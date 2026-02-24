Can I put my laundry appliances in the garage?

We're not all blessed with enormous kitchens or separate utility rooms, and sometimes you just want to enjoy a quiet family dinner without listening to your washing machine spinning the towels into oblivion. But can it go anywhere else?

It's not just a case of sticking your washer or dryer in the garage and hoping for the best. The appliance may have guarantee restrictions or technology that isn't necessarily built to withstand the cold.

Not only could you compromise its performance, but you could also cause lasting damage to both the machine and your home.

Read on for advice on where you can and can't put your appliances, as well as some tailored product recommendations.

Can I put my tumble dryer in the garage?

It depends.

If you have a heat pump tumble dryer, the answer is probably not, as they require moderate room temperatures to function efficiently. That's not to say they wouldn't work at all, but you'd likely end up seeing an increase in your bills due to items taking a lot longer to dry than they should.

Condenser and vented dryers can fare slightly better in garages due to the difference in technology used, but this relies on the garage not dipping anywhere near below freezing.

Whatever type of dryer you own, you also need to make sure that your garage is 100% waterproof, insulated and has a safe electrical connection. Tumble dryers should also be installed on flat, hard flooring (no carpet) and usually need to be raised a certain distance off the ground to allow for adequate circulation.

Always double-check before making a decision, as unless the manufacturer explicitly states something is suitable for a garage that probably means it isn't.

We recently tested the Hotpoint C HD 103M WW UK – a heat pump tumble dryer that's designed to withstand temperatures as low as 0°C.

Can I put my washing machine in the garage?

In a word, no.

Both extreme hot and cold weather can cause irreparable damage to a washing machine, so unless you're talking about a properly converted garage or outbuilding with insulation, it won't be a good spot at all.

When temperatures drop, water left in the internal pipes can freeze, expand and crack the components of the machine. In extremely bad cases, this can lead to flooding. Higher temperatures can cause the electronic control boards to degrade much faster than usual, too.

Humidity can also be an issue. If an outbuilding lacks adequate ventilation, increased humidity can cause the metal exterior of washing machines to rust and make the rubber seals more susceptible to mould growth.

If you're absolutely strapped for space, you could look at methods of insulating the machine itself and the surrounding pipes – but you'll likely find the manufacturer explicitly advises against this in the instruction manual, so always check.

Can I put my washer-dryer in the garage?

Washer-dryers are a different ball game. These two-in-one appliances combine the freezing risk of a washing machine with the temperature sensitivity of a tumble dryer.

They struggle to operate efficiently in unheated environments, which means they can't be installed anywhere if it's likely to get significantly colder than the inside of your house.

You have the same issue with pipes potentially freezing and bursting, too. This is an issue that's not typically covered by the manufacturer as it's classed as 'misuse'.

Washer-dryers can be really useful space-saving devices, though, so if you currently have a separate washing machine and tumble dryer, opting for a washer-dryer when it's time to replace them will free up some space in your kitchen.

Can I put my laundry appliances in the bathroom?

It's common in parts of Europe and America, so why aren't Brits jumping on the bandwagon of tucking their washer and dryer away in the bathroom?

The main blocker is UK building regulations, which state that power sockets (outside of shaver-supply units) are not permitted in bathrooms or shower rooms unless they're at least three metres from the nearest edge of a bath or shower.

Even if you happen to have a bathroom that meets the space requirements, most laundry appliances aren't built to survive in poorly ventilated, humid rooms – unless they're specifically designed for them.

If you're really desperate, you could consider erecting a stud wall to split your bathroom into two rooms, creating a separate 'laundry room' for your washer and dryer. But this would likely leave you with a frustratingly small bathroom.

Will putting laundry appliances in the garage affect my warranty?

Many manufacturers are explicit in their advice on where your appliances should go, with the majority saying an unheated garage is absolutely not a suitable spot. AEG calls it a 'no-go area', and most other brands specify a minimum temperature anywhere between 5°C and 10°C in their instruction manuals.

Using your washing machine, tumble dryer or washer-dryer in any way that doesn't align with the manufacturer's acceptable use policy will likely result in any claims on your warranty being denied. This is because, rather than being labelled as wear and tear or a faulty part, for example, it will be considered misuse, so you won't be covered.

Unless you have anything in writing from your manufacturer clearly stating that your machine can be used in a garage or outbuilding without it affecting the terms of any guarantees, it wouldn't be wise to use it anywhere other than inside your home.

What about other appliances?

If kitchen space is really tight, you might be considering what other appliances could make their way into your garage to free up some space. Here, we run through which appliances can and can't go in the garage:

Fridges and freezers: Fridges are fine to go into an insulated garage where the temperature will stay above 10°C, and we've tested chest freezers that can safely withstand temperatures well below freezing – down to -15°C in some cases. Read our guide to the best freezers and chest freezers for garages .

Fridges are fine to go into an insulated garage where the temperature will stay above 10°C, and we've tested chest freezers that can safely withstand temperatures well below freezing – down to -15°C in some cases. Read our guide to the . Vacuum cleaners: Extremely hot or cold environments, such as uninsulated garages, can speed up battery ageing, so cordless models are better off in the house. Corded vacuum cleaners will be safe to store in a garage in most cases, as long as they're kept protected from moisture and extreme temperatures.

Extremely hot or cold environments, such as uninsulated garages, can speed up battery ageing, so cordless models are better off in the house. Corded vacuum cleaners will be safe to store in a garage in most cases, as long as they're kept protected from moisture and extreme temperatures. Dishwashers: I n a similar vein to washing machines, these can't go into a garage unless you're certain the temperature will stay above 10°C – this is to prevent damage to the water lines and pipes. Dishwashers also need their own 20-amp, GFCI-protected outlet and the correct drainage setup.

n a similar vein to washing machines, these can't go into a garage unless you're certain the temperature will stay above 10°C – this is to prevent damage to the water lines and pipes. Dishwashers also need their own 20-amp, GFCI-protected outlet and the correct drainage setup. Microwaves: The lack of temperature and moisture regulation in an unheated garage isn't ideal for a microwave, as it could lead to electrical shorts and other general damage to the machine.

The lack of temperature and moisture regulation in an unheated garage isn't ideal for a microwave, as it could lead to electrical shorts and other general damage to the machine. Air fryers: Similar to microwaves, air fryers need to be kept away from cold temperatures and moisture to work effectively and safely. This means that they're fine to use in insulated garages with reliable, grounded electrical supplies and good ventilation, but otherwise it's safer to keep yours in the kitchen.

