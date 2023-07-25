European heatwave: will your travel insurance cover you?

A heatwave in southern Europe is causing chaos for tourists planning to travel and holidaymakers already abroad. And many are wondering if travel insurance will cover the costs.

Here, Which? explains what travel insurance can help with when a heatwave strikes before your holiday and during your stay, as well as how to pick the best travel insurance policy.

Can I get a refund if I cancel due to a heatwave?

Holidaymakers may be understandably worried about travelling to countries affected by the extreme heat this summer, but think carefully before you cancel the trip.

Travel insurance won't cover you if your reasons for not going are nerves alone. The only valid excuses for claiming cancellation losses include serious illness of one of the travellers or a bereavement of the insured or a very close family member.

One caveat is if the government officially advises against travelling to the destination. So check and follow the latest foreign travel advice from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, especially as travelling against it is likely to invalidate your travel insurance.

It's also a different story if the operator cancels your flight or holiday. For example, Jet2, Tui and easyJet have all cancelled services to Rhodes after holidaymakers were evacuated from hotels due to wildfires. In this case, you should be offered a full refund or the option to rebook.

Travel insurance might come in handy here for covering additional expenses incurred as a result of those disruptions - for example, car hire or the cost of accommodation. But as always, check your policy's terms and conditions to find out exactly what you can claim for.

At the time of publishing, the FCDO has not formally advised people not to travel to Rhodes and instead is advising those planning to travel to any areas affected by wildfires to check with their travel operator.

My flight was cancelled but my hotel wasn't - what can I claim?

If your flight and hotel were booked separately, rather than bought as part of a package deal, then things become trickier.

You should be entitled to a refund for the flight if the operator cancelled, but the accommodation provider may expect you to still honour your booking. Some places will allow you to cancel and rebook 24 hours before check-in.

But if that's not the case then you will have to take it up with the hotel directly or check your travel insurance policy to see if you're covered. More expensive policies may pay for alternative accommodation, so make sure you review your terms and conditions.

What if I fall ill or am injured as a result of the heat?

This is when travel insurance becomes essential. If you make it to the destination but need emergency medical assistance because of heatstroke, for example, then your insurer will cover the costs of treatment.

The same applies if you’re injured as a result of a wildfire. The Association of British Insurers (ABI) says policies will cover your medical expenses provided you had been acting responsibly and the incident wasn’t as a result of any dangerous or illegal activities, or excessive alcohol consumption.

If you need help but it’s not an emergency, contact your insurer before seeking medical assistance to check what you're covered for. Insurers will usually have a 24-hour phone number for you to call.

While holders of a current Global Health Insurance Card will get access to state-provided health care when visiting the EU, it doesn't cover you for all medical costs, or the cost of emergency repatriation back to the UK. Failing to get adequate travel insurance can leave you thousands of pounds out of pocket.

ABI analysis of data from 2022 found travel insurers dealt with a new claim the equivalent of every two minutes, with the average claim for needing emergency overseas medical treatment reaching £1,750 - that's a 26% increase on the previous year and the highest it's been since records began.

Can I claim for coming back early?

As many as 19,000 people have been evacuated from beaches and inland areas of Rhodes because of wildfires, reports The Guardian. As a result, holidaymakers have been forced to sleep on mattresses on the floor of emergency shelters instead of the comfy hotel room they booked.

Some airlines such as Jet2 are running repatriation flights to bring some stranded tourists back home. But if this isn't an option and you decide to pack your bags and return under your own steam, then your travel insurance policy may not cover the costs of doing so. That is because it is your choice, rather than a necessity, with other parts of the island still open and considered safe from wildfires.

'Airlines and holiday companies must show flexibility'

Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, said: 'The wildfires currently raging across Rhodes, Corfu and Evia will be devastating to residents as well as a serious blow to local businesses reliant on seasonal tourism.

'Many of those with holidays booked to the islands will now understandably be reluctant to travel, and given the ongoing emergency operations, more tourists arriving is only likely to be disruptive to local authorities who are managing dangerous and rapidly developing situations.

'While it is positive to see some airlines and tour operators making the sensible decision to offer customers refunds or the opportunity to rebook free of charge, no holidaymaker should be forced to choose between losing their money and travelling into a natural disaster zone.

'It would be indefensible for holiday companies to cash in on travellers who sensibly decide not to travel, and more airlines and holiday companies must show flexibility.

'Without a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office warning against travel to the affected regions, travellers who don't want to go but are refused flexibility to rebook are likely to be left holding the bill for acting sensibly, and will be unable to claim on their travel insurance.'

How do I choose the best travel insurance policy?

Always shop around for the best deal first. Price comparison sites that allow you to view multiple travel insurance quotes at a glance are a good place to start. The main ones for insurance are Compare the Market, Confused.com, GoCompare and MoneySuperMarket.

Once you've found a deal that is right for you, check how Which? reviewed the provider and policy. We have rated hundreds of policies, scrutinising more than 60 areas of cover in each one, including medical expenses, cancellation and airline failure.

Travel insurance is complex, however, and even highly rated providers may not be suitable for everyone. To find out more, take a look at our reviews of individual insurers. For example, we have gone into more detail about all our top-rated providers including NFU Mutual, AllClear and Avanti.

Finally, check the policy wording carefully before you buy, as well as any general exclusions and conditions. For example, look for any mention of extreme weather cover if the heatwave is something you are concerned about.