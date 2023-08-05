Football fans issued warning as online ticket scams double

Lloyds Bank has issued a warning to football fans after a huge rise in online ticketing scams.

Ahead of the new Premier League season kicking off next week, the bank has released new data showing football ticket scams doubled in the 2022-23 season, with fans losing an average of £154.

Nine in 10 scams started on either Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. 18-24 year olds were most likely to fall victim, and fans of Manchester United and Liverpool were most commonly scammed.

Read on to learn about how to stay safe when buying event tickets.

The biggest football matches are always in high demand, and fraudsters are taking advantage of fans who aren’t successful in getting tickets via official channels.

Scammers start by creating accounts on social media platforms and use them to advertise tickets that don't exist.

To lure victims, they often post images of the tickets they're claiming to sell. These images have usually been stolen from genuine listings elsewhere.

After convincing a victim that the sale is genuine, the scammer will ask to be paid by bank transfer – a payment method that offers very little protection to the buyer.

Once the victim has transferred the money, the scammer will send fake tickets or, more commonly, disappear altogether.

It's easier said than done when demand outstrips supply, but if possible, buy tickets directly from the club or one of its authorised ticket partners.

Many clubs also have their own official resale channels, which you can use if a match sells out.

If you're desperate for tickets to an event, you might be tempted to buy them from a stranger on social media. This isn't recommended, but if you do so, pay with a credit card, debit card or via PayPal for increased protection.

Steer clear of offers that seem too good to be true, and if you enter any competitions to win tickets, ensure they're being run by a genuine brand. We've seen reports of fraudsters creating fake competitions to phish for personal information.

If you’ve lost money to a scammer, call your bank immediately using the number on the back of your card. Report the scam to Action Fraud or call the police on 101 if you’re in Scotland.