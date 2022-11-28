Best value Christmas food and drink 2022

Looking for ways to cut Christmas costs? Our taste tests have uncovered great value food and drink to help you celebrate for less.

Whether you're looking for cheap and cheerful mince pies, a crowd-pleasing Christmas pud, or a more budget-friendly fizz, our independent supermarket food and drink taste tests show you can bag tasty versions of festive favourites without spending big.

We've found great value options that score highly for taste from several supermarkets including Aldi, Co-op and Asda. They might not always nab the top spot for taste, but they're close contenders that will leave a smaller dent in your wallet.

Keep reading to see all our best value food and drink recommendations for Christmas 2022.

Best cheaper sparkling wines

Aldi Specially Selected Crémant du Ju ra 2019, 74% - £8.99 for 75cl. Available from Aldi .

Available from . Co-op Irresistible Prosecco, 72% - £9 for 75cl. Available from Co-op .

If you're looking for budget bubbly this year, we've found some impressive sparkling wines that make a great cheaper alternative to champagne.

Aldi's crémant was named a Best Buy, scoring top marks for its refreshing fruity flavours of citrus and apricot. Co-op's prosecco also proved a strong contender, with our expert judging panel praising its fruity and zesty flavours, with notes of peach and pear.

While a branded champagne can set you back anything from £25 to £50+, opting for a sparkling wine instead can really cut costs, with both Aldi and Co-op's offerings coming in at around £9 a bottle.

See the full results from our sparkling wine taste test to discover our top-rated sparkling wine, and the ones that didn't shine quite so bright.

Our wine experts also blind-tasted 14 champagnes from big brands and supermarkets - find out which cheaper festive fizz impressed in our guide to the best champagnes.

Best cheap mince pies

Aldi Specially Selected Mince Pies, 73% - £1.75 for 6. Available from Aldi .

Aldi's brilliant budget pies are our top value pick of the supermarket offerings this year.

Despite costing just 29p a pie, our experts thought they were some of the tastiest on test, with buttery pastry, well-balanced flavours and a filling that packed plenty of texture.

They came in second place, just a smidge behind the top scorer, making them a great choice if you're looking to keep costs down without compromising too much on taste.

See the full results, including the overall winners, in our best mince pies guide.

Best cheap Christmas pudding

Asda Extra Special Christmas Pudding, 73% - £8 for 800g. Available from Asda .

Asda impressed in our 2022 Christmas puddings taste test, earning both a Best Buy and Great Value award.

The traditional-style pud, infused with French cognac and Spanish sherry, got high marks from our consumer tasting panel for its lovely flavour, moist texture, and generous amount of fruit and nuts. As the joint-cheapest pudding on test, it's a brilliant budget option.

See the full results from our Christmas pudding taste test.

Best value red wine

Aldi Château Les Trois Manoirs Médoc 2019, 77% - £7.99 for 75cl. Available in-store only at Aldi.

£8 isn't exactly a bargain price for red wine, but this bottle proved its worth in our taste test, coming second overall for red wines and outshining several pricier options.

Our panel thought it was well balanced, with a lovely acidity, and enjoyed its smoky aromas contrasted with notes of ripe redcurrants and a peppery finish.

If you want something a bit special, but still keenly priced, this is a good bottle to have stashed at home.

See the full results from our red wine taste test.

Best cheap Irish cream liqueur

Aldi Specially Selected Irish Cream liqueur, 74% - £7.99 for 70cl. Available from Aldi .

Baileys is a Christmas classic, but if you're looking for a cheaper alternative, our taste tests uncovered some good value supermarket Irish cream liqueurs worth considering.

Aldi’s Irish cream liqueur, which is around half the price of Baileys (when at full price), finished in joint-second place and earned our Great Value badge.

It got high marks across the board, impressing with its delicious flavour and creamy mouthfeel, which our tasters thought was on par with the branded version.

See the full results from our Irish cream liqueur taste test.

Best value brie

Asda Extra Special Brie De Meaux, 72% - £3.20 for 180g. Available from Asda .

If you're after a Christmas brie that is a cut above the basics, but isn't too pricey, Asda's Brie De Meaux is a worthy buy.

It's one of the cheaper bries we tested, yet it scored higher than several pricier supermarket bries and came second overall. While it didn't quite match up to our only Best Buy (which was streets ahead of rivals with 80%), it was still a solid, well-balanced brie with a buttery flavour, and a nice shine to the middle.

See the full results from our brie taste test.

More great value food and drink for the festive season

As well as our cheap Christmas food and drink picks, we've uncovered plenty of good value options across the rest of our supermarket food taste tests, including on staples such as coffee and jam, so you can make sure festive breakfasts, breaks and more are top-notch too.

Here are some Christmas-adjacent value picks worth stocking up on:

How to save money on Christmas food and drink

As well as opting for cheaper supermarket own labels, we've got plenty of other top tips to help cut down food and drink costs this Christmas.

*Based on typical price, excluding special offers. Prices correct as of 24 November 2022. Scores are not comparable across categories.

**To earn a Great Value badge, products must meet strict criteria and be a specified amount lower than the average price of similar products. Not all the products listed above meet this cut-off - we have instead featured the best cheaper option in categories where none qualify for a Great Value badge.