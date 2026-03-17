Best and worst broadband: big providers outclassed by smaller rivals

The UK's four biggest broadband providers - BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media - have been deemed lacking in key areas such as value for money, reliability and customer service.

We surveyed more than 5,000 broadband customers and found a very split market, with smaller providers leading the way and the giants left in their wake. Despite serving around two-thirds of the UK's broadband customers, the 'Big Four' were easily outclassed by smaller rivals.

Price hikes are looming for millions of their customers, so we're urging you to shop around before your loyalty becomes a liability. Our new broadband rankings have revealed many are paying a premium for second-rate service.

For full results of our survey - and to learn which broadband providers we recommend - go to our round-up of the best and worst broadband providers for 2026

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The UK's biggest broadband providers compared

TalkTalk and Virgin Media received the joint lowest scores among the Big Four, and shared penultimate spot in our overall rankings. Both earned mediocre ratings for connection reliability and customer service. One TalkTalk customer complained of 'zero customer service', while a Virgin Media customer felt they were 'constantly battling' to get a good deal.

BT was the top rated of the Big Four, but it still only managed joint-seventh place in our rankings. It received middling ratings for its customer service, connection reliability and speed, but its customers weren’t impressed in the value stakes. A BT customer told us 'everything about it just feels money hungry and like they don't actually care about their customers.'

Connection speed and reliability were the biggest gripes for Sky customers. One in three reported frequent connection dropouts and a quarter told us they often experienced problems with video calling - an essential for hybrid working. A Sky subscriber complained that it doesn't reward loyalty saying 'you constantly have to chase them up over and over.'

To make matters worse, three of the Big Four providers are also more expensive than average. BT, Sky and Virgin Media cost around £36 per month on average, compared with an overall average of £34 per month. Several smaller providers have average costs below £30 per month.

Find out why you shouldn't spend more than £28 per month on your broadband bill.

The best broadband providers

At the other end of the scale, two companies this year were named Which? Recommended Providers - Zen Internet and Plusnet.

Zen Internet topped the rankings for the second year running. A whopping 98% of its customers told us they are satisfied with the provider, with one customer commenting that 'everything they do is quality without exception'. It has also maintained its commitment to fixed prices throughout customers’ minimum contract terms.

Plusnet also performed well, impressing in areas such as connection speed and reliability. While it's owned by the same company as BT and EE, Plusnet has been positioned as a simpler, more affordable provider than its stablemates and received high ratings for customer service, technical support and how easy it is to contact, with one customer saying 'compared to other providers I have subscribed to, Plusnet is much more reliable.'

Broadband providers that offer great value

Three providers didn't quite make the grade as Which? Recommended Providers, but we've recognised them as Great Value options that offer strong service and excellent prices.

Hyperoptic offers objectively affordable deals, plus its satisfied customers were some of the least likely to say they'd experienced very low speeds in the past year. A Hyperoptic customer told us it 'offers a great broadband service at a reasonable price point'.

Also well-rated, Community Fibre offers well-priced broadband deals to those based in London and a handful of areas in Surrey and Sussex. One Community Fibre customer told us 'I'm extremely happy with the price I pay, and I personally believe it is currently the best value for money provider.'

Vodafone received decent ratings across the board - these, combined with its objectively competitive prices, make it a provider worth considering. One customer told us that Vodafone offers good connections 'and the price is fairly cheap, compared to its competitors'.

Switch so you don't get stuck with the bill

These results have arrived just as many providers are about to hike their prices - most of the major providers now put up the cost of their deals every year.

In many cases these deals are factored into contracts so you have no way of avoiding them. Last July, BT announced that its annual price rise would increase from £3 to £4 per month and it was soon followed by other major providers EE, Plusnet, TalkTalk, Virgin Media and Hyperoptic, all of which now increase customers’ bills by £48 annually. Vodafone increases its prices by £3.50 per month each year.

While Sky hasn’t adopted a flat-rate price rise, it announces price rises each year - many of its broadband customers are facing a £3 increase next month, though affected Sky customers can switch providers.

Given that so many now increase the amount you pay every year, it's more important than ever to ensure you're getting value for money from a connection you can rely on. Switching is one of the best ways to ensure providers work hard for your money, and our research consistently shows it's the best way to save - the average is £100 per year, but even bigger savings are possible if you're with one of the Big Four.

Your new provider will take care of the entire process, and it's easy to get the ball rolling. We've broken down what you need to do into three straightforward steps - use our easy guide on how to switch broadband provider .

. If you can't fault your provider - or simply don't have an alternative to switch to - it's important to stay on top of your contract and negotiate regularly to ensure you're not paying over the odds. Our advice on how to haggle for the best broadband deal will help you get going.

Which? calls on broadband providers to step up

Our research clearly shows that while some firms are offering stellar customer service, others continue to falling short. Any provider that isn't up to scratch must up their game before unhappy customers vote with their feet and switch to a supplier that offers better service and value.

Natalie Hitchins, Which? Head of Home Products and Services, said: 'Our research consistently shows that smaller broadband providers outperform the biggest firms on the things that matter most, such as reliability, customer support and importantly value.

'With many of the industry giants now implementing a standard £4-a-month annual price hike - adding £48 to a yearly bill - it is more important than ever for customers to check if they could be getting a better deal and better service elsewhere.

'The grass can be greener and any broadband customers who are nearing the end of their contract and are unhappy with their current service or think they could stand to make savings, should not hesitate to vote with their feet and move to a different provider.'