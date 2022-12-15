What does leaving Christmas presents in your car boot mean for your insurance?

Anyone who hides Christmas presents in the boot of their car might come unstuck if their vehicle is targeted by thieves.

Only 14% of car insurance policies cover personal possessions worth over £400, with 18% providing less than £150 worth of cover, according to Go Compare.

With the average Brit spending £430 on gifts, according to research from Finder, it's likely your Christmas shopping won't be fully covered if you choose to leave it in your car.

Here, we take a look at how much personal possessions cover you can expect from your car insurance, and whether your home insurance could cover the cost of lost gifts instead.

Car crime on the rise

In 2022, the number of car thefts in London rose by 16% compared to the year before, jumping to 32,294 incidents from 27,859. Keyless cars and those with items visibly on display were most commonly targeted.

That’s according to the data revealed by Met Police across the 12-month period of June 2021 to June 2022. Unsurprisingly, the majority of break-ins took place during the late evening or at night.

Does car insurance cover personal possessions?

Most comprehensive coverage car insurance providers some cover for personal possessions if they get stolen from your car, including Christmas presents. However, the level of cover you’ll get varies between policies, so it's a good idea to check how much personal possession cover is included.

Your policy may require you to take specific steps to protect valuable items from theft - for example, stowing them out of sight. If it turns out that you haven't followed these steps when making a car insurance claim, it may be rejected.

Average personal possessions cover

According to data from Go Compare, based on 305 standard car insurance policies, very few policies include more than £400 or personal possessions. It revealed that:

18% policies cover less than £150 worth of personal possessions

34% offer between £150 and £249 of cover

34% offer cover between £250 and £399

14% of policies cover possessions worth £400 or more.

You can check your policy's personal possessions cover in your signed agreement. If you're still unsure, it is best to check with your provider for confirmation.

Find out more: how to find cheap car insurance

Be more money savvy Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

Could your home insurance cover the cost?

Nearly all home contents insurance policies protect personal possessions against fire, theft and accidental damage, even when they've been taken outside the home - Go Compare's research found that 43% of home contents insurance policies cover possessions in your car.

However, as with car insurance, the total value of personal possessions cover varies. In general, home contents insurance tended to offer a higher level of personal possessions cover, with 20% of policies offering cover of £1,500 or more.

There's no guarantee that Christmas presents will qualify as personal possessions, and - if they're stolen from your car - insurers may ask for proof that they had been safely locked away.

Again, it is best to confirm with your provider - especially if you're considering taking expensive items like laptops or phones away from your home.

Find out more: how to find cheap home insurance

How to find cheap insurance

If your home or car insurance policy is up for renewal, it's a good idea to do some research to see what policies are available.

Using a comparison site and checking provider reveals can help you compare what's on offer - and you may be able to specify the level of personal possessions cover that suits your needs.

If you don't need to renew your policy yet, you could use this opportunity to consider what you'd like in your next policy. We have lots of tips on how to keep your costs down, from haggling for cheap car insurance to getting cheaper home insurance quotes, so you can get the best deal possible when you do come to renew.

Alternative ways to keep your Christmas presents safe

Ultimately, storing gifts in your car is not the safest option; it's not only a security risk, but you're at risk of losing out if the presents get stolen and aren't covered by your insurance.

Instead, keep presents safe within your home. If you're keen to keep them away from prying eyes, try hiding them on a high shelf, or at the top of the wardrobe, or put them in a decoy bag to avoid suspicion.

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665 and is an Introducer Appointed Representative ofInspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor and home insurance products (FRN 610689).Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor and home insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd.