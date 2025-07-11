Revealed: essential cables you should always have at home – and which to ditch

A drawer crammed with spare cables is a familiar byproduct of modern life. We're often given extra leads with phones, laptops and TVs – whether we need them or not. As duplicates build up, we stash them away.



But which cables are actually useful, and which should go to the recycling centre? For example, it’s probably worth holding on to a spare HDMI cable, as these are still commonly used with TVs and most monitors. On the other hand, a dusty Firewire connector for a long-retired camcorder can likely be disposed of.

Below, we've shared our list of cables worth keeping to help you clear clutter and stay organised. Plus tell you how to recycle ones you don't need.

Cables you need to keep





















HDMI: the most common video cable of the early 21st century and it also carries sound. You'll need them for TVs and most monitors, as well as some high-end audio equipment. Keep any that are version 2.0 or higher (usually printed on the cable itself). 1 / 12





















Cables that are handy to have



USB-C to HDMI: useful if your laptop doesn't have an HDMI output. Having only USB-C ports makes for a tidy, sleek laptop, but leads to you using lots of adaptors. An HDMI dongle lets you hook up to screens that don’t have their own USB-C inputs and is really useful. 1 / 3



Cables you can (probably) get rid of











Firewire: this obsolete connector was found on Macs (and, oddly, early PlayStation 2 consoles) but, apart from older camcorders, has fallen out of use. Recycle it unless you have a pressing need – a new one costs around £8. 1 / 7











Useful gadgets

UK plug with USB-C ports – Standard phone chargers now have USB-C ports, if one is even supplied with your new phone. You can also get higher-powered ones that will charge your laptop too – look for a power output of 60W or above.

– Standard phone chargers now have USB-C ports, if one is even supplied with your new phone. You can also get higher-powered ones that will charge your laptop too – look for a power output of 60W or above. EU plug adaptor – Essential for travelling with. Alternatively, look out for a two-pin figure-of-eight lead with US or EU prongs on it, and use that with chargers and power supplies that will accept it.

– Essential for travelling with. Alternatively, look out for a two-pin figure-of-eight lead with US or EU prongs on it, and use that with chargers and power supplies that will accept it. USB stick – not charging related, but a USB storage stick can be very handy if you need to move data and can’t access the cloud. You can get them with both Type-A and Type-C USB plugs – sometimes on the same stick – or with simple adaptors. (see also: Best USB sticks )

– not charging related, but a USB storage stick can be very handy if you need to move data and can’t access the cloud. You can get them with both Type-A and Type-C USB plugs – sometimes on the same stick – or with simple adaptors. (see also: ) Dongle – a 5G data dongle contains a Sim card (or eSim ) and enables you to access the internet away from wi-fi. Alternatives include using your phone’s wi-fi hotspot to share its connection, or tracking down public wi-fi (unless you’re sharing important data).

– a 5G data dongle contains a Sim card (or ) and enables you to access the internet away from wi-fi. Alternatives include using your phone’s wi-fi hotspot to share its connection, or tracking down public wi-fi (unless you’re sharing important data). Power bank – a battery pack in your pocket that will charge up your phone in an emergency, or when camping, is a useful thing to have. Some can charge laptops too, so look out for 20W output and capacities above 20,000mAh. (See also: Best power banks and portable chargers )

How to recycle electrical items

As e-waste is becoming an ever-bigger issue, many local authorities will accept cabling either at a recycling centre or in kerbside boxes – check on your local council’s website for its policy.

There are also organisations such as recycleyourelectricals.org.uk and weeecharity.com that can help. Because electrical waste contains chemicals that are harmful to the environment (and the food chain), as well as metals that can be reclaimed, it’s important that you recycle it, rather than send it to landfill.

Whether you're getting rid of a broken toaster or a bulky washing machine, make sure you dispose of the product correctly. See our guide on how to recycle electrical items.



