store only) and Ocado
£5.25 for 500g (£1.05 per 100g)
Our tasters weren't as sold on the look of these fillets as they were on M&S, but for everything else it's more than a match. Nearly all thought both the flavour of the fish and the density and crunch of the batter were just right.
They're good value on the fish front, with the highest fish content (65%) of any of the brands we tried. They're the healthiest too, with the least fat and calories per 100g.
Available from Morrisons
£4.50 for 500g (90p per 100g)
If you're looking to save, these Tesco fillets are the best compromise. They're a little behind the top two, but notably cheaper.
You'll compromise slightly on aroma and texture (more than a quarter of tasters thought the batter wasn't crispy enough), but the flavour was still highly rated overall.
Tesco's haddock fillets are MSC certified, meaning they meet best practice guidelines for sustainable fishing.
Available from Tesco
£4.50 for 440g (£1.14 per 100g)
The best of the big brands, according to our panel. Most thought the flavour of both the fish and batter hit the spot (though bear in mind it does have three times the amount of saturated fat per 100g versus Best Buy Morrisons).
Texture is less impressive compared to the top scorers, especially of the coating. Three in 10 rated the batter too thin, and half found it lacking in crunch.
Still, if you don't leave that near the other supermarkets, this is the brand to plump for.
Available from Asda, Iceland, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury's, and Waitrose
Aldi, Asda and Harry Ramsden's offerings weren't our tasters' favourites, but they're still decent choices, and Aldi and Asda's are some of the cheapest around, so worth stocking up on:
Waitrose shoppers may wish to look elsewhere. Its pricey fillets – and freezer-aisle staple Birds Eye – trail our scoreboard, along with Iceland.
If you're after a healthy weeknight dinner, you're best off buying your fish plain, without batter or breadcrumbs.
However, there are ways you can balance out a battered fillet – for example, by serving with peas or a side salad, and oven baking potato wedges rather than throwing chips in a deep-fat fryer.
Some brands are also healthier than others: Young's has the most calories and salt per 100g, and it's also gone big on the saturated fat too, with more than twice as much as all the other fillets we tried. By contrast Morrisons is a healthier choice but still fares well for taste.
All of these battered fish fillets are designed to be cooked in your oven, with cooking times varying from around 20 to 45 minutes.
If you want to cut this down, save money, or get your fish even crispier, you can cook them in an air fryer for 12-15 minutes, For a really indulgent treat, you can also cook them in a deep-fat fryer for three to six minutes. Check individual packs as times vary by product.
Follow our top tips to get the best deal on battered fish fillets:
The battered fish fillets were assessed in October 2022 by a large panel of consumers who regularly buy and consume battered fish.
The make-up of the panel broadly represents the demographic profile of adults in the UK. Each fish fillet was assessed by 63 people.
The panellists rated the taste, texture, aroma and appearance of each fish fillet and told us what they liked and disliked about each one.
The taste test was blind, so the panellists didn’t know which brand they were trying. The order in which they sampled the fish was fully rotated to avoid any bias. Each panellist had a private booth, so they couldn’t discuss what they were tasting or be influenced by others.
The overall score is based on:
These weightings are based on consumer rankings of the importance of different attributes of battered fish.
All the fish fillets we tried come in a cardboard box, which can go in your home recycling once used.
Recycling isn't the only consideration if you're looking to make eco-friendly choices – you'll also want to make sure the fish was sustainably sourced.
Most of the fish we tested is MSC certified except M&S, Morrisons, Asda and Young's. Find out what this means, and what other sustainability labels to look out for, in our guide on how to buy sustainable fish.
Prices and availability correct as of 10 November 2022