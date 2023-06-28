Beware of scammers impersonating your friends to ask for gift cards

If you receive an email from one of your contacts asking you to buy them a gift card, it's likely that a scammer is behind the message.

The latest wave of gift card scams involve fraudsters impersonating one of your email contacts to ask you to buy a gift card for them as a favour.

The scammer will typically say they need help buying the card as a present for a relative with cancer.

Read on to learn more about how these scams work and how to avoid them.

Amazon gift card email scam

Gift cards are popular with criminals as they are difficult to trace and can be used to launder money.

This scam begins with a fraudster sending a bogus email posing as someone in your contacts list requesting gift cards for a retailer such as Amazon.

The scammer gives a spurious reason as to why they can't purchase the cards themselves, such as being out of town, too busy with work, or having an issue with their debit card.

As the message appears to be from someone you know, you might assume the request is genuine and agree to purchase the gift cards.

The scammer can then simply ask you to share the serial numbers of physical gift cards bought in a store, or request that you buy digital gift cards and send them to a specified email address.

The gift card scam script Here is the script used by one scammer who convinced a Which? member to send them a gift card. They received an email in May 2023 with the subject line 'favour to ask?', seemingly sent from the genuine email address of a neighbour. 'Hi, Sorry to bother you, do you order from Amazon? ' Eager to help, they replied quickly and received this response: 'I've been trying to purchase an Amazon gift card by email, but I can't do this now because all my effort purchasing it online proved abortive. I intend to buy it for a friend’s daughter who's having her birthday today, unfortunately she is down with cancer of the liver. Can you get it from your Amazon account? I'll reimburse you back as soon as possible. Please let me know if you can handle this so I can tell you the amount and how to get to her.' The scammer asked them to send £300 worth of Amazon gift cards (three £100 cards) via email. Fortunately, they only sent one card and asked for confirmation it had been received before becoming suspicious that some of the messages didn't sound quite right. They called their neighbour on the phone and discovered that she had received many other queries about this scam that morning. They immediately contacted their bank, which blocked their card and promised a refund.

How do gift card scammers send the emails?

In some cases, the email account of your friend, family member or colleague has been hacked, perhaps through a password data breach (haveibeenpwned.com has a useful database of compromised accounts).

Once the scammer has got into an email account, they can send messages to the entire contacts list (and make a copy of this list).

In other cases, scammers spoof the email address of one of your contacts by changing the display name, or use an email address that closely resembles it and hope you don't notice the difference.

Interestingly, a few reports to Which? suggest scammers may also use a combination of the two: sending the first email from the genuine address but all subsequent messages from a lookalike email address that closely resembles the genuine one.

This is perhaps because because they get locked out of compromised accounts quickly, for example, if the genuine account holder resets their password or blocks a suspicious login.

How to stay safe

Never answer an unsolicited email without making checks, even if it seems to be from a trusted source.

If you receive an email asking for personal data or any form of financial help, call that friend or family member on a trusted number and let them know their account may have been hacked. They should then change their password immediately to secure the account and warn other contacts that they may have received a malicious message.

Setting up two-factor authentication will make it much more difficult for anyone to hack their email account going forward.

Amazon has more advice on gift card scams on its web site .