Revealed: essential cables you should always have at home – and which to ditch

A drawer crammed with spare cables is a familiar byproduct of modern life. We're often given extra leads with phones, laptops and TVs – whether we need them or not. As duplicates build up, we stash them away.
But which cables are actually useful, and which should go to the recycling centre? For example, it’s probably worth holding on to a spare HDMI cable, as these are still commonly used with TVs and most monitors. On the other hand, a dusty Firewire connector for a long-retired camcorder can likely be disposed of.
Below, we've shared our list of cables worth keeping to help you clear clutter and stay organised. Plus tell you how to recycle ones you don't need.
As e-waste is becoming an ever-bigger issue, many local authorities will accept cabling either at a recycling centre or in kerbside boxes – check on your local council’s website for its policy.
There are also organisations such as recycleyourelectricals.org.uk and weeecharity.com that can help. Because electrical waste contains chemicals that are harmful to the environment (and the food chain), as well as metals that can be reclaimed, it’s important that you recycle it, rather than send it to landfill.
Whether you're getting rid of a broken toaster or a bulky washing machine, make sure you dispose of the product correctly. See our guide on how to recycle electrical items.
