Why the story on Spain fining British holidaymakers without travel insurance €6,900 is nonsense

According to widespread stories in the press and social media, UK travellers heading to Spain could now face fines of up to €6,900 (around £5,900), or even be denied entry at the border, simply for not having the right travel insurance.

It’s a story that’s been reported and shared widely, despite it being untrue.

We contacted the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and Spanish government officials, and they were not aware of any such rule.

Spanish news source, Olive Press, received a statement from the Spanish Health Ministry denying the story.

Do you need to have travel insurance to visit Spain?

No, there is no legal requirement to have travel insurance to visit Spain and you won't be fined. However, it is advisable.

While the GHIC (Global Health Insurance Card) means British travellers can get medical care in Spain and elsewhere in Europe on the same basis as locals (usually free), it doesn’t cover everything. If you had an accident and needed an air ambulance to get back to the UK, for example, GHIC would not pay, and this could cost thousands.

See our ratings on the best travel insurance for your holiday.

Why do false stories about holidays in Spain keep appearing in the press?

In recent months we’ve seen stories claiming Spain is banning tourists, that it requires tourists to prove they have at least £97-a-day and now that visitors must have travel insurance. All untrue.

The source of the current story is unclear. Travel insurance provider Saga put out an email claiming: ‘The new insurance rule has already been enforced at Spanish borders and by transport providers.’

Saga’s press release went on to say: ‘Research by Saga Travel Insurance finds a 5,000% surge in UK Google searches for 'Spain entry requirements' this week, suggesting confusion is widespread.’

Saga told us that they’d read the story on a 'reputable industry blog' and simply repeated it in good faith.

That 5,000% surge suggests a huge appetite for stories about Spain, which PRs and some news sources may be cynically capitalising on.

You can see our regular updates on the real rules for travelling to Spain and other destinations.