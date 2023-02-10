Cheap and free things to do in February half term

When you click on a retailer link, we may earn affiliate commission, which helps fund our not-for-profit mission. This tracks your activity using third party cookies. By clicking a link you are consenting to this.
This February half term, thousands of families will be looking for ways to entertain the kids while they're off school. But with rising living costs continuing to stretch household budgets, cheap options are a must.
Here, Which? has rounded up some ways to help you fill a fun-packed calendar without breaking the bank, complete with special half-term deals, money-saving hacks and free activities.
A lot of restaurants and supermarket cafés offer ‘kids eat free’ deals or similar during the school holidays.
Here are some of the best offers we’ve seen. Some require you to purchase an adult meal to qualify, but you won't need to spend more than £5:
There are offers to be had when you ditch the car and by travel by train or bus.
National Rail (Nationalrail.co.uk) offers two entry tickets for the price of one at a huge number of attractions nationwide, including The London Dungeon and Sea Life locations across Great Britain and ZSL London Zoo.
If you're a Tesco Clubcard holder you can convert the points you earn on your loyalty card into vouchers to spend with its Tesco Clubcard Reward Partners. These can often be used at wildlife parks, and other attractions.
Selected Kellogg's cereal packs and snacks are currently offering an 'adults go free' voucher for Alton Towers, Legoland, Chessington World of Adventures, Sea Life aquariums and sanctuaries, Madame Tussauds and other Merlin attractions. The offer is valid until June 2023, but tickets must be booked in advance, and some theme parks aren’t open yet, so check the times in advance.
We’ve also rounded up how you can save money on travel, where you can find out about bus fares being capped at £2 until next month, and how to save by splitting your train tickets.
Those who receive universal credit, working tax credit, child tax credit, employment and support allowance, income support or jobseeker's allowance may be able to visit ZSL London Zoo for as little as £3 until the end of March 2023. The £3 ticket price is available for the whole family, and under-3s go free.
The offer is part of ZSL's Community Access Scheme, aiming to help more people visit who might otherwise be unable to due to cost constraints.
Tickets are available every day, but must be bought at the kiosk on the day, after 11am. You'll need to bring a proof of benefit letter with you.
You can find out more on London Zoo's website.
Most museums are free to visit (though some exhibitions might require you to buy tickets), and many have dedicated exhibitions for children, with things like interactive displays.
For example, the London Transport Museum has a range of activities on to celebrate 160 years of the tube. You can trace the history of flight at the National Science Museum, or check out the 'Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder' exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland.
Booking in advance is recommended, especially during the school holidays.
It’s great to get out of the house to watch the latest blockbuster, whether it's new Marvel film Antman and the Wasp or catching up with Puss in Boots. Luckily, major cinema chains have offers for those wanting to watch a film with the family:
If you fancy staying in to watch a film, or stream a series, with the family, make sure you are getting the best value for money.
For example, you might be able to change your Netflix plan to save money, or cancel and restart your memberships to alternate which subscription services you're signed up to each month, rather than paying for all of them all the time.
A visit to your local library means kids can borrow physical books for free, as well as ebooks and audiobooks.
Some libraries even allow you to read digital magazines and newspapers from the comfort of your own home.
To find out what your nearby library offers, visit your local council website, where you should also be able to sign up for free.
As an alternative, you could swap books with family and friends.
You don’t have to live in the countryside to see cows and sheep. There are city farms around the UK that offer children the chance to get close to animals, from goats and chickens to alpacas and ponies.
Many farms offer ‘cuddle corners’ where kids can pet some of the smaller creatures. Entry is usually free, but some farms will ask for a small donation on entry, and you may want to pay a small amount to buy animal feed.
Some city farms even run special activities during school holidays, so it’s worth visiting their websites to find out what's on before you go.
In London, you could try Mudchute Farm, Spitalfields Farm or Hackney City Farm. Elsewhere, Bath City Farm in Bath, Rice Lane City Farm in Liverpool, Balsall Heath City Farm in Birmingham and Gorgie Farm in Edinburgh are worth a visit.
It might sound simple, but this time of year can be great for wrapping up warm and going for a winter stroll to stretch the legs. Which? has rated the best UK walking routes in the countryside, and there might be one near you.
We've recently looked into some apps will ‘pay’ you to walk, so you could earn a free coffee or voucher by just by taking a stroll.
Here are a few family theatre deals we spotted, to help cut the cost of a trip:
Local councils sometime run free half-term activities for kids, or sports workshops.
To see if you can join any nearby events, search your local council's name followed by 'half term activities' to see what's going on in your area.
If you're not sure which local council covers your area, you can search on Gov.uk using your postcode.