Best places to retire in the UK revealed

Whether you’ve always dreamt of escaping the commuter belt or being beside the seaside, the decision of where to retire can be just as important as when.

When we surveyed Which? members, 36% of those at or near retirement told us they had moved house or were considering moving house as part of later-life plans.

Healthcare access (88%) topped the list of important factors, followed by green space (75%) and proximity to local leisure activities (31%). Many also highlighted low crime levels.

Based on these and other related criteria, we’ve identified the areas in the UK that have the most to offer retirees across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Quiz: where should you retire?

Try our quiz to find out the most suitable area for you, or skip to our table below to see the full list of areas:

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Is there a particular place you'd like to retire to?</h3><ul><li>I'm open</li><li>Scotland</li><li>Wales</li><li>Northern Ireland</li><li>England - London</li><li>England - South East</li><li>England - South West</li><li>England - East</li><li>England - Yorkshire and the Humber</li><li>England - East Midlands</li><li>England - West Midlands</li><li>England - North West</li><li>England - North East</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What's most important to you?</h3><ul><li>Healthcare facilities</li><li>Retiree happiness</li><li>Parks and playing fiels</li><li>Lowest average house price</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Would you rather retire to London or the West Midlands?</h3><ul><li>London</li><li>West Midlands</li></ul></section>

The best places in the UK to retire

This table presents the best places to retire in the UK for each of the nine English regions, as well as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Scores are out of 10.

Area Region Healthcare Happiness Parks and playing fields Average house price High Peak East Midlands 6 7.9 6 £242,000 Broxbourne East of England 7 7.8 8.3 £425,000 Merton London 9.4 7.6 9.6 £560,000 South Tyneside North East 7.3 7.4 9.1 £145,000 Stockport North West 7.8 7.6 9.2 £285,000 Elmbridge South East 5.9 7.5 6.7 £685,000 Exeter South West 8 7.2 7.1 £295,000 Show full table

Table note: scores for England are not directly comparable with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

How to plan for retirement

Check your state pension forecast

Under current rules you’ll qualify for the state pension when you turn 66. This is worth £203.85 a week (£10,600 a year) at its full level in 2023-24, but how much you get depends on your National Insurance record.

See gov.uk/check-statepension to find out how much you’re entitled to and ways to increase it, if you can.

Track down lost pension pots

You should receive an annual statement for any private schemes you’ve been a member of, telling you the value of your pension. This might not happen if the scheme doesn’t have the correct details for you – for example, if you’ve changed jobs and moved away.

You can visit gov.uk/find-lostpension to check contact details for ‘lost’ pensions.

Understand your options

You can access your retirement savings when you turn 55. It’s up to you how you do this – you can choose to take a lump sum, buy an annuity, keep it invested (pension drawdown) or any combination of these options.

For additional guidance, over-50s can book a free Pension Wise appointment for themselves at gov.uk/pensionwise .

Find out more: How much will you need to retire?