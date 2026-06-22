7 best World Cup deals: from pints to TVs

With many matches already underway, football fever has hit the UK. If something is still lacking from your World Cup experience, check out the best deals on sound bars, toys and TVs.

Whether you're looking for a 4K TV so big that it wouldn't look out of place in a stadium, or want to add booming audio that feels like you're attending the match in person, we've picked out these deals so you can better enjoy the beautiful game.

We've also reviewed our independent pricing data for each deal, so you can get the best product for less.

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What makes Which? deals different? Retailers sometimes use misleading ‘was’ and ‘before’ prices to claim their deals are good. Media sites and artificial intelligence (AI) promote deals from retailers – but do they always check them first? We don’t just take retailers’ word for it, we track actual market prices over six months. We share cheapest and average calculations and evaluate products against strict performance benchmarks. So you get good quality at honest prices. *References to ‘average price' and 'cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Prices are checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Best World Cup TV deals

Hisense 75E7QTUK PRO

Average price in the past six months: £852

Cheapest price in the past six months: £599*

Get it from Marks Electrical (£635), AO (£635), Richer Sounds (£649) or compare prices below:



We like: Huge 4K QLED TV for less than £650

We don't like: Ads in the smart menus

If you're after a massive TV to watch the World Cup, you can pick up this 75-inch Hisense model for not far off the cheapest price we've seen it go for.

It's a 4K QLED model, so you should be able to see every slide, goal and foul in detail. Just know that it doesn't have as many gaming features as other TVs, for when you want to play rounds of FIFA in between matches.

Read our Hisense 75E7QTUK PRO review.

Should you buy a TV or a projector to watch the World Cup? Our experts have weighed in

Samsung QE50QN80F

Average price in the past six months: £783

Cheapest price in the past six months: £569*

We like: Several accessibility features

We don't like: Cheaper 50-inch TVs available

This high-end Samsung 4K Neo QLED TV features a mini-LED backlight and a quantum dot display, which are claimed to improve contrast and deliver vibrant colours.

It also comes with an array of gaming features, plus several accessibility features like a screen reader, voice commands to adjust volume, and the ability to adjust the size and location of any sign-language interpreter windows.

If you don't mind a smaller TV, this is a great bargain.

Read our Samsung QE50QN80F review.

See more of the best TV deals.

Best World Cup soundbar deals

Samsung HW-Q930F

Average price in the past six months: £783

Cheapest price in the past six months: £449*

We like: Separate subwoofer

We don't like: Can only connect wirelessly to certain Samsung TVs

If you're looking for an easy surround sound system, look no further than this deal. It comes with a soundbar, two rear speakers and a separate subwoofer.

It can also double as a smart speaker when you're not watching TV. You can use Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast, so it will operate with other speakers.

Read our full Samsung HW-Q930F soundbar review.

Best World Cup beer tap deals

We've spotted some bargains on beer taps to bring 'pub-quality pints' to your World Cup watch parties. Manufacturers claim these gadgets can bring you pints for less than £2 each.

We can't say for certain that they're better than the pub – we haven't tested them yet – but our experts have investigated whether an at-home beer tap saves you money.

Philips PerfectDraft

Average price in the past six months: £219

Cheapest price in the past six months: £176*

Get this deal direct from PerfectDraft (£189), or compare prices on a bundle below:

We like: Wide variety of available beers

Watch out for: Each mini keg is equivalent to roughly 10 pints

This deal scores you two pint glasses, a keg of beer and a PerfectDraft machine. To use, simply pop in the keg, let it chill and pull your pint.

If you don't like Stella, don't fret; we spotted a few bundle bargains on this beer tap – for £189 you can choose between beers such as Brewdog Punk IPA, Corona, Modelo, Thatcher's Gold, and Peroni. Just know the average cost of a replacement keg is about £40.

You can see all available bundles from PerfectDraft .

Guinness Nitrosurge

Average price in the past six months: £27

Cheapest price in the past six months: £20*

We like: The cheapest way to get a 'pub-quality pint' at home

Watch out for: Only works with special (more expensive) cans of Guinness

This device recreates the iconic two-part pour at home, and this deal can help you start saving on pints more quickly than usual.

Just don't forget to pick up some Guinness Nitrosurge cans – compare prices on a four-pack, below:

Skip the hangover with our picks of the best zero-alcohol beers and wines for your World Cup watch party

Best World Cup toy deals

Want to hold a family World Cup of your own? We've spotted some bargains on World Cup-themed toys to awaken your family's inner Mbappé or spiritual Sam Kerr.

Charles Bently 8ft x 4ft Pop up Football Goal

Average price in the past six months: £40

Cheapest price in the past six months: £30*

We like: Multiple sizes available

Watch out for: Made of plastic poles

Want to practice some goals in between penalty kicks? This football net was loved by our experts and shouldn't take up too much space in your garden. It's available in both medium (HxW: 8 x 4ft) and large (10 x 6ft) sizes.

Read our experts' picks on the best football toys.

Lego FIFA World Cup Trophy

Average price in the past six months: £159

Cheapest price in the past six months: £130*

Pick up this deal from Amazon (£130), or compare prices below:



We like: Comes with hidden features

Watch out for: Lots of tiny pieces

This 2,842-piece replica might not be as shiny as the real deal, but it's a great kit for collectors and kids alike.

Inside, there's a minifigure stashed away holding a tiny replica of the same trophy.

Read our roundup of the best Lego deals, or read our findings of the most popular Lego sets of 2025.