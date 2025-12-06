By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

Do green mortgages offer better rates?

With more green mortgage products to choose from, we investigate whether the deals are any good
Sam Wilson

Sam covers personal finance topics, from the best savings rates to the reasons mortgage lenders say no. He enjoys crunching the numbers to help consumers get ahead.

The number of green mortgage products has increased significantly over the past six years, according to new research from the Green Finance Institute (GFI). 

There were just four products available to borrowers in 2019, but the GFI says there are now 90 to pick from. These are available from 48 lenders.

Here, Which? takes a look at what makes a mortgage green, how green mortgage rates compare with standard products, the best green mortgage rates and whether any top-rated lenders offer these deals.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our privacy notice.

What is a green mortgage?

A green mortgage can cover a surprisingly wide range of products. Broadly, these deals fall into two categories: 

  • mortgages that reward you for owning an energy-efficient home
  • products that offer favourable terms for borrowing additional funds to carry out green home improvements, such as installing solar panels, a heat pump or extra insulation.

The rewards available on green mortgages are typically either a discounted interest rate, cashback, or higher income-to-loan ratios that let you borrow more. 

To qualify for a green mortgage, you usually need a home with an EPC rating of A or B, although there may be more specific lender requirements on top of this.

Get a free home energy plan today

Use our home energy planning service, powered by Snugg, to get personalised advice for a more energy-efficient home and lower bills

Start your plan

Do green mortgages offer market-leading rates?

Green mortgages can be very competitive, according to our analysis.

When we checked the market on 2 December, we found that across all mortgage products, the second-best rate available was a green mortgage. This Nationwide deal offered a 3.6% rate plus cashback for homes meeting the required EPC criteria. For the most energy-efficient properties, borrowers could receive £500. 

A similar pattern emerged when we searched specifically for remortgage customers: the second-best rate also came with cashback for energy-efficient homes, this time from Lloyds Bank.

Among first-time buyer products, we found that Danske Bank’s green mortgage was joint-market-leading with Lloyds Bank, both offering a 3.64% two-year fix.

And this isn’t a one-off. When we looked at Moneyfacts data every Monday in November, we found the proportion of green mortgages was at least a quarter of the top 25 deals.

Date
Number of green mortgages in the top 25 mortgage products
Proportion of green mortgages in the top 25 mortgage products
3 November
24%
10 November
13
52%
17 November
8
32%
24 November
9
36%

Source: Moneyfacts 

So, if you already own an energy-efficient home and are preparing to remortgage, or you’re buying a property with a good EPC rating, it’s worth exploring whether a green mortgage could give you the best overall deal.

Do good lenders offer green mortgages?

Every year, we ask thousands of mortgage customers to rate their lender. This year, three building societies topped the table: Nationwide, Principality and Skipton.

However, only one lender in our analysis combined excellent customer satisfaction with consistently market-leading rates: Nationwide, making it our only Which? Recommended Provider. 

But do these top-rated lenders also offer green options?  We've set out what's on offer in the table.

LenderOffers lower rates for energy-efficient homes?Offers cashback for energy-efficient homes?Offers additional borrowing for energy-efficient homes?
Nationwide Building Society (WRP)NoYesYes
Principality Building SocietyNoNoNo
Skipton Building SocietyNoNoYes
  • Find out more: see our guide on green mortgages for the full list of lenders with green mortgages

The best green mortgages

To give you an idea of the best rates you can get with a green mortgage, we searched Moneyfacts data for the 10 lowest-rate deals.

Danske Bank
n/a3.64%£999Rate discount and enhanced lending for homes with an EPC rating of A-C60%First-time buyers, home movers6.4%
Lloyds Bank
74%3.64%£999£250 cashback for EPC A-B homes. Cashback for green home improvements60%First-time buyers, home movers7.49%
RECOMMENDED PROVIDER
Nationwide Building Society
80%3.65%£999Green reward for properties with an EPC score of 86 to 91 £250 or Green reward for properties with an EPC score of 92+ £500.60%Home movers6.74%
HSBC
73%3.66%£999Home movers get £350 cashback and first-time buyers get £1,500. Homes with EPC A-B qualify60%First-time buyers, home movers6.49%
Danske Bank
n/a3.67%£999Rate discount and enhanced lending for homes with an EPC rating of A-C70%First-time buyers, home movers6.4%
Danske Bank
n/a3.67%£999Rate discount and enhanced lending for homes with an EPC rating of A-C75%First-time buyers, home movers6.4%
Lloyds Bank
74%3.69%£999£250 cashback for EPC A-B homes. Cashback for green home improvements75%First-time buyers, home movers7.49%
HSBC
73%3.71%£999£350 cashback for EPC A-B homes60%Remortgage borrowers6.49%
NatWest
73%3.71%£999Discounted rate for EPC A-B homes60%First-time buyers, home movers6.99%
Royal Bank of Scotland
68%3.71%£999Discounted rate for EPC A-B homes60%First-time buyers, home movers6.99%

Data collected from Moneyfacts on 4 December. 'Revert rate' is the standard variable rate (SVR), which is the mortgage rate you'd be transferred onto when your deal ended if it remained unchanged between now and then.  Which? Customer Scores are based on an online survey of 5,016 members of the public conducted in August/September 2025, and are representative of the GB/UK population (aged 18+). The Which? Customer Score is based on a combination of overall satisfaction and likelihood to recommend the provider. The average score is 74%. For more information on our research, see our full methodology.

  • Find out more: see how green mortgage rates compare to the rest of the market in our guide to the best mortgage rates – it's updated twice a day

Can landlords get a green mortgage?

Yes, along with mapping residential green mortgages, the Green Finance Institute has also found green mortgage products available for landlords. It found 31 green buy-to-let mortgage products (out of the overall 90) offered by 28 providers.

Lenders that offer these include: Bank of Ireland, Barclays, HSBC, NatWest, Paragon Bank, Skipton Building Society and Virgin Money. 

Similar to the residential mortgage market, buy-to-let green mortgage products offer benefits such as a lower rate, cashback and additional borrowing.  

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740


6. Travel Insurance Facilities Plc (FRN306537), for the introduction of travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment insurance contracts. Registered in England under company number 3220410 at Suite 12, 20 Churchill Square, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent, ME19 4YU.

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.